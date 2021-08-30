What’s Trending with Scooter & Jac – Kanye Released Donda, Season 3 Of You Official Trailer Out Now

Kanye Has FIANLLY Released ‘Donda’ Album

After 3 listening events & multiple delayed releases, Kanye Wests ‘Donda’ album is officially out and has over an 1 hour and 30 minutes of new music… LOTS of music, check out some of our fav songs below!

Kanye West Is Telling Friends Him & Kim Are Getting Back Together

Kanye West is telling friends in the music business that he and Kim Kardashian are back together — but nobody believes it to be true, according to multiple sources.

The pair fueled reconciliation rumors after Kardashian was spotted holding West’s hand leaving his “Donda” listening party in Chicago on Thursday, after she joined him during the performance at Soldier Field for a faux wedding ceremony.

One music insider said, “Kanye has been telling other rappers that he and Kim are back together, but everybody knows that isn’t true.

“The real story is that Kanye wants to beat Drake in record sales, and he is putting on a big show of performance art to grab all the media attention.”

“Kim is a nice person – while she and Kanye are not back together – she’s happy to support him in his work and his art, she wants a good relationship with him for the sake of their children.”

James Corden & Camilla Cabello Stop LA Traffic For Flash Mob And People Are NOT Happy

The stars of Amazon’s upcoming “Cinderella” remake are getting roasted on social media after they reportedly stopped traffic in Los Angeles for a flash mob in an apparent effort to promote the film.

The upcoming movie starring Camila Cabello, takes on the fairy tale character who defies her evil stepsisters and engages in some hijinks involving a ball, a slipper and magic.

Although it sounds like the team didn’t hit the nail on the head when it came to marketing for the film..

James Corden, Billy Porter, Idina Menzel and Cabello were recorded closing out an intersection in Los Angeles as they and a handful of backup dancers sang along and danced to Jennifer Lopez’s “Let’s Get Loud.”

In a video posted by one of the cars that were stopped for the event, the group of stars can be seen jumping for joy and singing in costumes that look plucked directly from the upcoming film. Many people were upset because they didn’t want to be stuck in traffic longer than they had to be AND because they had to see James Corden thrusting toward the camera.. Take a look below!

LMFAO CAMILLA IS SO PRETTY pic.twitter.com/lYrSvI26sk — Anthony (@_BlueAnt) August 28, 2021

J-Lo Caught With Price Tag On Dolce & Gabbana Cape

J-Lo forgot to take the tag off her very expensive cape at the Dolce & Gabbana fashion show.. They decked her out in the ultimate Your Highness getup that they had on the rack, a flowery 3-piece ensemble consisting of black pants, a crop top and a cape.

Obviously she wore it like no other BUT Jen, Come on, I can get away with it on my $20 sweater from garage but this is something you gotta catch on your $$$ Dolce & Gabanna cape

(photo from TMZ)

‘YOU’ Season 3 Trailer & Air Date Out Now!

The creepy ‘YOU’ season 3 has released a trailer & an official air date of October 15th! Check out the trailer below.. Looks like there’s a baby on board..