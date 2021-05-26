What’s Trending with Scooter & Jac – Kanye Is Dating, Mathew Perry Source Talks Slurred Speech, Channing Tatum Flaunts It All & MORE

A Source Claims Matthew Perry’s Slurred Speech Is From Emergency Dental Work

A source is finally speaking out about Matthew Perry’s speech issue in the ‘Friends Reunion Exclusive Interview with People. They are claiming it was due to emergency dental work, and not, as was widely assumed, the star’s equally publicized struggles with substance abuse.

“Matthew turned up to the reunion [in April] and members of his team said that he had an emergency tooth procedure that day. That was said to impact his wellbeing and also how he was feeling. He had been in pain from what we understand, which caused the slurred speech. Obviously no one wants to film after a procedure, but it happened.” The feeling was one of huge sympathy for Matthew, especially in recent days given how people have reacted online.

“Matthew has told those around him that he is sober, and there is no need to worry.”… So hopefully that is the case and it was just dental work causing the slurring. You can check out the full interview below

Seth Rogan Says Stop Whining About Cancel Culture & Own Up To Your Statements

Seth Rogen is attacking other comedians for whining about “cancel culture” rather than owning up to their “horrific” or “terrible” jokes. The “Superbad” star told “Good Morning Britain” Tuesday that some off-color jokes in his movies “have not aged well” — while insisting that he “never made a joke that is outwardly horrific in some way.”

“And if you have, I would question why you did that,” he said of other comedians. “Saying terrible things is bad. If you’ve said something terrible, that’s something you should confront in some way, shape or form. I don’t think that’s ‘cancel culture’ — that’s you saying something terrible. Getting criticism is one of the things that goes along with being an artist, and if you don’t like that, then don’t be a comedian anymore.”

The 39-year-old filmmaker said he was more than happy to accept criticism of jokes in his own movies.

“I was never a comedian, I don’t think, that made jokes that were truly designed to target groups that were subjugated in some way. Have we done that without realizing it? Definitely. Those things are in our movies and they’re out there, and I’m more than happy to say that they have not aged well,” he said. But I think that’s the nature of comedy … Jokes are not things that necessarily are built to last,” he said.

Rogen did not name any fellow comedians, but there has been a recent rise in complaints about cancel culture.

Kanye Is Reportedly Dating Bradley Coopers Ex, Irina Shayk

It seems like Kim Kardashian isn’t the only one who’s ready to start dating. Word on the street is Kanye West is reportedly romantically linked to Russian supermodel Irina Shayk, according to Instagram-based celebrity gossip site DeuxMoi… Kanye and Kim confirmed their divorce this past year and have been working on co parenting, and dating…

‘Kanye West is now secretly dating Irina Shayk aka Bradley Cooper’s baby mama,’ a tipster wrote in. The anonymous figure behind DeuxMoi replied to the tip with: ‘After further looking into this, I don’t know if “dating” is the right word, but there is perhaps some interest there.’ Seeming to double down on earlier ‘dating claims,’ another tipster insisted to DeuxMoi that Irina and Kanye ”Def dating.’

Though the pairing may appear random to some, Irina and Kanye have been connected for more than a decade. Back in 2010, the runway maven was a featured player in West’s Heaven-inspired Power music video, where she portrayed an angel.

Meghan Markle Is Trying Spiritual Healing To Help Her Family Live A Peaceful Life

Meghan Markle is going full Left Coast when it comes to the mental wellbeing of her royal brood. The former “Suits” star and LA native has been introducing her husband, Prince Harry, and son, Archie, to a slate of New-Agey alternative healing techniques since they moved out to California last year, according to a report.

Markle is helping the 2-year-old — and also her dogs — with the practice of Reiki, the Japanese energy healing discipline, in an attempt “to help them feel more balanced and relaxed.”

As for her husband, the Duchess of Sussex has been introducing him to to the process of “ancestral healing” to help deal with “generations of genetic baggage.” Markle is said to have learned about the treatment from her mother, Doria Ragland, who “attends weekly services at Agapé International Spiritual Center,”.

“Ancestral healing” is based on the premise that unhealed family legacies and traumas are nestled within each of us, and it takes active work and therapy to free ourselves of generational trauma. “Meghan said both she and Harry come from a long lineage of pain and suffering, [with] generations of genetic baggage, and that it’s now up to them to break the cycle once and for all,” a source told the tabloid.

Does this work?! Well I guess it does for them. Harry talks a lot about his mental health struggles in new Apple TV series with Oprah ‘The Me You Can’t See’. Episodes are out now

Amazon Is Taking Over… Just Bought MGM for $8.45 BILLION

Amazon is going Hollywood. The online shopping giant is buying MGM, the movie and TV studio behind James Bond, Legally Blonde and Shark Tank, with the hopes of filling its video streaming service with more stuff to watch.

Amazon is paying $8.45 billion US for MGM, making it the company’s second-largest acquisition after it bought grocer Whole Foods for nearly $14 billion in 2017.

The deal is the latest in the media industry that’s aimed at boosting streaming services to compete against Netflix and Disney+. AT&T and Discovery announced on May 17 that they would combine media companies, creating a powerhouse that includes HGTV, CNN, Food Network and HBO.

Amazon doesn’t say how many people watch its Prime Video service. But more than 200 million have access to it because they’re signed up for its Prime membership, which gives them faster shipping and other perks. Besides Prime Video, Amazon also has a free streaming service called IMDb TV, where Amazon makes money by playing ads during movies and shows.

Channing Tatum Posts A Naked Selfie While Getting Ready To Film

Channing Tatum is flaunting his STUFF while getting ready to film his new movie..

The actor, 41, posted a nude selfie of his rock-hard body to his Instagram Stories Tuesday, taking the sexy snap in the mirror of a makeup trailer on the set of his upcoming film, The Lost City of D: