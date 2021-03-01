What’s Trending with Scooter & Jac – Golden Globes RECAP, Lady Gaga’s Dogs Are Back, First Look At Megan & Harry Interview with Oprah, Bachelor Host Announced

Golden Globes RECAP:

The Golden Globes were on last night and they TRIED to make it as normal as possible in these COVID times.. but it just didn’t work. Everyone nominated for an award was at home on zoom, people couldn’t hear, coneectivity was a little off, and even Tina Fey & Amy Poehler were in different cities. BUT I do have to give it to them on a few things.. first off, they had the crowd filled (COVID filled ie 50 people) with first responders & hospital workers which is amazing. And although Tina and Amy were far apart they still did a great job, and completely called out The Golden Globes for their continuous lack of diversity… Check out Amy Poehler and Tina Fey’s opening monologue below and lets run through some of the top moments

The late Chadwick Boseman won Best Performance by and actor in a motion picture DRAMA – Ma Rainys Black Bottom. His wife made an acceptance speech on his behalf and it was beautiful & emotional. Check it out below!

ICON Jane Fonda Accepted the Cecil B. deMille Award and also took some time to confront the discriminations at award shows, watch below!

Sacha Baron Cohen won the award for Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy – “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” and he FULLY called out former president Donald Trump and Rudy Giuliani

Our Canadian boy DAN LEVY Accepted an award on behalf of Schitt’s Creek for best comedy or musical TV series & he shouted out CANADA!

Chloe Zhao was the SECOND EVER female to win BEST DIRECTOR and first ever female of Asian decent to win. UNREAL!!!!

Jason Sedukis went viral for his tie die hoodie that he gladly accepted an award for Best Actor for “Ted Lasso” in

Kaley Cuoco posted to social media after she DIND’T win… but I gotta say her afterparty may have bee the best… ALL the snacks

Kate Hudson also did not win but had an amzing night with her VERY famous family

Click HERE to see the FULL list of winner from the 2021 Golden Globes

Lady Gaga’s Dogs are home safe – but cops are saying they DON’T believe this attack was targeted

There’s new evidence to suggest the 2 men who dognapped Lady Gaga‘s French bulldogs and shot her dog walker may not have even known they were her dogs. Law enforcement and other sources say dog walker Ryan Fischer was not just taking a short walk around the block when he was ambushed. Just minutes before the attack he was at a store with the dogs 7 blocks away.

Ryan and the 3 dogs were at Almor Wine & Spirits at the intersection of Sunset Blvd. and Fairfax in Hollywood. Sunset Blvd. is heavily trafficked and well lit, and someone could have spotted Ryan and gotten a good look at the dogs, to determine their breed.He then walked 4/10 of a mile, where he was ambushed on a residential street. Ryan was shot and 2 dogs were stolen. They have since been recovered unharmed by a woman who saw them tied to a pole in an alley. Law enforcement believes Ryan walked for about 10 minutes before being ambushed… SO SCARY. Those involved in the shooting & dog napping have not yet been caught.

First look at Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s tell all interview with Oprah

The first look at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s interview with Oprah Winfrey has aired and it looks like it is going to be JUICY. On Sunday, during 60 Minutes, a teaser of the trio’s sit-down, Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special, was previewed on CBS. As seen in the preview, Meghan and Harry will have individual interviews with Winfrey as well as a joint sit-down, and it sounds like NOTHING is off limits.. Check out the two teasers below!

The full interview will air March 7th

Reports are out that we may be getting a new Superman film possibly starring MICHAEL B JORDAN?! Okay we’re listening..

As you may or may not have heard, there are reports that an upcoming Superman film by Ta-Nehisi Coates and JJ Abrams will feature a Black Superman. A couple of years ago, Michael B. Jordan noted that he was interested in playing Superman in a film and the Superman that he specifically was interested in was Calvin Ellis, the Superman of Earth-23.

Also in the talks are Idris Alba

& John David Washington

It’s about time we have a black Superman! We will continue to keep you updated on who will take on the roll of Superman

Emmanuel Acho is stepping in for Chris Harrison & hosting the ‘After The Final Rose’ Bachelor Special

Emmanuel Acho is stepping in for Chris Harrison as the new host of the After the Final Rose special for Matt James’ season 25 of The Bachelor. The former NFL linebacker and Fox Sports analyst hosts the weekly web series Uncomfortable Conversations With a Black Man.

Acho, 30, will anchor the special airing on Monday, March 15, immediately after the season finale of The Bachelor. He will sit down with James as well as the final three women, Rachael Kirkconnell, Michelle Young and Bri Springs, to talk about his season and the controversy over Kirkconnell’s past racist actions that saw Harrison, 49, temporarily step down as Bachelor host after he defended her.

Check out his Instagram post announcing that he will in fact be hosting the special & read a little more about him

He sounds like the perfect person to handle all the topics that need to be discussed regarding this season of The Bachelor, and the franchise as a whole.

Former host Chris Harrison with firs ever black Bachelor – Matt James