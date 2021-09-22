What’s Trending with Scooter & Jac – New Britney Spears Doc Coming To Netflix, Ariana Grande Is Breaking All The Rules On The Voice & MORE!

Willie was a fan fave from the hit HBO series, playing Sarah Jessica Parker‘s male BFF, Stanford Blatch, a gay socialite who Carrie Bradshaw often called “Stanny.”

He didn’t appear in every episode, but for the 27 he did pop up for over the course of 6 years, his scenes were always memorable.HE will also be appearing in the new Sex And The City reboot series ‘And Just Like That’.

New Britney Spears Documentary Coming To Netflix ‘Britney Vs. Spears’

A Netflix documentary about Britney Spears is one step closer to reaching the screen, as a trailer teaser for the film “Britney Vs. Spears” confirms. In the 18-second clip, Spears is heard leaving a message for an attorney in 2009. A trailer is expected to drop on Wednesday, Sept. 22 and the doc itself on Sept. 28, ahead of Spears’ next court date on Sept. 29.

The documentary is being directed by Erin Lee Carr and has been underway for more than a year. Netflix declined Variety‘s request for comment on the project, and representatives for Carr did not immediately respond.

The Netflix doc is said to center around Spears’ highly-unusual conservatorship, and will feature key figures in Spears’ orbit. It is unclear, though highly unlikely that Spears, herself, will appear in the project, given how closely guarded she has been from media opportunities throughout the course of her conservatorship. Earlier this month, Spears’ father Jamie asked a judge to end her 13-year conservatorship. Of his daughter, an attorney wrote in the request, “If Ms. Spears wants to terminate the conservatorship and believes that she can handle her own life, Mr. Spears believes that she should get that chance.”

Check out the teaser below!

Ariana Grande IS Breaking ALL The Rules On The Voice

When it comes to The Voice, Ariana Grande isn’t playing by the rules. While appearing on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Monday, the pop star, 28, told her fellow coach Kelly Clarkson that she talks to the artists on her team “all the time” — which technically isn’t allowed until the start of the live rounds. Check out her full interview below!

Conor McGregor Sings Take Me Out To The Ball Game After Throwing WORST First Pitch At Cubs Game

Conor McGregor may need to work on his baseball skills a little more before attempting this throw again. Here he is at the Cubs game throwing the first pitch.. Or trying at least.

And to make matters worse.. He even tried to take over the stadium mic and sing ‘Take me out to the ball game’… Who gave him that mic?!

Conor McGregor singing the seventh inning stretch at the #Cubs game this evening. pic.twitter.com/DgF5mHAlVR — Cubs Zone ™️ (@CubsZone) September 22, 2021

Nicole Richie Almost Burned Off All Her Hair On Her 40th Birthday

Nicole Richie is probably wishing for a fire extinguisher on her 40th birthday, because her hair was set ablaze during her birthday dinner.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NICOLE RICHIE (@nicolerichie) The actress posted a video Tuesday showing herself blowing out the candles on a cake to ring in the big 4-0 and all seemed to be going well, until she reached the final candle and her hair just went up in flames.. SCARY! Check out her post below:

Kelly Ripa And Mark Consuelos Have Sex To End Fights

Mark Consuelos knows what to do to put his wife, Kelly Ripa, at ease when she’s upset. According to Ripa, 50, the “Riverdale” star, also 50, settles their issues with “sexy time.”“Everything for Mark is settled with —” she began to reveal on Monday’s episode of “Live With Kelly and Ryan,” before Consuelos interjected, “Love.”

Ripa then added, “Love and sexy time.”

The couple, married for 25 years, shared they had been recently watching HBO’s new show, “Scenes From a Marriage,” together.Consuelos, who was guest-hosting “Live,” told the audience that at one point, when the lead actors were having a “life-changing” conversation, he thought they were going to “do sexy time.”

“Yeah, but you think that about everything,” Ripa teased. “There are scenes in ‘The Godfather,’ and he’s like, ‘I thought for a minute they were going to [do it]. Listen, that’s how I deal with stress,” Consuelos replied, receiving a few claps and hollers from the audience.

Ripa agreed her hubby likes to “nip things in the bud” by asking, “Oh, you’re upset? I know how to take care of that. Oh, you don’t feel good about something? I’ll take care of that. Oh, you’re feeling like maybe you’re overworked? I got you. I know what you need.’”

Ripa and Consuelos, who met on the set of “All My Children” in 1995, previously revealed how meeting at a young age has helped keep their sex life healthy.