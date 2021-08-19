What’s Trending with Scooter & Jac – New Music From Ed Sheeran, Britney Spears Uses Bitcoin?! & MORE!

Jennifer Hudson Feels That Cats Was Misunderstood
Jennifer Hudson stands by her decision to star in 2019’s doomed “Cats” film adaption.. If you haven’t seen any of it yet, here’s the trailer:
….. Yeah.
WELL J Hud opened up about the disasterous musical in an interview with Total Film. Hudson played Grizabella the Glamour Cat in Tom Hooper’s version and claimed the film should not have been panned the way that it was. The movie currently has a critics’ rating of 19% on Rotten Tomatoes… NOT GOOD.
“I think it was a bit overwhelming,” she said of the public’s reaction. “It’s unfortunate that it was misunderstood. I think later down the line, people will see it differently. But it is something I am still very proud of and grateful to have been a part of.”
I highly doubt that it’s a time thing.. But I guess we’ll have to wait and see.
Jeopardy’s New Host Mike Richards Apologizes For Degrading Comments
I have a feeling this hosting gig may not last as long as he’d like…
Britney Spears Using Bitcoin & Is Ready To Start Performing
Anyone who even knows what bitcoin is I’m impressed with. She actually knows how to use it!!
Garth Brooks Canceled His Tour
Ed Sheeran Released A New Song & Announced An Album Release Date!
More than four years after the release of his blockbuster album “-,” Ed Sheeran has announced that his long-awaited fourth full-length album, called “=,” naturally enough, will be out on October 29.
“‘=’ (Equals) is a really personal record and one that means a lot to me,” he said in the announcement. “My life changed greatly over the past few years – I got married, became a father, experienced loss, and I reflect on these topics over the course of the album. I see it as my coming-of-age record, and I can’t wait to share this next chapter with you.”
Sheeran revealed the album’s tracklist (below) and unveiled a new song from it, “Visiting Hours,” alongside a performance video. Sheeran released the first single from the album, “Bad Habits,” in June.
Check out his new song ‘Visiting Hours’ below, he wrote it for a friends funeral earlier this year.