What’s Trending with Scooter & Jac – LISTEN TO ALL NEW MUSIC HERE! Justin, Drake, Bruno, Anderson!, Our First Look At ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’

NEW MUSIC & MUSIC VIDEOS! Check them out here! Bruno Mars & Anderson Paak, Justin Bieber & Drake

Justin Bieber has an album coming out March 19th called ‘Justice’ and yesterday released the 2nd song off the album called ‘Hold On’. It was released with a music video & just a warning, the video definitely brought a tear to my eye:

Bruno Mars & Anderson Paak are releasing an album together called Silk Sonic and they released their first song & music video yesterday ‘Leave The Door Open’.. They are the COOLEST

Drake released an EP yesterday ‘Scary Hours 2’ with 3 songs on it, one with a music video called ‘What’s Next’. The other two are ‘Wants and Needs’ & ‘Lemmon Pepper Freestyle’

Live Nation Says You Can Expect Outdoor Concerts To Be The First Thing Back

“All signs point to 2021 getting back to the summer concert season we all know and love, Bob Ruox, Live Nation’s president of U.S. concerts, told Rolling Stone in a statement Thursday. “With vaccines being available to everyone in May, we’re confident events can return to regular capacity soon after.” Live Nation says 83% of fans have opted to hold onto tickets rather than ask for refunds, reflecting widespread fan demand for the return of shows. Last week, following the U.K.’s announcement that shows could come back there in June, Live Nation also sold 170,000 tickets in three days for its Reading and Leeds and Creamfield festivals. But despite the enthusiasm from concert-promotion giants, major shows in summer 2021 still aren’t a lock.

For most other players involved in booking and coordinating shows in the live music business — which has been fighting a global year-long concert shutdown, massive revenue loss, and mounting debt since March 2020

…So we COULD see live music outdoors but it doesn’t sound like many artists will be on board.. I guess we’ll just have to wait and see

New Teaser For Meghan Markle & Prince Harrys Interview with Oprah Out Now!

Oprah suposedly reached out to Megan right before she was about to get married & she supposedly turned it down, we’re finding out that wasn’t her choice but a choice made by Buckingham Palace.. Which Megan revels made a lot of decisions for her.. Check out the new clip below!

This interview will air on CBS at 6pm

Justin Bieber Tweeted Out a Phone Number.. What’s On The Other End?

]Justin Bieber had fans in a furor after he posted what appeared to be his phone number on Twitter Wednesday.

“Call if you need somebody I will be there for you +1 (818) 210-4058,” the 27-year-old singer wrote in a tweet. Needless to say, Beliebers leapt at the implied invitation to speak with their hero.

Unfortunately, fans hoping for a one-on-one audience with the Canadian superstar were no doubt sorely disappointed. Upon plugging in the number, callers are greeted with a recording of Bieber singing a lyric from his new song: “Call if you need somebody I will be there for you,”

As it turns out, the tweet was actually a promotional stunt for the Grammy winner’s new album, entitled “Justice,” which is slated to hit stores on March 19.

Our First Look At ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ & Everyone’s Noticing Lola Bunny Looks Different

LeBron James is finally ready to take the Space Jam mantle from Michael Jordan in Space Jam: A New Legacy, out July 16 in theaters and on HBO Max

Lola Bunny from the new ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ goes from “sexualized” to “sporty. The studios have redesigned the character to make her look less sexy.

Director Malcolm D. Lee said he was caught off guard by original Lola’s “very sexualized” look. “This is 2021,” Lee said. “It’s important to reflect the authenticity of strong, capable female characters.”

We LOVE it!