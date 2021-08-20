What’s Trending with Scooter & Jac – Mike Richards NOT Hosting Jeopardy, New Music From Bieber, Shawn Mendes & Lorde – & MORE!

Mike Richards Will NO LONGER Be The Host Of Jeopardy
Concerts Are Getting Cancelled Due To COVID-19.. BTS Just Added To The List
Another tour cancelled due to COVID-19.. BTS’s “Map of the World Tour” has been canceled for now, it’s record label Big Hit Music announced in a statement posted on the fan platform Weverse and verified by multiple outlets.
“Our company has worked hard to resume preparations for the BTS Map of the Soul Tour, knowing that all fans have been waiting eagerly and long for the tour,” the statement read. “Due to changing circumstances beyond our control, it has become difficult to resume performances at the same scale and timeline as previously planned.”
Here’s How Much Celebs Are Getting Paid For Their HIT Movies & Shows
While the entertainment industry has dramatically changed in light of the coronavirus pandemic, one thing has remained consistent during this time. What is it, one may ask? Well, it is the fact that A-list celebs still collected a handsome paycheck for their roles in films and television series, even if they aired on a streaming service this year. Here are some of the highest paid celebs and what their paycheck look like after filming a movie:
Dwayne Johnson: $50 million Red One (Amazon Studios)
Will Smith: $40 million King Richard (HBO Max)
Denzel Washington: $40 million The Little Thing (HBO Max)
Leonardo DiCaprio: $30 million Don’t Look Up (Netflix)
Jennifer Lawrence: $25 million Don’t Look Up (Netflix)
Julia Roberts: $25 million Leave the World Behind (Netflix)
Ryan Gosling: $20 million The Gray Man (Netflix)
Sandra Bullock: $20 million The Lost City of D (Paramount Pictures)
Brad Pitt: $20 million Bullet Train (Sony Pictures)
Michael B. Jordan: $15 million Without Remorse (Amazon Studios)
Tom Cruise: $13 million Top Gun: Maverick (Warner Bros)
Keanu Reeves: $12-14 million The Matrix 4 (Paramount Pictures)
Chris Pine: $11.5 million Dungeons and Dragons (Paramount Pictures)
Robert Pattinson: $3 million The Batman (DC films)
And for TV shows:
Sara Gilbert, John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf: $400,000 per episode The Connors
Alec Baldwin: $575,000 per episode Dr. Death
Viola Davis, Michelle Pfeiffer, Gillian Anderson: $600,000 per episode The First Lady
Pedro Pascal: 600,000 per episode The Last of Us
Kate Winslet: $650,000 per episode Mare of Easttown
Jeff Bridges: $1 million per episode The Old Man
Angela Bassett: $450,000 per episode 9-1-1
Jason Sudeikis: $400,000 per episode Ted Lasso
Henry Cavill: $400,000 per episode The Witcher
Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis: $650,000-750,000 And Just Like That…
David Harbor, Winona Ryder: $350,000-400,000 Stranger Things
Could Destiny’s Child Be Reuniting? Fans Think So
Although the fun sucker of the group, Mathew Knowles, Beyonce’s father who’s still DC’s official manager as of right now says that there are zero plans for the iconic group to reunite, make an album, tour or do anything of the sort…
I’m going to chose NOT to believe that.
Destiny’s Child, the group formed by Beyoncé, Kelly and Michelle, changed the header of their Twitter and Facebook account. 👀
Channing Tatum Spotted Out On A Date With Zoe Kravits
New couple alert? Maybe so, Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz got cozy during a recent outing in New York City. The two seemed to enjoy each other’s company, laughing with one another. One pic showed Kravitz riding on the pegs of Tatum’s black BMX bike while the actor steers… HOW CUTE
Both are currently single, The pair are set to team up on the upcoming film Pussy Island, in which Kravitz will direct Tatum. In June, he opened up about the very important advice he received from the actress: no Crocs allowed.
See they already have cute inside jokes too.
(photo from Page Six)
Lorde Has Released Her Album ‘Solar Power’ LISTEN HERE
Lorde has released her new album ‘Solar Power’, here are some of our favorites:
Justin Bieber Released A New Song With Skrillex & Don Toliver ‘Don’t Go’
This one is a BOP! Check out new Bieber with some party vibes from Skrillex & Don Toliver:
New Shawn Mendes Released A New Song ‘Summer Of Love’ With Tainy
New Shawn Mendes song & music video? YES PLEASE!!! Watch below: