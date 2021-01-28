What’s Trending with Scooter & Jac – Halsey Expecting Rainbow Baby, NEW Ryan Reynolds Series, Bridgerton Sex Scenes Exposed

Halsey Is Expecting “Her Rainbow Baby” With Boyfriend Alev Aydin

Halsey continues to be open about her journey to parenthood, the 26-year-old singer made a surprise Instagram announcement Wednesday that she’s pregnant, tagging screenwriter Alev Aydin, who commented, “Heart so full, I love you, sweetness.” Halsey quickly replied, “I love you!!!!! And I love this mini human already!” Additionally, over on Twitter, Halsey celebrated the news — which comes after a previous miscarriage — by writing, “my rainbow🌈” Halsey has previously been candid about her struggles with reproductive health. Back in 2016, she revealed during a Rolling Stone interview that she’d become pregnant the year prior, just before her career launched, but soon suffered a miscarriage directly ahead of a show. She still went ahead with the performance. “It’s the angriest performance that I’ve ever done in my life,” she recalled at the time. “That was the moment of my life where I thought to myself, ‘I don’t feel like a f—— human being anymore.’ This thing, this music, Halsey, whatever it is that I’m doing, took precedence and priority over every decision that I made regarding this entire situation from the moment I found out until the moment it went wrong. I walked offstage and went into the parking lot and just started throwing up.”

New Snapchat Series Coming Out Starring Ryan Reynolds & It Looks Hilarious!

Ryan Reynolds doesn’t know a lot of things but he’s using his downtime during the pandemic to learn.The Canadian-born actor will star in a new series for Snapchat called “Ryan Doesn’t Know”, which will see Reynolds learn new skills from experts in various fields.

Whether it’s learning how to ice sculpt with Shintaro Okamoto, learning the ins and outs of VFX with Trevor Bell or making latte art with artist Melannie Aquino, Reynolds will have his work cut out for him as he takes a step into different fields.

Will Smith’s Westbrook Media will produce the 12-episode series which drops on the platform on Jan. 30. New episodes will be released each day thereafter.

Watch the trailer below!!

James Bond Has To Reshoot Scenes From Upcoming Movie Due To Brand Deals Becoming Outdated

Back in 2020, a Nokia executive teased a partnership between the company and the latest James Bond film to show off the latest Nokia smartphone of its time, which was 2019.

The 007 film No Time to Die was originally set to be released in theaters in April of 2019 until the departure of the film’s original director and co-writer Danny Boyle caused delays, further pushed back after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The film was set to be released in April of 2021 until a more recent delay was announced.

It’s reported that the brand deals struck up by brands for the film, which was partly filmed in 2019 going into 2020, would feature tech and products that would be far outdated by the time it was to be released in 2021.

But by the time the movie comes out now it will look like Daniel Craig and all of the other cast members are carrying something that has been out for ages. That isn’t really the point of these deals[…] The big tech firms want the stars to have all the new up-and-coming products to help promote them and sell them to fans […] It means some of the scenes are going to have to be very carefully edited and looked at to bring things up to date.” – film industry insider

James Bond has been pushed back AGAIN to be released in October 2021

Bernie Sanders Bobblehead Is The NBHOF&M’s 2nd Best Selling Bobblehead Of ALL TIME

The Bernie Sanders bobblehead is ON FIRE — with roughly 20,000 people snatching up the special Inauguration Day figure … leading to a massive $10,000 charity donation! Just moments after images of a bundled up Bernie went viral on social media — the folks at the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame Museum got to work designing a special googly-headed Bernie piece.

Dr. Fauci, which is approaching 50,000 units sold.In fact, sales have been so spectacular, the NBHOF&M says it’s donating $10,000 to Meals on Wheels Vermont, Bernie’s charity of choice for sweatshirts his campaign is selling that featured the same viral Inauguration Day image. And man, did the people LOVE IT! We’re told the demand has been crazy — and the Bernie figure is already the 2nd best-selling bobblehead they’ve ever produced … behind, which is approaching 50,000 units sold.In fact, sales have been so spectacular, the NBHOF&M says it’s donating $10,000 to Meals on Wheels Vermont, Bernie’s charity of choice for sweatshirtsthat featured the same viral Inauguration Day image.

Phoebe Dynevor Reveal’s The Most Uncomfortable Sex Scene She Had To Film For Bridgerton

Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor who plays Daphne Bridgerton has nothing but praise for the way the series depicted its sex scenes.

She explained that sex scenes filmed with another actor were rehearsed like stunts so those ones weren’t uncomfortable. “We did the intimate scenes like stunts — we blocked them out, so you have yoga balls in between you and all sorts of things that never make you feel exposed in any way. You always feel safe. I’d rehearse with Regé so much that we both knew what we were doing. It felt very practical.”

Then she reveals that the most uncomfortable sex scene she had to do was with herself… She had to make it look like she was pleasuring herself ON cameria in front of cast & crew.. Here’s what she said:

“But on my own, it’s a different thing. The stage directions are very specific: You have to have an orgasm. It’s a difficult thing to rehearse, which means you don’t. You just do it.”

So how did she find comfort in these scenes? They had an intimacy coach:

“I always get back to the fact that [our intimacy coach] Lizzy Talbot was on set for that scene. If we didn’t have an intimacy coordinator, it would be our director, who was a male, coming up to me and telling me what to do. That would have been awkward. I felt so safe in the knowledge that Lizzy was there, so that if something went wrong or the director wanted something different, he could speak to her first. I think it would have been a very difficult experience if Lizzy hadn’t been on set protecting me and looking after me. No one wants to be told how to orgasm by a man”