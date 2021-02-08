What’s Trending with Scooter & Jac – Everything Super Bowl, Bachelor SPOILER, Dan Levy Hosts SNL

Watch The Weeknd’s Super Bowl Halftime Show Performance HERE!

The Weeknd performed the Haltime Show at the Super Bowl this weekend after hyping up his performance by saying he spent $7 million of his own money on the performance. The reviews are mixed, some loved it, some said it was a little underwhelming. I was definitely in the camp of it being a little underwhelming BUT I have to say anyone to take that stage obviously has serious talent, he didn’t bring any guests on stage with him it was just a montage of his music, watch the full thing below!

ALL The Super Bowl Performances Surrounding The Halftime Show – Eric Church, Jazmine Sullivan, H.E.R. & Amanda Gorman

The Weeknd wasn’t the only Super Bowl performance in 2021, of course he performed the Halftime show but we need to recognize everyone else that took part as well.

While this year’s performance of the national anthem was a duet Eric Church hit the field with the powerful Jazmine Sullivan. She sang the hell out of the song, the two together were the perfect duo!

https://twitter.com/NFL/status/1358558637287964678

H.E.R. did an incredible performance of “America the Beautiful.” She brought electric guitar into it a la Jimi Hendrix, accompanied with an incredible vocal performance.

Amanda Gorman who read a poem during the inauguration of Joe Biden also read a poem yesterday about 3 of the honorees of the evening.

Apparently We Know Who The Next Bachelorette Will Be.. And She’s Currently On The Bachelor *SPOILER ALERT*

It looks like Katie Thurston is in line to be the next Bachelorette! The 30-year-old fan favorite is set to lead Season 17 of the ABC reality show, according to a fresh new spoiler from all-knowing Bachelor Nation guru Reality Steve.

“(SPOILER): At the ‘Women Tell All’ taping this past Thursday, Katie Thurston was announced as the next ‘Bachelorette,'” Reality Steve wrote on Twitter Saturday night. “Katie gets eliminated on Monday’s episode during her 1-on-1 with Matt.”

(SPOILER): At the “Women Tell All” taping this past Thursday, Katie Thurston was announced as the next “Bachelorette.” Katie gets eliminated on Monday’s episode during her 1-on-1 with Matt. pic.twitter.com/bBuElpLGAv — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) February 7, 2021

Katie made a strong first impression when she arrived at the socially-distanced season’s makeshift Bachelor mansion carrying a sparkly dildo—something she did as a statement on sex positivity, check it out below!

There Was A Streaker At The Superbowl

A man wearing a 1-piece, pink thong women’s bathing suit, somehow got around stadium security and made his way onto the field in the 4th quarter as Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs desperately tried to mount a comeback against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Bucs.

The fan started off strong — making a few defender misses with some nifty spin moves… before running into a wall of security toward the Chiefs endzone.

The fact he got close to players, refs, security and others while we’re all still in a pandemic is incredibly stupid and disrespectful , cops ultimately corralled the guy and walked him off the field in handcuffs. It’s not yet known what punishment the streaker will face for the incident.

Highlights from SNL With Host Dan Levy & Musical Guest Phoebe Bridgers

Our Canadian boy Dan Levy hosted SNL for the first time over the weekend and it was hilarious!!! He was joined by musical guest Phoebe Bridgers, check out all the highlights below INCLUDING a special appearance from the stars dad Eugene Levy