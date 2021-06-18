What’s Trending with Scooter & Jac – Keeping Up Finale Part 1 Details, Will Britney Spears Tour Again? & MORE

Kim Answers All The Tough Questions About Her Sex Tape, Her 72 Day Marriage & If She’s Dating On Part 1 Of The Keeping Up Series Finale

Part 1 of the series finale of Keeping Up With The Kardashians was on last night and Kim Kardashian revealed some DEEP secrets:

Kim Hasn’t Told Her Kids About the Sex Tape

Andy Cohen asked Kim straight up: “Do you feel that the show would have had its massive initial success without the publicity that surrounded the sex tape?” Andy Cohen point-blankly asked the Kardashian family during the reunion taping on Thursday.”

“Looking back, probably not,” Kim admitted.

During the special, Kim said the show probably wouldn’t have had much publicity if it weren’t for her “stupid” sex tape with Ray J, which she has yet to explain to her children. “It’s probably the one thing I wish didn’t exist,” she added.

Kim Went Through With the Kris Humphries Wedding Partially Because of the Show

The night before Kim’s wedding to the NBA star, 36, her mother told her she didn’t have to go through with it. “What you said to me was ‘Go, I’m going to put you in a car. No one will find you. Just leave and I’ll handle it,'” Kim recalled to Kris. “I thought, ‘OK, we’re filming this for a TV show. If I leave, I’m going to be known as the runaway bride forever. It’s going to be a huge joke. I think I just had cold feet.”

She added that she “felt pressured” and worried she’d “let everyone down,” but knew it wasn’t going to work on the honeymoon — and when his shoes took over the hotel room.

Kim Shoots Down Dating Rumors

Kim denied that she is dating Van Jones or Maluma, and added that Jones, 52, texted her and joked that the rumor of them dating has gotten him many dates.

Regé-Jean Page Says His Family Was NOT Comfortable With His Role In Bridgerton

Regé-Jean Page was much admired for his sex scenes in Netflix’s hit show “Bridgerton,” but his family was not so excited to watch his work.

“No one was sufficiently prepared. I wasn’t sufficiently prepared, and I was there. I think people were grateful for the intensity of the romantic aspects of ‘Bridgerton;’ I’m not sure how grateful I was to watch it for myself. It was overwhelming. But I think people were looking to be overwhelmed,” he told the Hollywood Reporter annual Emmy Roundtable series.

“My family doesn’t want to be overwhelmed by my backside, specifically, too often, but they’ll take it on this occasion because everyone seems to be terribly happy,” he added.

Page will reportedly not be returning for season two due to creative differences with executive producer Shonda Rhimes…. But he will be missed

Rumor’s That Paul Walkers Daughter Will Be In ‘Fast And Furious 10’

Vin Diesel commented on what we can expect from Fast And Furious 10… in regards to Paul Walkers daughter potentially joining the cast.

“I would not count anything out. Without giving you all of the secrets of Fast 10, let’s just say nothing’s ruled out.

F9 is coming out first thought and SOON! It hits theaters on Friday, June 25.

Britney Spears May Never Tour Again

In an Instagram post on Friday, the Britney Spears answered several fan questions – including whether or not she’ll “ever take the stage again” – writing in the caption, “As @shaniatwain says best … LETS GO GIRLS !!!!”

Spears addressed whether she is “ready to take the stage again.”

“Am I going to take the stage? Will I ever take the stage again?” she asked, before answering, “I have no idea.”

“I’m having fun right now,” Spears explained. “I’m in a transition in my life and I’m enjoying myself, so that’s it.” So that’s not a no… But it’s definitely not a yes.. Hopefully we do see her performing one day again, whatever makes her happy!! View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears)

If You Have Astra Zeneca Vaccine You Can’t Go To Bruce Springsteen Concert

Information was revealed regarding Springsteen on Broadway and one person in particular is speaking out: