What’s Trending with Scooter & Jac – Kobe Honored Into Basketball HOF, Bill Gates Drama Continued, New Bridgerton Spinoff Announced

Vanessa Bryant Makes Emotional Speech As Kobe Is Honored Into The Basketball Hall Of Fame

Over the weekend the Basketball Hall of Fame honors Class of 2020 inductees. Headlined by the late, great Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan, Kevin Garnett, Tamika Catchings and more, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame welcomed its newest inductees by way of the Class of 2020 on Saturday evening.

Kobe Bryant passed away in a fatal helicopter incident over a year ago now and wasn’t able to be there to accept this major lifetime award, but his wife Vanessa Bryant made a wonderful speech, which you can watch below! Their family is still strong and Vanessa is such a great mom! Check out the cute little memory she shared below of her and & Kobe and how it relates to their oldest daughter Natalia attending her prom this year. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vanessa Bryant 🦋 (@vanessabryant)

Bill Gates Not Looking So Good After Microsoft Affair News Starts Spreading

Microsoft founder Bill Gates had an ‘inappropriate’ sexual relationship with a female staff member in 2000, and resigned while an investigation into the relationship was being investigated by the company board. The affair came to light after the Microsoft employee wrote to the board in 2019 detailing it – and allegedly asked that Gates’ estranged wife Melinda Gates, 56, read the letter. Gates, 65, quit the board suddenly in March 2020 while the investigation was still underway. His spokeswoman confirmed there had been an affair almost 20 years ago but said his decision to leave Microsoft’s board was not linked to it.

The revelation comes alongside two bombshell reports on the unraveling of the couple’s marriage. The Daily Beast revealed Bill Gates sought marriage advice from convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein during dozens of meetings at his $77 million Manhattan townhouse between 2011 and 2014, far more than had previously been reported.

And on Sunday, The New York Times reported that Gates asked two women who worked at Microsoft and his philanthropic foundation out on dates while still married to Melinda. Melinda, who now goes by Melinda French Gates, was also upset at the way allegations of sexual harassment against Michael Larson, one of Gates’ key lieutenants and the manager of his personal fortune, were handled.

Well Bill… You lasted this long but it’s not looking so good for you

There’s A Bridgerton Spin Off Starring Queen Charlotte Coming To Netflix

For those of you who binged all of Bridgerton last holiday season and started off 2021 feeling absolutely devoid of steamy romance, you’re in luck. We already know Netflix has produced a second season of the show and has renewed the fan favorite for a third and fourth season. But here is even better news: They’re expanding the Bridgerton universe with a completely new spinoff of the universe.

The new series, written by Bridgerton executive producer Shona Rhimes, will focus on Queen Charlotte and will look into her life as a young woman before she married King George III.

All Hail The Queen! Thrilled to announce we’re expanding the Bridgerton universe with a limited series that will tell Queen Charlotte’s origin story — the series will also feature young Violet Bridgerton and young Lady Danbury pic.twitter.com/nshBfETMdN — Netflix (@netflix) May 14, 2021

The storyline will focus on more than one adult in the Bridgerton universe. Deadline confirms that the show will also feature details about the lives of Violet Bridgerton (played by Violet Gemmell) and Lady Danbury (Adjoah Andoh).

Details about casting for the roles of young Charlotte, young Violet, and young Lady Danbury have not yet been released.

There is no release date set for this series yet, but Netflix already has season 2, 3, and 4 lined up. Depending on how Netflix wants to roll things out, this series could come at any point, but when it comes to their hit series, they tend to draw things out to keep their fans hanging on.

The Sports Agent ‘Jerry McGuire’ Was Based Off Says There Will Be NO Sequel BUT A Lifetime Movie Is Coming & He Hopes Zac Efron or Jake Gyllenhaal Would Play Him

Leigh Steinberg — the inspiration behind “Jerry Maguire” — says there won’t be a sequel to the classic film, but a movie about his life is very likely … and the NFL super-agent knows which actor he wants to portray him.

It’s not Tom Cruise Leigh says he has his sights set on Zac Efronor Jake Gyllenhaal. “Jerry Maguire” hit theaters 24 1/2 years ago … and Steinberg had a cameo in the film. But, his role was a lot bigger than just a few lines. Director Cameron Crow shadowed Steinberg for about 18 months, attending everything from Pro Days to the Draft, to see how an NFL agent operated. “[Cameron] went to Pro Scouting Day, USC, he came to some games with me, he came to the Super Bowl, he came to the Super Bowl Party. He spent time in my office and I told him a lot of stories.” As for a “Jerry Maguire”2 … Leigh says CC “doesn’t make sequels,” but adds he’s “been approached about my own life story a number of times.” “Yes, and I think eventually that will happen. We’ve talked to people about documentaries.”

Scarlet Johansson Got Slimed By Husband Colin Jost While Accepting MTV Award

Scarlett Johansson won the 2021 Generation Award at the MTV Movie & TV Awards over the weekend and of course many of these events are still done over ZOOM and unfortunately for Scarlett, that was the case for her. Now the reason I said unfortunately is because Scarlett is married to comedian Colin Jost who hosts SNL’s weekend update, he’s HILARIOUS & decided to play a little prank on her during her acceptance speech… Check it out below!

Paul McCartney Has 20/20 Vision And Says It’s Because He Does Eye Yoga..

Most people believe that dwindling eyesight is just a fact of life that we all have to deal with as we age. But at 78, Paul McCartney doesn’t have to worry about putting on a pair of glasses to read a book or wave to a fan in the crowd at one of his concerts (when we’re able to have those again). The beloved musician recently shared that simple eye yoga exercises keep his peepers strong and healthy.

McCartney said he learned about the eye exercises from a yogi during a trip he took to India in the late 2000s. “[The yogi] explained that your eyes are muscles whereas your ears aren’t, so you can’t exercise your ears. But your eyes, you can.”

He went on to describe his technique: “So, head still, and then you look up as far as you can, one, two, three, go back to the middle, then down, one, two, three, then back to the middle. You do three lots of that, then go to the left and the right. Now you’ve got a cross, up and down, and sideways, now you do the diagonals.”

McCartney admitted he isn’t a hundred percent sure the exercises are what’s keeping his eyes in such good shape, but it certainly hasn’t hurt. “I don’t know if it means that’s why I don’t need glasses when I’m reading a newspaper,” he said. “It makes sense, you know? It’s a good idea.”