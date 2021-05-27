What’s Trending with Scooter & Jac – Friends Reunion Is Out, Kelly Clarkson To Take Over Ellen, Drake Rents Out NFL Field To Celebrate & MORE

The Friends Reunion Special Is Out & Here Is What You Can Expect To See

So HBO decided rather than release the special at a time that everyone could watch it without spoilers they’re going to release it at MIDNIGHT so that we have a full day of spoilers until we’re actually able to watch it so in this case, we are going to provide a link so if you WANT the spoilers click HERE. If you don’t.. Enjoy these GIF’s until you watch the episode:

Kelly Clarkson Taking Over Ellen

Ellen‘s successor didn’t take long, and doesn’t come as much of a surprise … “The Kelly Clarkson Show” will take over the slot currently held by “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” after her 19th season concludes. The search for‘s successor didn’t take long, and doesn’t come as much of a surprise … “The Kelly Clarkson Show” will take over the slot currently held by “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” after her 19th season concludes.

Clarkson‘s show — currently in its second season and airing in all of the network’s markets — is expected to replace Ellen’s by Fall 2022. NBC made the announcement that‘s show — currently in its second season and airing in all of the network’s markets — is expected to replace Ellen’s by Fall 2022. Kelly had been penciled in as the front-runner for Ellen’s coveted, syndicated hour of television pretty much since her talk show launched in Fall 2019.

Kim Kardashian Did A Q&A On Her Story – Did She Hookup with Travis Barker? IS She Still Going To Become A Lawyer?

Kim Kardashian was getting her nails done so decided to do a little Q&A with her fans and actually answered some burning questions. Rumours have been swirling around in the last month that KIM slept with Kourtney Kardashians NOW BOYFRIEND Travis Barker. Travis ex wife claims this happened back when they were married and it ended their marriage…. Here is what Kim had to say when somone asked “Did you hook up with Travis Barker?”

“NO! False narrative! We’ve been friends for years and I’m so happy for him and Kourt”

Next she was asked: “How are you finding the bar exams?”

Kim has been working towards becoming a lawyer and just said that a few months ago she failed her baby bar test (the test you take after the first year of law school). Her answer:

“Extremely difficult. Unfortunately I haven’t passed yet but I’m not giving up and I’m preparing to take it again soon”

So there is the tea. Do we believe the Travis & Kim thing?! I don’t know… but at least now everyone is happy.

Drake Rented Out An Entire NFL Stadium To Celebrate His ‘Artist Of The Decade’ Award

Drake celebrated his Artist of the Decade Award in the Drake-est way possible: renting out a 70,000-capacity NFL stadium for a dinner party.

On Sunday, the Toronto rapper was presented with the Artist of the Decade Award at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, which celebrated his last 10 years of music atop the charts.

According to Variety, Drake rented out the brand new SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, home of the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers of the NFL.

Drake hosted a dinner held at the 50-yard line with a slew of A-list guests who included the likes of DJ Khaled, Chris Brown, Doja Cat, SZA, and fellow Torontonian The Weeknd.

It’s a bougie move but hey! Guess that’s what the artist of the decade does.

J-Lo & Ben Affleck Are OFFICIALLY Dating Says A Source

Bennifer’s gym kiss Monday publicly declared what was already privately happening: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are back together.

Us Weekly reports today. “Jen and Ben are both very happy with each [other] and are excited to see where the relationship goes,” a source told the outlet. “They are full-on dating and very happy together.” Reuniting just brought back what was there between the former engaged couple before, the source added: “Ben and Jen feel so close to each other very quickly,” the source said. “The old flame is absolutely rekindled. They picked up where they left off in terms of affection for each other.” Lopez and Affleck dated in the early 2000s, from 2001 to 2004.

Us‘s declaration that Bennifer is back on comes just days after a source told Entertainment Tonight about Lopez and Affleck’s Monday Miami gym PDA.

The source said, “They went to do their workouts with separate trainers, but were not trying to hide their relationship by any means. They stayed close to each other while working out and were hugging, being playful together, and shared a kiss in between sets. It was clear to everyone that they have intense chemistry and were having fun together.”

“[They] looked like two people who are super comfortable and familiar with each other, who are also in the honeymoon phase and in love,” the source added. “They were having a good time. Jennifer works out every day and it’s part of her routine and it seemed like Ben really wanted to be there too with her.”

BENNIFER IS BACK BABY