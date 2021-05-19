What’s Trending with Scooter & Jac – Kristen Bell Is Experimenting With Magic Mushrooms, Coldplay’s At It Again.. Demi Lovato Is Nonbinary & MORE!

Demi Lovato Says They Are Nonbinary & Changing Their Pronouns

Demi announced that they are officially changing their pronouns, so no longer she but will be referred to as they or them. Demi announced this in a teaser for their FIRST episode of their new podcast. 4D with Demi Lovato, which takes a deep dive into their life. They also last week that Demi will be releasing a TV show about finding aliens and trying to convince friends that aliens are in fact real. THAT will definitely be interesting, I have to admit I am more excited for the podcast than that. and Their first episode of 4D with Demi Lovato, is out today.

Listen to Demi’s full announcement Below!

Every day we wake up, we are given another opportunity & chance to be who we want & wish to be. I’ve spent the majority of my life growing in front of all of you… you’ve seen the good, the bad, & everything in between. pic.twitter.com/HSBcfmNruo — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) May 19, 2021

Kristen Bell Experimented with Hallucinogenic Mushrooms

Kristen Bell talked about the decision to dabble in hallucinogenic mushrooms in a recent episode of Sean Hayes and Dr. Priyanka Wali’s podcast Hypochondriactor. After reading Michael Pollan‘s book How to Change Your Mind last year, Bell admitted she became “really interested in doing mushrooms.” But her curiosity stems from science, not just a need to let loose!

The Food and Drug Administration has recently discovered that the effects of psilocybin (AKA hallucinogenic mushrooms) on people with severe depression could be the next “breakthrough therapy.” After reading the book, Kristen was sold, elaborating:

“[Pollan] really goes into detail about this underground academic community that has continued to study the effects of LSD and psilocybin on what they call ‘healthy normal.’ There are aspects to those two particular drugs that the places you can go in your brain are much deeper and more healing than anything else.”

She continued of her intrigue:

“I really wanted to try some psilocybin [the technical term for hallucinogenic mushrooms] and feel what kind of doors open, have a trip that was my own.”

Now here’s where Dax comes in! Dax who was sober for 16 years before his relapse — helped plan a safe and comfortable evening for her to test out the psychedelic drugs.

“I am very lucky to be married to an ex-drug addict. Not only did he know where to get the mushrooms … he got that really nice, quality, organic, set and setting, beautiful mushroom. And then he … babysat me.”

Coldplay’s Future Album Won’t Have Song Names, They Just Want Emojis… WHY

Chris Martin has claimed that he wants to use “emojis” as song titles for the next Coldplay album. The frontman told Radio X that “service providers” aren’t so sure on the idea, but he’s hoping to use the animated images to represent a number of the band’s new tracks.

He told Chris Moyles: “We’re trying to have the first album with some tracks that have titles of just emojis. But it’s proving tricky because of all the service providers, some say, ‘You can’t do that’. You literally have ten million songs in one box. Let us have a picture of an apple for a song or something like that.”

Some of those songs could potentially feature in a new live set which is set to air on Coldplay’s official TikTok channel next Monday (May 24).

WHY.. WHY DO YOU WANT THIS, just name the song. It’s simple.

Rihanna And ASAP Rocky Are Officially Together, GREAT! Now Make New Music

A$AP Rocky is in love with Rihanna, and he gushed about her in a new interview.

On top of that, the 32-year-old rapper officially confirmed that he is dating the 33-year-old superstar. We have tons of photos and source quotes about the pair, but neither ever made things official in the press, until now.

In a new profile for GQ, the writer of the piece wrote, “As soon as I bring [Rihanna] up, he starts beaming like a teenager whose crush just accepted his prom invite. I could practically hear the angels singing. The love of my life,” he told GQ. “My lady.”

“[Relationships are] so much better when you got the One,” he added. “She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones.”

“I think when you know, you know. She’s the One,” he added. He continued that he’s “comfortable embracing monogamy.”

Ariana Grandes Family Had Dalton Gomez Sign An IRON CLAD Prenup

Ariana Grande surprised the world with news of her wedding, however, behind the scenes there were no surprises as lawyers had been working on an ‘iron-clad pre-nuptial agreement for months.

A source told Radar Magazine:

“While the wedding seemed very last minute in her backyard with just close family and friends, legally nothing was left to the last minute legally, Ariana’s lawyers were very involved in insisting that groom Dalton Gomez signed an iron-clad pre-nuptial agreement.”

Insiders add that once the legal stuff was dealt with the couple enjoyed a romantic day surrounded by hundreds of white florals and less than 20 close friends and family. “Ariana’s brother Frankie and her mom are very protective over her. They both love and trust Dalton, but even so they would be stupid to not want her to get a prenup. Let’s be honest, when someone is worth over $150 million you have every right to be suspicious. But Dalton has won over.” Over the weekend, the pop star decided to marry her real estate fiancé after being engaged for 5 months. The surprise nuptials went down at Ariana’s mansion in Montecito, CA.

The Voice VS American Idol Finale Celebrity Performance Lineup – How Do They Compare?

After sitting out Seasons 17-20 of The Voice, Adam Levine is returning to the NBC sing-off for Tuesday’s finale (8/7c). The former coach won’t be mentoring any of the remaining contestants, though; he’s just part of the two-hour episode’s star-studded guest lineup. As such, he and Maroon 5 will perform their latest hit, “Beautiful Mistakes” with Megan Thee Stallion.

“American Idol” has set no fewer than a dozen music stars for the series’ grand finale May 23 — three of whom may be fairly predictable, given that Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie and Katy Perry are the show’s judges.

Not quite as foreseeable in the final show’s performing pecking order: Sheryl Crow, Chaka Khan, Luke Combs, Mickey Guyton, Lindsey Buckingham, Fall Out Boy, Alessia Cara, Leona Lewis and Macklemore.

The show will air on ABC live across time zones May 23 at 8 p.m. ET/5 PT.

So what do we like more, one HUGE artists, or multiple big artists? I’m gonna have to side with American Idol on this one..