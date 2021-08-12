What’s Trending with Scooter & Jac – Britney’s Backup Dancer Reveals Facts, Jeopardy Hosts Revealed!

Back Up Dancer Reveals Britney Spears Was Forced To Perform In Vancouver

Remember back in 2009 when Britney Spears performed in Vancouver at GM Place (now Rogers Arena) and she left the stage cause it was a little.. smoky (marijuana ). WELL one of Brits backup dancers are now speaking out and it sounds AWFUL.

Valerie Moise, one of Britneys former back-up dancers posted to her Instagram recently and said: “I remember crying backstage when Miss B did not want to perform because there was a lot of weed smoke in the audience. They dragged her by her arms back to the stage anyway.”

According to Moise, Spears “didn’t want to perform because if the conservatorship caught drugs in her system they would take away her kids.”

Spears was only 14 months into a conservatorship imposed after she suffered a mental health crisis, and was just doing what would keep her kids with her. So awful what this talented woman was put through! I hope at the end of all of this she finally has her freedom, because she deserves that more than ANYTHING!

Jeopardy Hosts Revealed – Mike Richards AND Mayim Bialik

Mike Richards has been confirmed as the permanent host of “Jeopardy!,” taking the reins after Sony Pictures Television held a months-long process of on-air auditions to replace the legendary Alex Trebek.

A game show veteran, Richards has also served as executive producer of “Jeopardy!” since last year. Richards will continue in his role as executive producer of “Jeopardy!” and its companion “Wheel of Fortune” in addition to stepping in front of the camera.

Mayim Bialik, former star of “The Big Bang Theory,” has also been tapped to host a series of ABC primetime specials and a potential spinoff series for the syndicated quiz show. Bialik was among the standouts of the hosts who took on stints as guest host since January after the final Trebek-hosted shows aired. Bialik’s first project will be to host the “Jeopardy! National College Championship” tournament as primetime specials for ABC next year.

Apparently Kanye Is Waiting Till Drake Drops His Album Until He Wants To

Another week, another blown Kanye West release date, this time, for a second time, with his long-delayed “Donda” album. First it was coming out in July 2020, then July 23 of this year, then August 6, now it’s apparently August 13, or maybe August 15! BUT fans are now speculating that maybe he’s waiting for something else.. That he’s waiting for Drake to announce a release date for his long-delayed new album, “Certified Lover Boy”, which the Canadian rapper has said will be out by the end of the summer, so he can square off against him in a release-date clash of the titans, like he did with 50 Cent almost 14 years ago.

WE JUST WANT THE MUSIC PLEASE

Jake Johnson Admits He Was Nervous To Work With Tom Cruise Cause ‘He’s An Intense Guy’

Jake Johnson best known for his role on ‘New Girl’ has opened up about what is was like to work alongside Tom Cruise on The Mummy. The 2017 film was a reboot of The Mummy series and received mixed reviews from critics on its release.

Johnson opened up about his nervousness in taking part in the reboot. “My first thought was, ‘Not a chance,’” Johnson said of the original offer. “The reason I was hesitant on The Mummy is Tom Cruise is an intimidating figure. And especially because I had to do action sequences with him. I was like, ‘Look, I’ll do action sequences with an actor who likes stunt doubles.’ That’s not him.”

Cruise, who is currently filming the next installment of the Mission: Impossible franchise, famously does the majority of his own stunts.

“We jumped over buildings together that exploded. We were on a three-story building that collapsed and I landed on my back and told him that something went wrong because I got hurt. And he said, ‘Injured or hurt?’ I said, ‘What’s the difference?’ And he goes, ‘Can you go again or is something broken?’ And I was like, ‘No, I mean, I can go again.’ Then he goes, ‘So you’re hurt. Of course you’re hurt. You fell off a three-story building. And I thought, he’s not faking it. When you see him on a horse and he gets thrown off and he tucks and rolls, his back is bruised. When he’s holding onto a side of the plane and it takes off and that wind is hitting his face and it looks like it’s ripping his skin open because it’s ripping his skin open.He’s an intense guy. He is there to entertain an audience and he’s willing to really put himself in harm’s way to do it. And if you’re not all about that, you’re going to get knocked off the bronco.”

Well Tom Cruise sounds intense and kind of scary