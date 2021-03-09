What’s Trending with Scooter & Jac – Bruno Mars Begging Grammys To Let Him Perform, More from Meg & Harry Interview, Burger King Tone Deaf Tweet & MORE

More Revealed From The Meghan & Harry Interview with Oprah

During the worldwide interview on Sunday evening Prince Harry told Oprah that there was a member or members of the Royal Family who made racist comments about the color of Archie‘s skin. When Oprah asked who made the comments Harry chose not to share but later told Oprah it was NOT the Queen or Prince Philip, so the list of suspects is narrowing.

We are also learning that broadcasters around the world who planned to air the CBS interview, had to agree to four conditions first:

One demand of Meghan and Harry’s was that the talk would not be edited in any way. The second forbade any changes to a series of pre-approved and sent ads. Thirdly, any outlets airing the sit-down weren’t allowed to edit the synopsis that was given for program guides. And the fourth rule stated that broadcasters were only allowed to use approved still images supplied to promote the explosive interview. I mean makes sense.. Have you see the Bachelors edits?! They make the men and women on there look crazy!

Burger King Had A Great Initiative And Ruined It With A Tone Tweet

On International Women’s Day, Burger King took to Twitter to share a new initiative they had planned, but they started it with the WORST TWEET EVER on the WORST DAY EVER FOR THEM TO TWEET IT…. ‘Women belong in the kitchen.’

Read the rest of the thread below..

Of course it ended up being for a good cause but still No BURGER KING, no! Bad call. They later deleted the tweet

We decided to delete the original tweet after our apology. It was brought to our attention that there were abusive comments in the thread and we don't want to leave the space open for that. — Burger King (@BurgerKingUK) March 8, 2021

Bruno Mars is BEGGING the Grammys to let him perform some new music with Anderson Paak this Sunday.. YES BRUNO WE ALLOW YOU!

The Grammys are on this weekend and filled with so many good performances including:

Bad Bunny, Black Pumas, Cardi B, BTS, Brandi Carlile, DaBaby, Doja Cat, Billie Eilish, Mickey Guyton, Haim, Brittany Howard, Miranda Lambert, Lil Baby, Dua Lipa, Chris Martin, John Mayer, Megan Thee Stallion, Maren Morris, Post Malone, Roddy Ricch, Harry Styles and Taylor Swift…. But it sounds like Bruno Mars wants in on the action as well:

The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards will broadcast live on CBS and Paramount+ from 8:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 14 at 8 p.m. hosted by Trevor Noah

Katie Couric Became The First Ever Female Guest Host Of Jeopardy On International Women’s Day!

Katie Couric started her 2 week stint as the guest host of Jeopardy on International Women’s Day and did a great job! Ken Jennings was first one to host following the tragic passing of the greatest host of all time, Alex Trebek. Following Katie Couric Dr.Oz will host, and then Aaron Rodgers.

Jeopardy! will make a donation to @SU2C's Pancreatic Dream Team based on the cumulative winnings of the contestants that compete during @katiecouric's two-week guest host appearance! pic.twitter.com/OOaJVx0Oab — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) March 9, 2021

HBO Max Accidentally Released ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ 10 Days Early INSTEAD of Tom & Jerry… Oops

Fans have been waiting years for its arrival, and on Monday, Zack Snyder’s Justice League came 10 days early for some HBO Max subscribers. For reasons unknown, when some users attempted to play Tom & Jerry, the new CGI/live-action hybrid film from director Tim Story, instead the upcoming Justice League cut played. The anticipated four-hour film from Zack Snyder is not due out until March 18.

The glitch was fixed, possibly within a matter of minutes, but not before some people were able to load up the movie and see some good chunks of it.