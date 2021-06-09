What’s Trending with Scooter & Jac – Kim Kardashian x UFC? YA RIGHT, Gap Website Crashes After Yeezy Collab Release, Chris Harrison 8 Figure Payout & MORE!

Dana White Says Kim Kardashian Could Make Big Bucks In UFC… Amanda Nunes Challenges Her

Dana White said Kim Kardashian vs. Amanda Nunes would be the biggest event in the history of MMA and that Kim Kardashian could make more money than anyone doing it … leading Nunes to ask Kim K — WANNA FIGHT?! As a joke though don’t get your panties in a knot. She would do some SERIOUS damage to any non-fighter, male or female who stepped foot in the Octagon against her.

Hey @KimKardashian let’s do this? lol pic.twitter.com/wJwTjof307 — Amanda Nunes (@Amanda_Leoa) June 8, 2021 Celebrity fights have been the BIG thing over the past few years so who knows.. Maybe one of the Kardashians would consider it (not that they need the money) Now this perfectly brings us back to a time in 2010 when Kim Kardashian got into a boxing ring for charity.. Before they were Americas royals:

Sources Are Saying Meghan & Harry DIDN’T Ask The Queen For Permission To Use The Name Lillibet..

“Palace source tells BBC that the Queen was not asked by Meghan and Harry over the use of her childhood nickname; reports suggested Harry had sought permission from Queen to call newborn ‘Lilibet’; but Palace source says the Queen was ‘never asked’,”

This contradicts the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s account that the Queen was their first call following Lilibet’s birth on June 4 in Santa Barbara’s Cottage Hospital — and that she had given her blessing to use her childhood nickname. Meghan and Harry named their daughter: Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor

WHO CARES

SERIOUSLY

USE THE NAME – DON’T USE THE NAME… SO MUCH DRAMA

J-Lo Is Moving To LA To Be Closer To Ben Affleck

The Hustlers actress, who called off her engagement to Alex Rodriguez in April after four years together, is looking for a clean slate. And now that she’s recently rekindled her romance with Ben Affleck, what better way to officially start her next chapter than by moving to his home.. LA

sources say J-Lo is packing up her Miami rental, and headed to the City of Angels with her twins Emme and Maximilian, 13.

“She will be between L.A. and the Hamptons this summer, but L.A. will be her base,” the source shares. “She is looking at schools for her kids in the fall.”.. Things must be getting serious with Bennifer

Gap Website CRASHES After Launch Of Kanye West x Gap $200 Jacket

Chris Harrison Got A MASSIVE Payout Leaving The Bachelor… Rumored To Be Around 25 mil

Just hours after The Bachelorette premiered without its longtime host for the first time in history, it was announced he was permanently done with the show – which Chris later confirmed, saying: “I’ve had a truly incredible run as host of The Bachelor franchise and now I’m excited to start a new chapter,” he shared via Instagram. “I’m so grateful to Bachelor Nation for all of the memories we’ve made together. While my two-decade journey is wrapping up, the friendships I’ve made will last a lifetime.”

According to a production insider, ABC execs were “blindsided” with news breaking about the TV personality’s departure. The source claimed that it “wasn’t something that was supposed to come out until later this season,” but somehow, word leaked. “There was a mutual plan to announce it towards the finale and keep it quiet until then. “But tension has been building between Chris and the show all year. The negotiations have not been friendly. “Chris asked for a lot and was not backing down at all to get it,” the informant explained. Apparently throwing Bachelor misconduct in their face saying he wont sign an NDA unless the right amount is offered….. Ouuu its messy