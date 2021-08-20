What’s Trending with Scooter & Jac – Mike Richards NOT Hosting Jeopardy, New Music From Bieber, Shawn Mendes & Lorde – & MORE!

Mike Richards Will NO LONGER Be The Host Of Jeopardy

Mike Richards, who was announced as the NEW Jeopardy! Host 9 days ago will no longer be..

Richards was criticized on Twitter for comments he made 8 years ago on a podcast. He made disparaging remarks about Jews. He also got called out for being derogatory towards women.

In His resignation he said: “I was deeply honored to be asked to host the syndicated show and was thrilled by the opportunity to expand my role. However, over the last several days it has become clear that moving forward as host would be too much of a distraction for our fans and not the right move for the show.” So now.. WHO will be the new host?! Mayim Bialik was tapped as the host of the primetime ‘Jeopardy!’ shows. She was actually Sony’s first choice to host the syndicated version, but her work schedule made that impossible. So we know it won’t be here, but in the meantime, Richards says they’re bringing back guest hosts. Thursday was the first day of shooting for the new season, and Richards shot one episode before calling it quits, but he will remain as Executive Producer of the show.

Concerts Are Getting Cancelled Due To COVID-19.. BTS Just Added To The List

Another tour cancelled due to COVID-19.. BTS’s “Map of the World Tour” has been canceled for now, it’s record label Big Hit Music announced in a statement posted on the fan platform Weverse and verified by multiple outlets.

“Our company has worked hard to resume preparations for the BTS Map of the Soul Tour, knowing that all fans have been waiting eagerly and long for the tour,” the statement read. “Due to changing circumstances beyond our control, it has become difficult to resume performances at the same scale and timeline as previously planned.”

The tour was originally announced in January 2020 and slated to begin in April 2020, but it was postponed in light of the Covid-19 pandemic.. And now even more.

Garth Brooks & 9 Inch Nails also announced they will not be going through with their tour.

Here’s How Much Celebs Are Getting Paid For Their HIT Movies & Shows

While the entertainment industry has dramatically changed in light of the coronavirus pandemic, one thing has remained consistent during this time. What is it, one may ask? Well, it is the fact that A-list celebs still collected a handsome paycheck for their roles in films and television series, even if they aired on a streaming service this year. Here are some of the highest paid celebs and what their paycheck look like after filming a movie:

Dwayne Johnson: $50 million Red One (Amazon Studios)

Will Smith: $40 million King Richard (HBO Max)

Denzel Washington: $40 million The Little Thing (HBO Max)

Leonardo DiCaprio: $30 million Don’t Look Up (Netflix)

Jennifer Lawrence: $25 million Don’t Look Up (Netflix)

Julia Roberts: $25 million Leave the World Behind (Netflix)

Ryan Gosling: $20 million The Gray Man (Netflix)

Sandra Bullock: $20 million The Lost City of D (Paramount Pictures)

Brad Pitt: $20 million Bullet Train (Sony Pictures)

Michael B. Jordan: $15 million Without Remorse (Amazon Studios)

Tom Cruise: $13 million Top Gun: Maverick (Warner Bros)

Keanu Reeves: $12-14 million The Matrix 4 (Paramount Pictures)

Chris Pine: $11.5 million Dungeons and Dragons (Paramount Pictures)

Robert Pattinson: $3 million The Batman (DC films)

And for TV shows:

Sara Gilbert, John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf: $400,000 per episode The Connors

Alec Baldwin: $575,000 per episode Dr. Death

Viola Davis, Michelle Pfeiffer, Gillian Anderson: $600,000 per episode The First Lady

Pedro Pascal: 600,000 per episode The Last of Us

Kate Winslet: $650,000 per episode Mare of Easttown

Jeff Bridges: $1 million per episode The Old Man

Angela Bassett: $450,000 per episode 9-1-1

Jason Sudeikis: $400,000 per episode Ted Lasso

Henry Cavill: $400,000 per episode The Witcher

Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis: $650,000-750,000 And Just Like That…

David Harbor, Winona Ryder: $350,000-400,000 Stranger Things

Could Destiny’s Child Be Reuniting? Fans Think So

Destiny’s Child has officially got their fans going CRAZY online because they changed their header images on social media to a new updated photo.. It seems small, but that must mean things are coming no?!

Adding further fuel to the fire, however, is the fact Beyonce recently said in an interview that new music’s coming, could it be with her old girl group?! Maybe.. Although the fun sucker of the group, Mathew Knowles, Beyonce’s father who’s still DC’s official manager as of right now says that there are zero plans for the iconic group to reunite, make an album, tour or do anything of the sort… I’m going to chose NOT to believe that. Destiny’s Child, the group formed by Beyoncé, Kelly and Michelle, changed the header of their Twitter and Facebook account. 👀 ©bey_access pic.twitter.com/YYK5q8KdWg — Beyoncé News (@yoncearchives) August 18, 2021

Channing Tatum Spotted Out On A Date With Zoe Kravits

New couple alert? Maybe so, Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz got cozy during a recent outing in New York City. The two seemed to enjoy each other’s company, laughing with one another. One pic showed Kravitz riding on the pegs of Tatum’s black BMX bike while the actor steers… HOW CUTE

Both are currently single, The pair are set to team up on the upcoming film Pussy Island, in which Kravitz will direct Tatum. In June, he opened up about the very important advice he received from the actress: no Crocs allowed.

See they already have cute inside jokes too.

(photo from Page Six)

Lorde Has Released Her Album ‘Solar Power’ LISTEN HERE

Lorde has released her new album ‘Solar Power’, here are some of our favorites:

Justin Bieber Released A New Song With Skrillex & Don Toliver ‘Don’t Go’

This one is a BOP! Check out new Bieber with some party vibes from Skrillex & Don Toliver:

New Shawn Mendes Released A New Song ‘Summer Of Love’ With Tainy

New Shawn Mendes song & music video? YES PLEASE!!! Watch below: