What’s Trending with Scooter & Jac – NEW ALBUMS from Justin Bieber & Demi Lovato, Regé Jean Page Won’t Return To Bridgerton, Prince William Tell All

NEW MUSIC – Justin Bieber Released A Gospel EP On Sunday Called ‘Freedom’

Justin Bieber released a surprise EP over the Easter long weekend and it shows a whole new side of him! We know he can be the pop singer making hits but this album takes on a whole new vibe and a bunch of different styles that we haven’t heard from him before. It is a Gospel EP that was meant to be released on Sunday of the Easter Long Weekend. Listen to the 6 song EP below!

NEW MUSIC: Demi Lovato Released Her Highly Anticipated Album Dancing With The Devil… The Art of Starting Over

Demi Lovato released ‘Dancing With The Devil… The Art of Starting Over’ was released over the weekend and features 23 songs! The album is amazing and obviously covers the emotions she had before, during and after her overdose and has the perfect mixture of bops and ballads. Check out some of our favorite songs off the album below!

Regé Jean Page aka The Duke Of Hastings Will NOT Return To Bridgerton For Season 2 & Fans Are FREAKING OUT

People were freaking out over the weekend over shocking news that one of the main characters of Bridgeton will not return to the show…

Regé Jean Page who plays The Duke Of Hastings aka everyone’s TV boyfriend, will not be back for the second season and fans are devastated. Lady Whistledown, who is the voice in Bridgerton, announced the news on social media:

He is leaving after the first season because he says that the show was sold to him as 1 season, the story will wrap at the end of it and then the next season will be majority about Anthony Bridgerton’s life.. So we move on to a new story line, with hopefully the same… STEAMY vibes

Prince William Is Ready To TELL ALL

It’s a well-cemented rule that the royal family avoid giving interviews with the media, but that could change in the wake of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s groundbreaking tell-all with Oprah.

Apparently Prince William, 38, has privately made clear he will go against the Queen’s policy once he takes over power and becomes king. Prince William was once asked, when he became King would they would continue the tradition of the monarch never giving interviews? and his response was “That ship had sailed.”

A source has said “William is struggling to hold back. He wants to get his side out there. The queen is insisting that the royals handle the matter privately.

Some royal watchers are saying if William were to release his own statement, it’s believed he would rebuke Meghan’s claims that Kate made her cry ahead of the 2018 royal wedding, as well as “clear the racial allegations”….. GIVE US THIS INTERVIEW

‘Space Jam 2 A New Legacy’ Trailer Starring Lebron James Is Out!!

We have finally got our first look at Lebron James & all the Space Jam characters in the FIRST trailer for ‘Space Jam 2 A New Legacy’… Check out the trailer below and JUST FOR FUN check out the original Space Jam with Michael Jordan below it!

FRIENDS Reunion Is Filming This Week!

It’s been over a year since we were teased with a Friends Reunion Special, but now it’s finally happening!!!

Sources have confirmed that the taping of the unscripted Friends reunion special will begin taping in LA sometime in the next week. It was originally set to be recorded last year but of course with COVID-19, it has been delayed.

The highly anticipated special will feature Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry and Matt LeBlanc, who have portrayed the roles of Rachel, Phoebe, Monica, Ross, Chandler and Joey. The returning stars of the classic sitcom reportedly earned $3-to-$4 million each for the special….. WOW, but worth it