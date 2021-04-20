What’s Trending with Scooter & Jac – Kim K’s DMs Are Blowing Up, Kobe & Nike Collab Is Over, Britney Fans Don’t Believe She’s Okay AND MORE

Newly Single Kim Kardashian Has Everyone From Business Men To Actors In Her DM’s

Kim Kardashian is earning the title of “most eligible billionaire bachelorette” following her split from Kanye West, with sources revealing the KKW Beauty CEO is being swarmed by SO MANY eligible bachelors.

“People are reaching out through mutual friends and people that she’s worked with to set her up with everyone from royal family members to A-list actors to athletes to billionaire CEOs. People are also trying to reach out to her via DM.”

Although we have also learnt that Kim isn’t necessarily looking for anyone right now BUT is definitely keeping an open mind.

Vanessa Bryant Ends Kobe Bryants & Nike Collab To Make Shoes More Accessible

Kobe’s estate, lead by Vanessa Bryant, has decided not to renew the previous 5-year “post-retirement endorsement extension” Mamba signed in 2016, meaning no more Mamba x Nike collabs.

There were 2 main reasons Vanessa Bryant made this decision: 1, long-term money and 2, Vanessa wasn’t happy with Kobe shoe availability.

ESPN says Vanessa was unhappy with the financial aspects of the new deal Nike was offering and was hoping for a deal that was more akin to the lucrative “lifetime” deals that Michael Jordan and LeBron James have signed with the company.

As for availability, Vanessa felt the Nike strategy of limiting the number of Kobe shoes to increase demand and collectability was hurting the ability of the common fan to get their ‘feet’ on a Kobe sneaker.

In other words, she wanted the shoes to be more widely available, especially when it came to kids’ sizes, according to ESPN, and ultimately she and Nike just weren’t on the same page about the distribution strategy.

“My hope will always be to allow Kobe’s fans to get and wear his products … I will continue to fight for that. Kobe’s products sell out in seconds. That says everything. I was hoping to forge a lifelong partnership with Nike that reflects my husband’s legacy. We will always do everything we can to honor Kobe and Gigi‘s legacies. That will never change.” Vanessa told ESPN:

Fans STILL Wonder If Britney Spears Is Okay After She Releases A Video Saying I’m Okay

Britney Spears told fans directly that she’s fine and more than happy, but they still don’t believe her, suspecting she’s being forced to say so.

Maybe you’d think her saying she’s okay is enough WELL apparently not because many fans were still commenting wondering if the video was scripted, or if audio was put over what she actually said…. The way the video is edited is actually all Britney’s doing, and she edited the clip herself. There is NO longer version in existence.

Britney is not reading from a script As for why she’s “swaying”, she’s just shy and a little fidgety

Why did she chose to address this now? Britney does, indeed, read comments left on her posts, and noticed a lot of folks asking. So, she figured she’d assure everyone she’s fine, despite the concern. Will we ever know for sure with the whole conservatorship hanging over her head? Maybe not, but at this time I think it’s important to listen to what she’s saying! View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) Well apparently that is not the case, with sources close to Britney saying the exact opposite is true. Here’s everything they wanted to make clear: Fans have been buzzing since Britney’s video late last week in which she said herself she IS okay, and she’s just taking some time off professionally as she enjoys herself.

Justin Bieber Is Supposedly Joining ‘Friends: The Reunion’ Special

HBO Max’s Friends: The Reunion special is reportedly set to feature one of the world’s most popular musical acts along with original cast members Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry and Matt LeBlanc.

“Holy” singer Justin Bieber is said to have filmed a cameo while wearing the “Spudnik” costume that was originally featured in the show’s eighth season finale. The potato costume was originally worn by Schwimmer’s character on the show, Ross. Despite wearing a pretty embarrassing outfit, Bieber was in good spirits and was happy to be involved in the legendary sitcom’s reunion.

“Justin was honored to be involved and didn’t mind sending himself up wearing a ridiculous costume, It was all run like a military operation to keep details under wraps, and Justin nailed it.”

21,000 People Have Signed A Petition To Cancel Colton Underwood’s Upcoming Netflix Show Because Of Previous Restraining Order His Ex Cassie Randolph Filed Against Him

Harassment allegations against former “Bachelor” star Colton Underwood have led to over 21,000 people signing a petition for Netflix to cancel an upcoming show about him.

The Change.org petition, which has over 21,000 signatures as of this writing, exclusively critiques Underwood’s treatment of his ex, Cassie Randolph — and not his recent announcement that he is gay. Randolph, 25, was granted a restraining order in 2020 against Underwood, 29, although she later dropped it.

“Colton is a former bachelor lead who stalked his final pick, Cassie Randolph. He placed a tracker on her car, sent her and her friends anonymous threatening texts, and was even seen standing outside her window extremely late in the night, resulting in her brother attempting to de-escalate the situation,” claims the petition, which was started by an anonymous user. “Cassie is a victim of Colton’s abuse, and he does not deserve a platform in any way. Regardless of his sexuality, Colton should not be given a platform as a result of his abusive, manipulative, and dangerous behavior.”

Last week, after Underwood came out as gay in a “Good Morning America” interview, Variety reported that the former NFL player is getting his own reality show. “Colton began filming prior to going on ‘Good Morning America,’” a source told Page Six of a documentary Underwood had reportedly been working on prior to the interview. “The docuseries has been in the works for a few weeks.”