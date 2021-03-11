What’s Trending with Scooter & Jac – Greys Anatomy May Be Ending, Prince William Denies Racism In The Royal Family, Chrissy Teigen Thought Michael Keaton Was A WAITER….

Season 17 MAY Be The Last Season Of Greys Anatomy

“I’m planning a season and a finale that could function as either a season finale or a series finale” – ‘showrunner’ Krista Vernoff

For the first time in a few years, Grey’s Anatomy is heading into the end of its current season with a huge question mark about its future.

The ABC medical drama starring Ellen Pompeo from creator Shonda Rhimes is in its 17th season, with renewal talks having been underway for months. As the series returns for its midseason premiere this week, showrunner Krista Vernoff is handling the show’s uncertain future with two contingencies in mind.

In its 17th season, Grey’s Anatomy remains a massive asset for ABC and Disney. The series ranks as ABC’s No. 1 drama series among total viewers and the all-important advertiser-coveted adults 18-49 demographic. The series is a global phenomenon and broadcast all over the world. It’s also become a cash cow with a rich streaming deal at Netflix, where it ranks as one of the company’s most watched acquired shows.

Vernoff continued to say that she’s asked ABC executives to know about the fate of the series before production on the season 17 ender.

“I’ve told them that I have to know before I’m making the finale what we’re making,” she said. “Because there are a couple of character threads that will change. I’ve got plans for both contingencies. Either there will be closure or I will build something in that allows me to have a bit of a cliffhanger and a thread for next season.”

So there is a chance that we will get at least another season of Greys…. OR We may see the end very soon.. Of course they’re leaving us hanging

Susan Sarandon Only Has One 1 Request When Searching For Her Next Partner ‘They Have To Be Vaccinated Against COVID’

Susan Sarandon appeared on the latest episode of Dear Media’s Divorced Not Dead podcast, where she talked about what kind of man the 74 year old is looking for, which she responded with, it can be a man or a woman, she continued to say:

“Someone who’s been vaccinated for COVID, I don’t care if it’s a man or a woman. I mean, I’m open to all age, all color. And those for me, those things are just details. But what I’m interested in is someone who wants to be adventuresome.” Nows your chance world, slide into those DM’s.. You just gotta be “adventuresome” & VACCINATED

Prince William Says ‘The Royal Family Is NOT Racist”

The Royal drama CONTINUES! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry sat own with Oprah on Sunday for a tell all interview and revealed that someone from the Royal family once approached Harry and raised concern about what his and Meghan Markle’s son (Archie’s) skin color would be. SUPER INNAPROPRIATE. Harry refused to reveal who said it but did later tell Oprah it wasn’t the Queen or Prince Phillip… Which begs the question, who said it then?

Prince William was approached by UK tabloids today while out and about with his wife Kate Middleton and was asked point blank if the Royals were a racist family, to which William responded:

“We are very much not a racist family”

The Queen released a statement yesterday which basically said they were going to handle this is a family matter…. I’m sure though it will come out who said it.. TIME WILL TELL

Kim & Kanye Are No Longer On Speaking Terms Through Divorce

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are not talking following their divorce, after the rapper changed all his phone numbers and told her she could only contact him through his security.

Apparently Kanye abruptly cut himself off from Kim, even before they filed for divorce. But despite the animosity, the pair are continuing to co-parent their children, and Kanye regularly visits them at home while Kim is out.

Hopefully this is just Kanye needing some space and not an immature game of “well if you don’t like me I’M NOT TALKING TO YOU”

Chrissy Teigen Reveals She Once Mistook Michael Keaton (AKA BATMAN) As A Waiter At A Party & Took His Champagne

Chrissy Teigen was on Jimmy Fallon and revealed a run in with a celebrity that went terribly wrong… being completely honest she said she didn’t even realize he was a celebrity at the time.

“I was drinking a lot, and I saw somebody at the entrance holding a glass of champagne, so I just went up and I took it and I said ‘thank you. And then my husband John goes, ‘That was Michael Keaton. I’m so embarrassed by it still, I could die. I just took it, I drank it, and I left.”

SHE DIDN’T REALIZE SHE WAS TAKING ‘THE BATMAN’S’ CHAMPAGNE…

Watch the full video below!

Jennifer Garner Has No Family Pictures Since Kids Fear Cameras After Being ‘Chased’ by Paparazzi

Jennifer Garner is opening up about how her children have handled growing up with their famous parents in the spotlight, She says she has very few family photos since her kids were traumatized by cameras and feared the devices when they were younger.

When asked how paparazzi attention impacted her children — son Samuel, 9, and daughters Seraphina, 12, and Violet, 15 — Garner responds, “We’ll have to ask them when they’re older. When they were smaller and there were things out there that were shocking, my request to them was always, ‘Let Dad and I talk you through whatever it is. I’d tell them, ‘If you see an image on the front of a magazine, I’ll look at it with you and we’ll process all the scary feelings that come up together.”