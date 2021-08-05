What’s Trending with Scooter & Jac – Kyle Lawry Says Bye TO, Taylor Swift Releases Another RED Teaser & MORE!

Jennifer Aniston Stress Eats ONE SINGLE POTATO CHIP… WHAT

Jennifer Aniston did an interview with InStyle and revealed that when she is stressed she eats, and it’s not what she eats.. It’s the quantity of it.

“A chip. Crunch, crunch, crunch.”

– Jennifer Aniston

Naturally editor Laura Brown was taken aback by the statement and asked for clarification, and it’s exactly what you think:

“Usually. I’m good at that. I can have one M&M, one chip. I know, that’s so annoying.”

– Jennifer Aniston

YEAH JEN! It is annoying, and a little strange. I imagine she only has those mini bags of chips in her pantry and one full bag of those is for like a group of 10 guests…

And The New Jeopardy Host Is..

“Jeopardy!” executive producer Mike Richards is in advanced negotiations with Sony Pictures Television to become permanent host of the venerable quiz show, taking the reins of the syndicated powerhouse that was fronted by Alex Trebek for 36 years.

After Trebek’s death at the age of 80 in November 2020, Sony initiated a series of guest hosts, some of whom were hoping to land the permanent slot. Richards, who joined the show just last year as executive producer, impressed Sony Pictures brass with his command of the fast-paced game and easy on-air manner.

A Sony Pictures spokesman said discussions were ongoing with several potential candidates. He would not comment specifically on Richards’ status. A source close to the situation cautioned that there’s no certainty that the sides will close a deal and that other candidates remain in the mix, although Richards is clearly the front-runner.

Kyle Lowry Finally Speaks On Leaving The Raptors “Canada will be my forever HOME”

Kyle Lowry, who is moving on to play with the Miami Heat, posted a lengthy and heartfelt message Wednesday night, thanking many of the people he came in contact with during his time in Canada.

“This is hard to write but the time has come for the next chapter in my story to begin. The bond I share with you is unbreakable. There’s so many things I want to say about the city of Toronto, Canada as a nation. I just can’t put them all in this piece. The city of Toronto embraced me from the jump! The excitement, the enthusiasm, the hope!”

Lowry thanked teammates past and present, as well as management and coaches he played for. He even thanked Drake, saying: “You helped us get the love from the world that we deserved!”

“Toronto will forever be my second home and I will always be tied to the franchise, the city, and the country of Canada which makes me so happy to say. Toronto you are in good hands with Pascal, OG, and Freddie my little brother, ya’ll already built the foundation and will continue to grow. I love y’all!! I’ve legit gave blood, sweat, and tears and everything I could!!! Thank you Toronto, thank you Canada this will forever be HOME!!!”

Check out his full statement below!

Gwen Stefani Is Wearing Blake Shelton On Her Feet

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton’s are more and more becoming relationship goals.. The No Doubt singer was spotted sporting footwear printed with her new husband’s face.

Stefani, 51, stepped out for a stroll in Los Angeles on Saturday, wearing custom Vans emblazoned with a black-and-white photo of her hubby and I LOVE IT

TheImageDirect.com

Heres Blake Sheltons Reaction To Why Friends Weren’t Invited To His Wedding

While speaking with Storme Warren on SiriusXM’s The Highway, the 45-year-old opened up about the couple’s romantic nuptials at their Oklahoma ranch on July 3. Although 40 family members and friends witnessed the singers say “I do,” certain people weren’t in attendance, and Blake explained that was simply because he and Gwen wanted to keep it small!

“I’ve had awkward conversations with so many of my friends. ‘Oh, oh, yeah. I read about that. How was that?’ Listen, we kept it small, get over it. That’s not about you. So, there’s a lot of them.”

So basically.. LEAVE BLAKE ALONE

Taylor Swift Released Her First Teaser For ‘Red (Taylors Version)’

Taylor Swift is apparently bringing in Phoebe Bridgers as a guest for her upcoming “Red (Taylor’s Version)” album — not according to any press release, but according to a word puzzle the superstar put up on social media Thursday morning.

Chris Stapleton and Ed Sheeran also appear to be confirmed as guests. Sheeran’s participation was already known — he appeared on the original “Red” album, and recently said in an interview he’d re-recorded his duet part — but Stapleton joins Bridgers in the surprise department.

As Swift did prior to the release of “Fearless (Taylor’s Version)” — the first of her complete remakes of her Big Machine catalog albums — the singer took to her Instagram and Twitter accounts with a video containing what looks to be a random jumble of letters for fans to decode. Embedded within that word salad are song titles and guests for the “Vault” bonus tracks, consisting of songs written during the time frame but never released, set to come out as brand new recordings. But this time, the seemingly random lines of letters weren’t in anagram form, but added up to a crossword puzzle instead. (see blow)

GUYS ITS A CROSSWORD pic.twitter.com/0EWG4yY1yH — Jelle Verbeek (@jelleverbeek) August 5, 2021

WE CAN’T WAIT!