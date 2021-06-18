What’s Trending with Scooter & Jac – Keeping Up Finale Part 1 Details, Will Britney Spears Tour Again? & MORE

Kim Answers All The Tough Questions About Her Sex Tape, Her 72 Day Marriage & If She’s Dating On Part 1 Of The Keeping Up Series Finale
Part 1 of the series finale of Keeping Up With The Kardashians was on last night and Kim Kardashian revealed some DEEP secrets:
Kim Hasn’t Told Her Kids About the Sex Tape
Andy Cohen asked Kim straight up: “Do you feel that the show would have had its massive initial success without the publicity that surrounded the sex tape?” Andy Cohen point-blankly asked the Kardashian family during the reunion taping on Thursday.”
“Looking back, probably not,” Kim admitted.
During the special, Kim said the show probably wouldn’t have had much publicity if it weren’t for her “stupid” sex tape with Ray J, which she has yet to explain to her children. “It’s probably the one thing I wish didn’t exist,” she added.
Kim Went Through With the Kris Humphries Wedding Partially Because of the Show
The night before Kim’s wedding to the NBA star, 36, her mother told her she didn’t have to go through with it. “What you said to me was ‘Go, I’m going to put you in a car. No one will find you. Just leave and I’ll handle it,'” Kim recalled to Kris. “I thought, ‘OK, we’re filming this for a TV show. If I leave, I’m going to be known as the runaway bride forever. It’s going to be a huge joke. I think I just had cold feet.”
She added that she “felt pressured” and worried she’d “let everyone down,” but knew it wasn’t going to work on the honeymoon — and when his shoes took over the hotel room.
Kim Shoots Down Dating Rumors
Kim denied that she is dating Van Jones or Maluma, and added that Jones, 52, texted her and joked that the rumor of them dating has gotten him many dates.
Regé-Jean Page Says His Family Was NOT Comfortable With His Role In Bridgerton
Regé-Jean Page was much admired for his sex scenes in Netflix’s hit show “Bridgerton,” but his family was not so excited to watch his work.
“No one was sufficiently prepared. I wasn’t sufficiently prepared, and I was there. I think people were grateful for the intensity of the romantic aspects of ‘Bridgerton;’ I’m not sure how grateful I was to watch it for myself. It was overwhelming. But I think people were looking to be overwhelmed,” he told the Hollywood Reporter annual Emmy Roundtable series.
“My family doesn’t want to be overwhelmed by my backside, specifically, too often, but they’ll take it on this occasion because everyone seems to be terribly happy,” he added.
Page will reportedly not be returning for season two due to creative differences with executive producer Shonda Rhimes…. But he will be missed
Rumor’s That Paul Walkers Daughter Will Be In ‘Fast And Furious 10’
Vin Diesel commented on what we can expect from Fast And Furious 10… in regards to Paul Walkers daughter potentially joining the cast.
“I would not count anything out. Without giving you all of the secrets of Fast 10, let’s just say nothing’s ruled out.
F9 is coming out first thought and SOON! It hits theaters on Friday, June 25.
Britney Spears May Never Tour Again
In an Instagram post on Friday, the Britney Spears answered several fan questions – including whether or not she’ll “ever take the stage again” – writing in the caption, “As @shaniatwain says best … LETS GO GIRLS !!!!”
Spears addressed whether she is “ready to take the stage again.”
“Am I going to take the stage? Will I ever take the stage again?” she asked, before answering, “I have no idea.”
“I’m having fun right now,” Spears explained. “I’m in a transition in my life and I’m enjoying myself, so that’s it.”
So that’s not a no… But it’s definitely not a yes.. Hopefully we do see her performing one day again, whatever makes her happy!!
If You Have Astra Zeneca Vaccine You Can’t Go To Bruce Springsteen Concert
Information was revealed regarding Springsteen on Broadway and one person in particular is speaking out:
David Screech had already selected his seats and put in his credit card information for Springsteen on Broadway tickets when he noticed the COVID-19 vaccine requirements: his two doses of AstraZeneca-Oxford wouldn’t be enough for admission.
Screech, the mayor of View Royal, B.C., and a Springsteen fan of 40 years, received his second AstraZeneca dose last week, but the Jujamcyn Theaters’ website said it would only allow guests “fully vaccinated with an FDA-approved vaccine” — Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson.
The New York venue held firm when Screech contacted them directly to ask about the requirement, turning his anticipation for the show into disappointment. While he’s “very grateful” to have two doses of an effective vaccine, Screech said he had some reservations about AstraZeneca, and the Broadway snub “certainly added to that.”
“Obviously our health is far more important than being able to go to shows or concerts. But the flip side of that is, shows and concerts have been a major part of my life,” Screech said.
“And the idea of not being able to go to them for the foreseeable future because of possibly getting the wrong vaccine is a little disappointing.”