What’s Trending with Scooter & Jac – Bruno Mars & Anderson Paak WILL Perform At Grammys, Piers Morgan DRAMA, Lady Gaga Reward HASN’T Been Given & MORE

Bruno Mars & Anderson Paak WILL Be Performing At The Grammys This Sunday After Bruno “Begged” Yesterday. Check Out Their HILARIOUS Twitter Exchange HERE!

Bruno Mars & Anderson Paak are releasing an album together called ‘Silk Sonic’, we’ve already gotten 1 song from them called ‘Leave The Door Open’ and we’re hoping we’ll get another now that they’ve announced they WILL be performing at the Grammys this Sunday!

Yesterday Bruno Mars took to Twitter to BEG the Grammys to let them perform.. Here’s what he said:

This just started a whole twitter (fake) feud with his buddy Anderson Paak, and here’s the gist of it:

Here you go wt the promises again. You “ promised “ me the best promo for our single. It aint working out. and now I’m embarrassed af!! Look, we’ll be brothers for life but maybe it’s best we go our separate ways https://t.co/2mYymZxQcp — Anderson .Blacked (@AndersonPaak) March 9, 2021

Maybe for one night we can put our differences aside and reunite. Not as foes but as friends. “Silk Sonic” on 3? https://t.co/oGAVAvXkNE — Bruno Mars (@BrunoMars) March 10, 2021

Dear @RecordingAcad we humbly accept your invitation to reunite on your grand stage. Thank you! We swear we won’t do the most. ♥️#SilkSonic https://t.co/tVEk2s9FS4 — Bruno Mars (@BrunoMars) March 10, 2021

Now of course this was one big scheme to get some attention and love on the internet, and now I love them EVER more for it!

You can see Silk Sonic LIVE at the Grammys on March 14 (Sunday) at 5 p.m. PDT

Zayn Malik Is The Most Recent Celeb To Say “F*** THE GRAMMYS”

The Grammys take a LOT of heat! Famously from Drake, Kanye West, The Weeknd & now more recently, Zayn Malik

Zayn took to twitter to release his frustration for not being nominated EVER, saying:

Fuck the grammys and everyone associated. Unless you shake hands and send gifts, there’s no nomination considerations. Next year I’ll send you a basket of confectionary. — zayn (@zaynmalik) March 9, 2021

Now.. I don’t know the politics behind the scenes here because I know artists work hard on every piece of music they put out and they deserve recognition. Especially someone who has had hits like ‘Pillow Talk’ and has been in the game for a while. BUT that being said… the sore loser look ISN’T a good one, I think there was a better way to go about it..

Piers Morgan Walked Off WHILE LIVE During Good Morning Britain Due to Meghan Markle Drama & Has QUIT (or been fired).. All The Info HERE

Piers Morgan just walked off the Good Morning Britain set (!!!) after co-presenter Alex Beresford defended Harry and Meghan and condemned Piers' treatment of them in yesterday's programming pic.twitter.com/mH75J8ND4O — Chris Rickett (@chrisrickett) March 9, 2021

Piers Morgan, who prompted a backlash and an investigation from the United Kingdom’s media regulator over his comments about Meghan Markle will depart “Good Morning Britain,” ITV abruptly announced Tuesday.

“Following discussions with ITV, Piers Morgan has decided now is the time to leave Good Morning Britain,” ITV said in a short statement. “ITV has accepted this decision and has nothing further to add.”

Earlier in the day, Morgan walked off the “Good Morning Britain” set after he was skewered by a co-host for his criticism of Prince Harry and Meghan following their blockbuster interview with Oprah Winfrey.

During the interview with Oprah, Meghan said she “didn’t want to be alive anymore” and had contemplated suicide while pregnant with her son Archie. She said the royal family had told her she couldn’t seek help because “it wouldn’t be good for the institution.”

On Monday’s edition of “Good Morning Britain,” Morgan questioned whether the Duchess was being truthful about having suicidal thoughts. His comments sparked a huge controversy in Britain, and he was rebuked by mental health charity Mind.

Today.. Morgan said that he “still” does not believe Meghan and poste this:

Seriously man… You went out for drinks with her ONE TIME and because she didn’t want to have you in her life following that you’ve dedicated yours to trashing her and victim shaming?! I don’t support cancel culture in any way but this is straight up bullying and he doesn’t seem to understand that and shouldn’t be applauded for it in any way.

Lady Gaga Won’t Give $500,000 Reward To The Woman Who Returned Her Stolen Dogs Until Police Can Confirm She Was Not Involved

The people who stole Lady Gaga‘s 2 French Bulldogs and shot her dogwalker may have been part of a gang initiation, and the woman who found the dogs hasn’t received her $500,000 reward because cops have not yet cleared her.

pay the woman if she’s cleared by cops. Cops told Gaga NOT to pay the reward she offered unless, and until, they determine the finder had no involvement in the crime. We’re told cops don’t believe the woman was part of the dognapping, but they’re trying to figure out if she had any involvement after the fact.Again, they don’t know she’s involved, but they’re investigating. We’re told Gaga is more than willing toif she’s cleared by cops.

Disney+ Has Sucked Us All In & Has Just Surpassed 100 MILLION Subscribers In Just Under 2 Years

Disney+ has officially surpassed 100 million subscribers, less than a year and a half after the streaming service launched.

Executives announced the milestone during Disney’s annual shareholders meeting. The last time Disney gave an update on Disney+ subscribers number was in February during its first quarter earnings; there, it announced that, as of January 2nd, 2021, there were just over 94 million. Although executives didn’t say what pushed Disney Plus over 100 million subscribers, the recent success of WandaVision and Raya and the Last Dragon likely helped. The next big series for Disney Plus is The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, out on March 19th.

So all those who invested in Disey+ stocks in the early days are sitting PRETTY right now.