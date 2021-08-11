What’s Trending with Scooter & Jac – Jenifer Aniston and David Schwimmer DATING FOR REAL?!, Sex & The City Revival Filming Funeral?! & MORE!

Jenifer Aniston and David Schwimmer MIGHT BE DATING FOR REAL!

Rumors have been swirling that ROSS AND RACHEL… Jen & David “stirred up feelings” for each other following the friends reunion a few months ago.

“They began texting immediately after filming and, just last month, David flew from his home in New York to see Jen in LA,” the insider claimed. The source added that Aniston has been cooking dinners for Schwimmer at her home and they’d been spotted visiting a winery in Santa Barbara, Calif., together.

It also helps to know that the “Friends” co-stars revealed during the reunion that they had crushes on each other while filming the show.. WE KNEW IT!

Now a rep for Schwimmer told the UK Sun there is “no truth” to the rumors that he and Aniston are dating, but they always say that.. I’m going to chose to believe that this in fact is true and our Friends dreams are finally coming true.

J-Lo Has Apparently Held On To Her Iconic $2.5 Pink Diamond From Ben Affleck… Maybe Coming Into Play Again?

Back in 2002, Ben Affleck proposed to Jennifer Lopez with a 6.1-carat pink diamond engagement ring from Harry Winston, worth at the time an estimated $2.5 million, swiftly sparking a colored diamond craze.

Of course the two did not follow through on the marriage BUT that didn’t stop J-Lo from keeping the beutfiul diamond, and now it seems like a good thing for 2 reasons. Firstly becasue the two seem like they’re on the path to once again be engaged, AND the ring is now worth an estimated $11 million!!! JACKPOT

Beyoncé Is Making Her Own CBD Line & ‘Bey Hive’ Honey

Beyoncé is already the ‘Queen B’ of music and has often referred to her fans as the ‘Bey Hive’ like Bee Hive but mixed with Beyoncé.. You get it, ANYWAY it sounds like she is really serious about this Bey Hive image cause she is now official becoming a beekeeper and horticulturist.

In a new cover story for Harper’s Bazaar, the singer revealed that after spending the last year and a half in quarantine she’s learned how to go “from overindulgences to creating positive rituals drawing from past generations and putting my own spin on things.” She explained, “I discovered CBD on my last tour, and I’ve experienced its benefits for soreness and inflammation. It helped with my restless nights and the agitation that comes from not being able to fall asleep. I found healing properties in honey that benefit me and my children.” And now, because of those enormously positive experiences she and her children—Blue, Rumi, and Sir—have had with both those ingredients, she announced, “I’m building a hemp and a honey farm. I’ve even got hives on my roof! And I’m so happy that my daughters will have the example of those rituals from me.”

YES QUEEN B

More Celebrities Are Weighing In On The Lack Of Bathing Situation

Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell & Dax Shepard starting a conversation that is now just SNOWBALLING across Hollywood. The 4 of them agreed that it’s not important to shower until you’re dirty or you smell, WELL that just blew up the internet. Jake Gyllenhaal weighed in agreeing with them saying your body naturally cleans itself. The rock jumped in and said woah woah woah I shower 3 times a day, get it together guys. And now we have Cardi B & Rihanna weighing in as well and it sounds like they are on the Rocks side.

Cardi B Tweeted this:

Wassup with people saying they don’t shower ? 🤨 It’s giving itchy. — iamcardib (@iamcardib) August 10, 2021

And Rihanna posted a montage of celebrities saying how good she smells to her Instagram:

Sex And The City Revival Spotted Filming A Funeral.. Who Died?!

It was recently reported that a major Sex and the City character will be killed off in the first episode of the show’s comeback series ‘And Just Like That’

So OBVIOUSLY everyone is freaking out and spectating who it might be after the cast were seen filming funeral scenes in New York City.

A viral TikTok video showed extras wearing all black milling around the Wolf Building in Chelsea, with fans immediately sharing their theories on who’s funeral it could be.

Frontrunners to be killed off are Samantha Jones and Mr Big, played by Kim Cattrall and Chris Noth respectively, while Steve Brady (Miranda Hobbes’ husband played by David Eigenberg) and Magda (Miranda’s housekeeper played by Lynn Cohen) have also had their names thrown into the ring.

Last week, a source close to the show teased that ‘it is going to be a big death’ – hinting at the fact it could be Big – who plays Carrie Bradshaw’s (Sarah Jessica Parker) husband.

Other show insiders have been speculating it could be the death of Samantha, following the bitter feud between actresses Kim and Sarah, which saw Kim refuse to sign on for a proposed third movie or the reboot… Which lets be honest this one makes the most sense, she’s not on the show anymore but she was a main character so they need some sort of story line for her. Guess we will have to wait till later this year when the show airs to find out.