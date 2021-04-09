What’s Trending with Scooter & Jac – ‘Fearless’ (Taylor’s Version) Out Now! Lil Nas X & Nike Settle Lawsuit, Elon Musk Wants To Create Jurassic Park

Taylor Swift Released Her ‘Fearless’ Album (Taylor’s Version) With 6 NEW SONGS

“YOU BELONG WITH MEEEEEEE”

Oh sorry didn’t see you, just jamming out to some NEW (old) Taylor Swift!!! Taylor released her ‘Fearless’ album (Taylor’s Version) yesterday and we are reminiscing hard!! The album features all original song including Love Story, You Belong With Me, Fifteen (all re recorded this year) and it also features 6 new songs! Check them all out below!

And of course we have to include the ICONIC, ‘Love Story’

Elon Musk Believes He Can Build A Real Life Jurassic Park With Real Dinosaurs… WHY?!

The co-founder of Elon Musk’s firm Neuralink says they have the technology to build a real-life version of “Jurassic Park.” saying

“We could probably build Jurassic Park if we wanted to. Wouldn’t be genetically authentic dinosaurs. Maybe 15 years of breeding + engineering to get super exotic novel species. Biodiversity (antifragility) is definitely valuable; conservation is important and makes sense. But why do we stop there? Why don’t we more intentionally try to generate novel diversity?”

UHM BECAUSE WE DON’T WANT DDINOSAURS RUNNING AROUND THE WORLD…. We all say Jurassic Park didn’t we?!

Nike Settles Lawsuit Over Lil Nas X ‘Blood Shoes’, They Will NOT Sell ANYMORE

Lil Nas X‘s Satan Shoes won’t see the light of day, because although Nike settled its lawsuit against the manufacturer of the merch … the shoe giant really won the battle to block the controversial kicks.

The ‘Satan Shoes’ were inspired by Lil Nas’ demonic-themed music video for his new song, “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name).” The shoes were selling for $1,018, which is a play on the bible scripture, Luke 10:18, which references Satan’s banishment from heaven. The 666 pairs of shoes that were sold were sold out INSTANTLY, and feature an inverted cross, bronze pentagram and a drop of human blood. Nike filed suit against MSCHF last week, claiming they were infringing on its trademarks by selling the altered Air Max 97 without Nike’s authorization. As part of the settlement, Nike says anyone who doesn’t return their Satan Shoes for a full refund will have to contact MSCHF if they encounter a product issue, defect or health concern… No one’s returning those shoes, they’re going to be worth even more now that there’s a limited quantity.



(Photo from The Guardian)

Someone Made A List Of Everything That’s Happened To Meredith Grey In Greys Anatomy & It’s RIDICULOUS

If you’ve never seen Grey’s Anatomy then basically what you’re missing is the tramatic life of Meridith Grey. That character has been through hell and back and then back to hell and the back and then one more time back to hell. The amount of awful things that have happened to her would NEVER happen consecutivley to a single person in their life. Check them out below

1. She accidentally slept with her boss

2. That boss had a wife

3. Her famous surgeon mother had Alzheimer’s

4. Her one night stand had priapism and had to become a patient at the hospital.

5. She had to put her hand on a bomb inside a guy

6. Her appendix burst.

7. She drowned

AND SO MANY MORE! Check out the full list HERE

Former Bachelorette Clare Crawly & Dale Moss Are Officially Back Together

Bachelorette Stars Clare & Dale are Instagram official… AGAIN.

Dale Moss posted multiple Instagram stories of the two of them out and about at his place in NYC. The couple held hands during the outing, which included a coffee run and a boat trip that took them past the Statue of Liberty, documented on their stories.

The 2 left her season of the show early and engaged because they were so in love, and then broke up shortly after the season finale of the show aired. NOW apparently the two have re kindled, and hopefully it’s for the long run this time.