What’s Trending with Scooter & Jac – Jake Gyllenhaal Doesn’t Bathe.. Julie Bowen To The Rescue & MORE!

Jake Gyllenhaal Is The Most Recent Celeb To Jump On The ‘I Rarely Shower’ Bandwagon

First it was Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis who said they don’t bathe often, then Kristen Bell & Dax Sheperd, and now our beloved Jake Gyllenhaal has said:

” I always am baffled that loofahs come from nature. They feel like they’ve been made in a factory but, in fact, it’s just not true. Since I was young, it’s amazed me. More and more I find bathing to be less necessary, at times. I do believe, because Elvis Costello is wonderful, that good manners and bad breath get you nowhere. So I do that. But I do also think that there’s a whole world of not bathing that is also really helpful for skin maintenance, and we naturally clean ourselves.”

JUST BATHE PLEASE

Winter Olympics Are Right Around The Corner

Another Olympic Games with more layers of dissent and debate than Tokyo are less than six months away in Beijing. The postponement of Tokyo 2020 to 2021 because of the global COVID-19 pandemic pushed the Summer Games into the timeline territory of a Winter Games.

Tokyo’s organizing committee and the International Olympic Committee were questioned and criticized in the weeks before the opening ceremonies and during the Games over whether it was prudent to hold an international multi-sport festival while coronavirus numbers spiked in the city. The world will not likely be entirely free of the COVID-19 pandemic before Beijing’s Feb. 4 opening ceremonies for the Winter Olympics.

The coronavirus is expected to again be the backdrop of an Olympic Games in terms of restrictions and protocols for participants. Beyond the pandemic, however, is the rising volume of criticism directed at China for its human rights records and calls from various quarters for a boycott of Beijing’s Winter Games in 2022.

I guess we’ll have to see how it all plays out but for now, the games begin in February of 2022

Sarah Jessica Parker Was Spotted In Forever 21 Dress While Filmin Sex And The City Reboot & Fans Are Concerned

Sarah Jessica Parker was recently photographed on the set of ‘And Just Like That’… in New York City, sporting an ensemble that has fans even more distraught than they were over the possibility that Carrie and Mr. Big are divorced.

The Instagram account ‘And Just Like That’ Closet, which already has more than 60,000 followers, posted a photo of the paisley maxi dress, suggesting that it’s none other than a Forever 21 original. It’s somewhat of a shock for a character with an affinity for Manolo Blahniks and a tendency to spend more money on shoes than on her Upper East Side rent. Cue the social media hysterics, as longtime fans expressed their disbelief over seeing Parker, 56, in such a frock. “Carrie Bradshaw in a Forever 21 dress seems illegal,” wrote one fan. “Carrie Bradshaw and Forever 21 in the same sentence, this year is awful,” another posted. “As long as she ain’t wearing Crocs it’s okay,” a user reasoned. This is just too funny to be completely honest, but don’t worry, if you were concerned that Carrie Bradshaw won’t be the same old, she’s still wearing $500 pairs of shoes!

Julie Bowen Made A Modern Family Rescue

A woman who fainted and hit her head on a rock after stopping to rest in Utah’s Arches National Park woke up to hear a familiar voice and wondered if she might be watching television.

Minnie John of Oradell, New Jersey, then questioned whether she might know the woman who was with the doctor helping her, or if she was famous, according to a post on Facebook.

“Her sister the doctor asked me to guess and I told her I just hit my head, I can’t remember. She said smiling ‘Modern Family’ and I said of course!,” John recounted about how she finally recognized Julie Bowen from her role on the long-running comedy series.

In her Aug. 3 post, John said she had been on a “bucket list” trip to Arches and hiking to see Delicate Arch, a four-story sandstone arch perched on the rim of a deep red rock canyon, for an hour and a half when she could not go any farther. She told her husband and son to go ahead as she rested along the trail, her head in her hands.

Julie Bowen and her sister Annie told her that their guide had seen her fall face forward on a rock, with her glasses breaking her fall, she said. They cleaned her up and gave her electrolytes as Julie Bowen assured her she was going to be OK, John said. They used her phone to call her son and some people selflessly ran ahead to find him, about 20 minutes ahead, to let them know what had happened, John said.

Then of course they had to take a photo together AFTER Minnie realized, she wasn’t on TV but she was just being rescued by the modern family mama herself.

Britney Spears Dad Jamie Spears Fights Back With Conservatorship Battle

Jamie Spears says that Britney Spears’ personal conservator, Jodi Montgomery, told him that his daughter is “mentally sick” and wanted to place her under a 5150 psychiatric hold.

Now, in a statement obtained by Variety, Montgomery is pushing back on Mr. Spears claims — and, once again, asking him to step down from his daughter’s conservatorship.

“Ms. Montgomery implores Mr. Spears to stop the attacks,” Montgomery’s statement says, in part. “It does no good; it only does harm. We all need to focus on one thing, and one thing only — the health, well-being and best interests of Britney Spears.”

Spears’ father is the conservator of her estate, managing all financial decisions, while Montgomery is the singer’s conservator of her person, managing all personal and medical decisions.

In new court documents, filed on Friday morning with the Los Angeles Superior Court, Spears’ father alleged that Montgomery called him last month to say that she is concerned about his daughter’s behavior and mental health and believes she might need to be placed under a 5150 psychiatric hold.

We can’t say it enough… LEAVE BRITNEY ALONE