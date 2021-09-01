What’s Trending with Scooter & Jac – Justin Bieber Billboard Mix Up, Mike Richards Fired From Exec. Producer Role On Jeopardy

Justin Bieber Accidentally Ended Up Modelling Skims In Billboard Mix-up

On Monday, crews began setting up a billboard of Justin Bieber’s new Balenciaga ad on Los Angeles’ Sunset Strip, and ended up with a bit of a mishap.

While the top half of the billboard featured Bieber’s brooding face and part of his torso, the bottom part of the photo showed the legs of a SKIMS shape wear model wearing nothing but a pair of grey underwear and crew socks.

The two photos line up seamlessly, making for a hilarious mash-up that, of course, the Internet loved. Check the photo out below!

I mean come on.. They had to have been trolling him! There’s no way this happens by accident. So far neither Justin nor Kim Kardashian (Owner and creator of SKIMS) have commented on the mishap.

Mike Richards Is No Longer Executive Producer of Jeopardy!

Sony has fired Mike Richards as the executive producer of “Jeopardy” and “Wheel of Fortune.” Michael Davies, the “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire” executive producer will take over production duties in the interim.

The news was announced by Suzanne Prete, executive vice president, business and strategy, “Wheel of Fortune” and “Jeopardy!” in a memo to staff. Prete said she would be also be taking a more active day-to-day role on the shows moving forward.

Richards’ exit comes a little more than a week after he was forced to step down as “Jeopardy!” host, just nine days after he was tapped to succeed the legendary Alex Trebek as the face of the beloved quiz show.

The following was sent Tuesday morning to “Jeopardy!” and “Wheel of Fortune” staff from Prete:

I’m writing to let you know that Mike will no longer be serving as EP of Wheel and Jeopardy! effective immediately. We had hoped that when Mike stepped down from the host position at Jeopardy! it would have minimized the disruption and internal difficulties we have all experienced these last few weeks. That clearly has not happened. Michael Davies from Embassy Row has agreed to help with production on an interim basis until further notice. Michael and I will work together with all of you in the weeks ahead to ensure that production remains on schedule and we do not miss a beat as we head into the new season. I know this has been a challenging time for the entire team, and I want to thank you all for your cooperation and professionalism over these last few weeks. As Ravi mentioned last week, I will be more involved in the day-to-day on our shows moving forward and I am looking forward to working closely with all of you. Please don’t hesitate to reach out if you need anything. Sincerely,

Suzanne

I have to be honest.. I don’t love that is has to do with the disruption of the show… It should have to do with his actions & standing up for what’s right. But at least they figured it out & hopefully he learns from this.

The Internet Found Dwayne The Rock Johnsons Doppelganger & The Resemblance Is CRAZY!

This is one reason we LOVE the internet, because it brings people together.. Like Dwayne The Rock Johnson & his doppelganger, who happens to be a super bad ass cop! The picture was floating around the internet for a few days before The Rock saw it and tweeted out this:

Oh shit! Wow.

Guy on the left is way cooler.

Stay safe brother and thank you for your service. One day we’ll drink @Teremana and I need to hear all your “Rock stories” because I KNOW you got ‘em 😂😈👊🏾🥃 #ericfields https://t.co/G38tOr68cW — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) August 31, 2021

First off… THEY’RE IDENTICAL.. Second off, how cool!! I wanna sip Tequila with The Rock!

Britney Spears Father Is Requesting $2 Mil To Step Down As Conservator

Britney Spears said her father told her to to give him money, as lawyers accuse Jamie Spears of dragging out his agreement to exit as conservator of her multimillion-dollar estate with an extortion attempt.

The singer’s lawyers filed paperwork Monday claiming that her father has demanded about $2 million as a “quid pro quo” condition to back out of the contentious 13-year-old guardianship agreement in violation of the deal he made earlier in the month.

“Britney Spears will not be bullied or extorted by her father,” attorney Mathew Rosengart said in a statement. “Nor does Mr. Spears have the right to try to hold his daughter hostage by setting the terms of his removal.” YES WE LOVE HER NEW ATTORNEY!!

The new Los Angeles County Court motion claimed that Jamie, 68, must now be forced by the court to forfeit control of her finances and business affairs at a Sept. 29 hearing… We’ll see how this all plays out!

Our First Look At Michelle Young As The Bachelorette!

Michelle has got her basketball, her rose & she’s ready to find love! Check out the teaser for her season of the Bachelorette, premiering Tuesday October 19!