What’s Trending with Scooter & Jac – Megan and Harry No Longer Royals, More Info On Olivia Wilde & Harry Styles, Ted Cruz Flew To Cancun, Victoria Secret Plus Size

Olivia Wilde, Harry Styles, Jason Sudeikis and….. Keely Hazell?! 4 Tickets To London

We’ve got a bit of an update on the Olivia Wilde, Harry Styles, Jason Sudeikis love triangle MESS.

Harry Styles (27) has been dating Olivia Wilde (36) for a couple months now after they met on the set of her next movie, Don’t Worry Darling. After filming wrapped over the weekend, she was seen bringing a lot of baggage over to Harry’s place in El Lay. It turns out she wasn’t using it to move her stuff in, she was bringing it to his place en route — to the UK, where Harrys mom lives… Is he bringing her home to mom?! Yes and no.. Olivia is also going to see her ex husband and kids

She’s been super busy making her movie, so her 6-year-old son Otis and 4-year-old daughter Daisy have been staying with their dad: Olivia’s former fiancé Jason Sudeikis (45) . He is filming season 2 of his hit show Ted Lasso.. NOW to add to the occasion, he also has his own British “friend” keeping him company.

There were rumours that Jason was heartbroken and didn’t want his engagement to Olivia to END, NOW we are finding out Jason Sudeikis actually has his own girlfriend from the UK named Keeley Hazell (34), she had a guest appearance in horrible bosses 2 so they’ve known each other for along time.. and apparently he named one character in his new show Keely as well after her, apparently things aren’t super serious at this point but he’s trying to find his own young rebound post engagement… In all seriousness though we hope both party’s are happy and their kids are doing well!

Ted Cruz Flew To Cancun For ONE NIGHT…. “It Was Probably A Mistake” He Says

Sen. Ted Cruz is back in Texas after his quick getaway to Cancun was seemingly shortened by the outrage over his timing — amid the statewide emergency — and now he has police protection.

Officers escorted Cruz as he deplaned in Houston to head to customs. Sounds like he’s in a pretty chipper mood for a guy who pissed off millions of people in a matter of hours.

As we reported … Cancun Cruz and his family boarded a United flight Wednesday night to begin a tropical getaway as millions of his fellow Texans are literally freezing and dying due to the winter storm-induced power outages.His arrival comes on the heels of a NYT report claiming Ted’s wife sent a text to friends just before the family left to Mexico, saying their house was “FREEZING” and revealing plans to stay until Sunday and inviting others along. If the report is true, it’s a much different story than Ted’s statement claiming he was only going to drop his girls off in Cancun. She explained they “couldn’t stand it anymore” because their house was absolutely freezing — and the only alternative was for all the neighbors to huddle together at one friend’s house … who did have heat.

Cruz is back home and briefly spoke with reporters waiting outside. He says the trip was “obviously a mistake” and in hindsight, he wouldn’t have done it … explaining he was, “Trying to be a dad.”……………………………………………………………………..

Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Will Officially Not Be Returning To Their Royal Roles

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will officially not be returning to their royal roles, Buckingham Palace confirmed in a statement on Friday. The couple — who left full-time royal work in March of last year — will no longer keep their patronages, a.k.a. their royal involvement with numerous U.K. charities. “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have confirmed to Her Majesty The Queen that they will not be returning as working members of The Royal Family,” the Buckingham Palace statement said. Continued the statement, “Following conversations with The Duke, The Queen has written confirming that in stepping away from the work of The Royal Family it is not possible to continue with the responsibilities and duties that come with a life of public service.”