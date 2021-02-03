What’s Trending with Scooter & Jac – Jeff Bezos Stepping Down As CEO, Golden Globes, Bachelorette Filming Location, SNL Teaser

Jeff Bezos Stepping Down As CEO Of Amazon.. Ready To Follow Other Passions

Amazon said Tuesday that Jeff Bezos is stepping down as CEO later this year, a role he’s had since he founded the company nearly 30 years ago.

Amazon said he’ll be replaced in the fall by Andy Jassy, who runs Amazon’s cloud business. Bezos, 57, will then become the company’s executive chairman.

Bezos, who started the company 27 years ago as an internet bookseller, said in a note to employees posted on Amazon’s website, “As Exec Chair I will stay engaged in important Amazon initiatives but also have the time and energy I need to focus on the Day 1 Fund, the Bezos Earth Fund, Blue Origin, The Washington Post, and my other passions.”

He added, “I’ve never had more energy, and this isn’t about retiring.”

Launched in 1995, Amazon was a pioneer of fast and free shipping that won over millions of shoppers who used the site to buy diapers, TVs and just about anything.

Nominations for the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards, celebrating the best in television and film, were announced Wednesday.

This year’s nominees are a mix of old and new, highlighting what we’ve been watching from home while in quarantine.

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will return as hosts of the event for a fourth time. The Golden Globes will take place — virtually or in some fashion — on Sunday, Feb. 28 on NBC.

Best Television Series Drama The Crown” “Lovecraft Country” “The Mandalorian” “Ozark” “Ratched”

Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy “Emily in Paris” “The Flight Attendant” “Schitt’s Creek” “The Great” “Ted Lasso”

Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” “Hamilton” “Music” “Palm Springs” “The Prom”

Best Motion Picture — Drama “The Father” “Mank” “Nomadland” “Promising Young Woman” “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Ashton Kutcher Believes Mila Kunis Is Cheating On Him…. With Bridgerton

“You’re cheating on me with this show,” the actor, 42, told his wife during an appearance on TODAY with Hoda and Jenna

Kunis, admitted she’s hooked on the new Netflix show, saying she stayed up late Monday night to binge a few episodes, and Kutcher caught her in the act… THINKING IT WAS PORN (Cause if you haven’t seen it… Bridgerton is quite sexy)

“So, I’m on episode five for anyone who’s seen it, y’all are aware what happens in episode five,” Kunis said. “Last night, I clearly stayed up until midnight. I was like, ‘What’s happening in this show?'”

At some point she said Ashton woke up and saw what she was watching and said “Are you watching a porno?” with a VERY confused look on his face…. in his defence heclaims it was a “disturbing scene to wake up to.” “She’s watching in the middle of the night, and I didn’t know what was going on. I was like, ‘Is there someone else in the bed?’ It was terrifying!” he joked. “I was like, ‘Shhh, quiet, this is a wedding!'” Kunis recalled. Check out the full interview HERE

Bachelorette WON’T Film At Canadas Jasper Park Lodge Next Season

ABC’s The Bachelorette will not film its 17th season at the Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge even though a single party had booked the hotel’s 446 rooms between Feb. 23 and April 29.

Reality Steve, who initially reported the American show would cross the border for its next season, says Canada’s new travel restrictions have scrapped the plan…

(UPDATE): Due to the updated quarantine restrictions in Canada laid out last week, I’ve been told “Bachelorette” will NOT be filming there next season anymore. Resorts in the US now being looked at, but they are definitely still looking at colder weather locations. — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) February 2, 2021

SNL Has Release A Teaser For This Weeks SNL Hosted By Canadian Boy, Dan Levy

The teaser for this weekends SNL host DAN LEVY from Schitts Creek, is out and it’s amazing! He is making his SNL debut & SNL has dropped a promo that has us waving our Canadian flag and feeling OH, SO PROUD.

It features the late John Candy and Dan’s dad, Eugene Levy, who starred in what some call Canada’s SNL – SCTV.

WE.ARE.SO.EXCITED! And secretly hoping for Eugene Levy to make a special appearance as well… Check out the teaser below!

OMFG pic.twitter.com/aCrJUUXJfP — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) February 2, 2021

Obama Surprises Virtual Book Club While They’re Reading HIS BOOK

Members of the MahoganyBooks & the Very Smart Brothas Book Club had a once in a lifetime, day dream type of experience on Tuesday as Obama surprised and delighted them by crashing their Zoom discussion about his memoir, “A Promised Land.”

Barack said he had a couple of objectives for the appearance — supporting Black-owned independent bookstores, but also … he just had to meet the guys dubbed themselves the Very Smart Brothas Book Club.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=goRt3dwle7Q