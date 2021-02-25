What’s Trending with Scooter & Jac – New Music From Nick Jonas, Tiger Woods Update, NEW Streaming Service, Alex Burrows Is A Coach Now

Billie Eilish Has Been Working On An Album During Quarantine.. JUST GIVE IT TO US!

Billie Eilish is sharing more details about her forthcoming second studio album.

The 19-year-old singer-songwriter said on Tuesday’s episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert that the COVID-19 pandemic gave her the time and space to create her followup to When We Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

Eilish said writing and recording her second studio album is her silver lining of the pandemic.

“I just don’t think I would have made the same album or even the album at all if it weren’t for COVID. That doesn’t mean it’s, like, about COVID at all. It’s just that when things are different in your life, you’re different. It’s just how it is. I have to thank COVID for that — and that’s about it.”

Earlier this month, Eilish teased the new album with a photo from her studio.

No word yet on when the album will be released BUT we do know she has a documentary coming out tomorrow on Apple TV: ‘Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry’

Hollywood Waitress Reveals Which Celebs She Had The BEST & WORST Interactions With

Ever heard the saying “Never meet your hero’s” WELL Annie Bond on Tik Tok has met them all and is ready to SPILL on each interaction with a celeb while working at a restaurant in Hollywood…. What’s Lady Gaga like in real life? Drake? Ryan Gosling? Watch below to find out

Here was Kim Kardashians Breaking Point with Kanye West

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are going through a very mature divorce but more is being revealed about what drove them to divorce, apparently 2 moments stand out in particular and it was the moment he revealed that they contemplated aborting North West their first daughter, and second was when he claimed slavery was a choice… both very horrible things to say and that supposedly when Kim knew she needed to separate herself from him. The two very much care about each other and their children but decided it was best for both of them to go their separate ways

There a NEW Streaming Service To Add To Your List Of Services: Paramount +

In a three-hour event from the Paramount lot on Wednesday, ViacomCBS provided the first details for the company’s nascent streaming plans for Paramount+, which launches March 4. Paramount+ is a rebranding of the company’s current service, CBS All Access.

Paramount+ will lean heavily into scripted dramas, reality TV and children’s programming. That includes debuts of 36 original series over its first year.

There will also be “The Offer,” a series about the making of “The Godfather” film and others series based on movies ranging from “Grease,” “Flashdance” and “Love Story.” A revival of the comedy “Frasier” and a series based on the blockbuster video game brand, “Halo” is in the works for the service, too. AND one of ViacomCBS’ biggest brands: Star Trek.

Children’s programming is also important to the health of any streaming service, and Paramount+ will have one of the most popular names in kid’s content with Nickelodeon. The service will have content from popular titles like Avatar: The Last Airbender, SpongeBob SquarePants, and a new Rugrats series. The service launches on March 4th for $9.99 a month

Alex Burrows Gets First Ever NHL Assistant Coaching Gig With The Montreal Canadians

Alex Burrows is back in the NHL. The popular former Vancouver Canucks player was promoted by the Montreal Canadiens today, after the Habs fired head coach Claude Julien and assistant Kirk Muller.

Burrows, who had been working as an assistant coach with Montreal’s AHL affiliate in Laval since retiring as a player in 2018, will fill Muller’s spot on the Canadiens coaching staff. He’ll work with new head coach Dominique Ducharme, who was hired today.

Burrows, 39, played 913 NHL games during his career, including 822 with the Canucks. He was inducted into the team’s Ring of Honour last season.

A native of the Montreal suburb of Pincourt, Burrows would appear to have all the makings of a good coach.

Congrats!!!! But Burrows… Can we have you back in Vancouver?!

Tiger Woods Update

Tiger Woods was recovering from major surgery on his right leg Tuesday evening at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center after being involved earlier in the day in a “high-speed” single-car accident outside Los Angeles.

Woods suffered “comminuted open fractures” to both the upper and lower portions of his tibia and fibula in his right leg, as well as damage to the ankle bones and trauma to the muscle and soft tissue of the leg, according to an update released via his social-media account on Tuesday night. A comminuted fracture is when a bone breaks into more than two pieces, and an open fracture suggests bone broke the skin.