What’s Trending with Scooter & Jac – Justin Timberlake vs. Britney Spears, Is Bennifer Back?! Billie Eilish Poses On Vogue Cover

People Are Trying To Get The Justin Timberlake “It’s Gonna Be MAY ” Meme Replaces By A Britney Spears One Saying “Just So Typically MAY”

It’s become late April tradition on the internet to share an image, GIF or short video of Timberlake from his NSYNC days, captioned “It’s Gonna Be May.” In the boy band’s 2000 song “It’s Gonna Be Me,” Timberlake sings the title line, pronouncing “me” like the month “May.

But this year, in light of the New York Times’ documentary “Framing Britney Spears,” which debuted on Hulu in February, some fans are updating the May meme to feature Spears instead of Timberlake.

Saying she was no fan of Timberlake, user @CrappyFumes wrote: “I made this to replace the stupid ‘gonna be may’ meme – you’re welcome world.” The user swapped the old meme for an image of Spears from her “Oops!…I Did It Again” video, captioned “Just so typically May.”

I hate Justin Timberlake so I made this to replace the stupid “gonna be may” meme – you’re welcome world pic.twitter.com/2RJjWqIfK6 — cathy *acab forever* humes (@CrappyFumes) April 30, 2021

What do we think? Britney or Justin Timberlake meme for May?

Jlo & Ben Affleck Have Been Spotted Out Together – Is “Bennifer” Back?!

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have been spending time together in Los Angeles after her split from Alex Rodriguez, sources exclusively tell Page Six.

The Oscar winner has been spotted multiple times going to J.Lo’s California home during the day, we hear, after having been picked up in a white Escalade SUV that allegedly belongs to Lopez and then taken to her nearby mansion.

While the pair have not been spotted together, a source told Page Six, “Security picks him up at a nearby location and drops him off after spending a few hours at her house.”

Affleck, 48, has allegedly visited Lopez, 51, three times since she returned to Los Angeles from shooting her new film, “Shotgun Wedding,” in the Dominican Republic.

But sources close to the stars tell us they are just friendly and have remained so over the years.

An insider said: “They are friends … they’ve never not been.”

Billie Eilish Stuns he Internet With Her Vogue Cover! YES BILLIE!

Billie Eilish is on the cover of VOGUE and is rocking a whole new look and we are HERE FOR IT! The Vogue article is headlines by her saying “It’s all about what makes you feel good”. Check out the photos & the full article below!

Read the full interview HERE

Elon Musk Asks Twitter For Advice On His SNL “Skits”

After “Saturday Night Live”’ announced that Elon Musk would be hosting the show on May 8, the controversial billionaire took to Twitter to spitball sketch ideas.

“Throwing out some skit ideas for SNL. What should I do?” Musk tweeted on Monday.

In a subsequent tweet, Musk suggested combining the hit children’s song “Baby Shark” and the reality business show “Shark Tank” to form “Baby Shark Tank.”

Baby Shark & Shark Tank merge to form Baby Shark Tank — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 1, 2021

Irony Man – defeats villains using the power of irony — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 1, 2021

Other suggestions from Musk include “Woke James Bond” and “The Dogefather,” a reference to the Dogecoin cryptocurrency, which surged in price after he tweeted about it. These tweets were met with a lot of criticism, as was the announcement that he will be on the show… You can Elon Musk hosting and Miley Cyrus performing on Saturday May 8th.

Will Smith Posted A Photo On Instagram “In The Worst Shape Of His Life” And We’re HERE FOR IT

This is GREAT for body positvity on Instagram, because really.. WHO CARES! Be what you want, eat what you want, it’s YOUR life, no one should be weighing in on your appearance anyway. Here are what some celebs had to say about it:

Quest Love: “ This is the most amazing post in the history of social media.”

Joel Kinnaman: “ F***ing love it ❤️ That’s confidence….”