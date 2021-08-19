What’s Trending with Scooter & Jac – New Music From Ed Sheeran, Britney Spears Uses Bitcoin?! & MORE!

Jennifer Hudson Feels That Cats Was Misunderstood

Jennifer Hudson stands by her decision to star in 2019’s doomed “Cats” film adaption.. If you haven’t seen any of it yet, here’s the trailer:

….. Yeah.

WELL J Hud opened up about the disasterous musical in an interview with Total Film. Hudson played Grizabella the Glamour Cat in Tom Hooper’s version and claimed the film should not have been panned the way that it was. The movie currently has a critics’ rating of 19% on Rotten Tomatoes… NOT GOOD.

“I think it was a bit overwhelming,” she said of the public’s reaction. “It’s unfortunate that it was misunderstood. I think later down the line, people will see it differently. But it is something I am still very proud of and grateful to have been a part of.”

I highly doubt that it’s a time thing.. But I guess we’ll have to wait and see.

Jeopardy’s New Host Mike Richards Apologizes For Degrading Comments

New “Jeopardy!” host Mike Richards is apologizing for some insensitive remarks he made about women on his old podcast,he says it’s “a terribly embarrassing moment of misjudgment.”

Mike used to host a podcast from 2013 to 2014 when he was the executive producer at “The Price Is Right” and he’s now under fire for referring to his female co-host as a “booth ho” and “booth slut,” among other degrading remarks aimed at women.

Mike’s apologizing in a statement saying: “It is humbling to confront a terribly embarrassing moment of misjudgment, thoughtlessness, and insensitivity from nearly a decade ago. Looking back now, there is no excuse, of course, for the comments I made on this podcast and I am deeply sorry. The podcast was intended to be a series of irreverent conversations between longtime friends who had a history of joking around. Even with the passage of time, it’s more than clear that my attempts to be funny and provocative were not acceptable, and I have removed the episodes.” I have a feeling this hosting gig may not last as long as he’d like… The podcast, called “The Randumb Show,” has already been scrubbed from the Internet after The Ringer reported on Mike’s derogatory comments, which also include him asking his female co-host and his assistant if they had ever taken “booby pictures,” during a segment about leaked celebrity nudes.

Britney Spears Using Bitcoin & Is Ready To Start Performing

Britney Spears‘ boyfriend is as hopeful as her fans she’ll return to performing, and seems to think it could happen soon, and got the internet going crazy when he said she’ll “absolutely” take the stage again soon.

His absolute statement was quickly followed up with a mumbled “hopefully”, so it doesn’t sound like there’s any solid plan in place just yet.. But still exciting to hear!

And it also sounds like Britney is more than capable of handling her own life after we found out that she’s been using bitcoin since 2014 to hide payments from her father. Her father ran her conservatorship and controlled her spending SO she had to find a way to spend herself. She resorted to cryptocurrencies to make microtransactions that could not be traced.

Anyone who even knows what bitcoin is I’m impressed with. She actually knows how to use it!!

Garth Brooks Canceled His Tour

Garth Brooks announced on Wednesday said he’s canceling the next five stops on his tour, the last of which was supposed to take place on October 9.

“In July, I sincerely thought the pandemic was falling behind us. Now, watching this new wave, I realize we are still in the fight and I must do my part,” Brooks said in a statement.

Brooks restarted his tour in July and, according to a release, had been set to perform in the cities of Cincinnati (Sept. 18), Charlotte (Sept. 25), Baltimore (Oct. 2), Foxborough (Oct. 9) and Nashville (which had not been rescheduled after being canceled due to inclement weather).

Brooks wrote that he is “hopeful” that he can find new dates “and start over when this wave seems to be behind us.” This could happen as soon as year’s end, he added.

“With that said, the most important thing to me is fulfilling my end of the Stadium Tour by making sure every show is doable before putting tickets on sale (that is why we pulled the Seattle on sale) and making sure the environment these people are trading their time and money to put themselves into is not only the best experience ever, but also the safest one we can provide,” he said. The roughly 350,000 tickets for the five shows affected will be refunded.

Ed Sheeran Released A New Song & Announced An Album Release Date!

More than four years after the release of his blockbuster album “-,” Ed Sheeran has announced that his long-awaited fourth full-length album, called “=,” naturally enough, will be out on October 29.

“‘=’ (Equals) is a really personal record and one that means a lot to me,” he said in the announcement. “My life changed greatly over the past few years – I got married, became a father, experienced loss, and I reflect on these topics over the course of the album. I see it as my coming-of-age record, and I can’t wait to share this next chapter with you.”

Sheeran revealed the album’s tracklist (below) and unveiled a new song from it, “Visiting Hours,” alongside a performance video. Sheeran released the first single from the album, “Bad Habits,” in June.

Check out his new song ‘Visiting Hours’ below, he wrote it for a friends funeral earlier this year.