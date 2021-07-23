What’s Trending with Scooter & Jac – Kevin Hart Pulls Major Prank on Nick Cannon, Kanye Album NOT Out Yet

Kevin Hart Pranks BFF Nick Cannon & Gives Out His Phone Number On LA Billboard

Comedian Kevin Hart has upped the ante in the epic prank wars between himself and Nick Cannon by broadcasting his friend’s cell phone number on a billboard for anyone needing “advice on fatherhood.”

In a post shared on his Instagram on Thursday, Hart explained that it was his payback after Cannon bought him a llama for his birthday.

Nick Cannon has 7 children with 4 different women & had 4 of those kids in the past year… You do the math. WELL he actually reacted very well to the entire situation, he answered facetimes from fans and posted it up on his Instagram and of course now the phone has been disabled, but you KNOW he’s scheming to get Kevin Hart back… & it’ll probably be big.

Kanye West Album Still Isn’t Out.. But Jay-Z Is On It & We’re PUMPED

Kanye West was supposed tor release his highly anticipated ‘DONDA’ album TODAY but there is no sign of it.. He had a listening party Thursday evening with 42,000 in attendance. He played through his songs & just stood there in the middle of the arena. BUT we did hear that there is a Jay-Z collab on this album and we can’t wait for that… SO KANYE PLEASE RELEASE IT!

This is a teaser of another song he released earlier in the week:

Coldplay Has Released A 10 Minute Song Off Upcoming Album

Coldplay has released a 10 minute song off their future album Music of the Spheres, listen below!

Coldplay have left their fans baffled as five out of 12 songs on their new album have emojis as titles. The band – comprised of Chris Martin, Jonny Buckland, Guy Berryman, and Will Champion – will release Music of the Spheres on October 15.

Chris and co posted about the Max Martin-produced album on Instagram with a handwritten note alongside an album trailer which combines an animated cosmic journey through the album’s planetary artwork with short clips of the album’s 12 tracks:

WE WANT SONG TITLES, NOT EMOJI’S

Movies/Shows Out This Weekend: Snake Eyes, Old & TED LASO Season 2!

Here’s what you can catch this weekend that is NEW in theatres & on your screens!

Snake Eyes:

Old:

Ted Laso Season 2: