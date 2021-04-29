What’s Trending with Scooter & Jac – New Song From Billie Eilish, A-Rod’s $4,000 workout plan, Bachelor Update & MORE!

NEW BILLIE EILISH SONG ‘Your Power’ Listen Here!

Billie Eilish released a new song this morning called ‘Your Power’. Take a listen below! The album ‘Happier Than Ever’ will be out July 30th!

A-Rod’s $4,000 workout plan – “Left The Dad Bod In 2020”

A-Rod is doing the classic post breakup fix yo self and posting it all over social media. He started it with a more subtle post showing off his vaccine… aka his massive arm muscles

And then came the side by side:

The new workout program costs a whopping $4,000 and lasts nine weeks….. I’M SORRY $4,000?!?!

The workout consists of HIIT training, cardio and weightlifting. It also offers nutritional counseling and asks that participants do not drink the entire nine weeks.

The plan also offers workout recovery programs — like freezing cold cryotherapy and Normatec boots, which cover the leg and offer pulse compression (I’m sorry what)

Honestly good on you A-Rod! We all gotta do what makes us feel good these days, but I mean come on… Could you make it a little more affordable

Ryan Reynolds Cheekily Responds To Mortal Kombat Johnny Cage Casting Rumors

Ryan Reynolds has responded to rumors that he might play Johnny Cage in the next Mortal Kombat movie with a funny tweet. The Deadpool star has been a popular pick to play the character, who’s teased for Mortal Kombat 2 in the film’s final scene. No official casting news has been released, and they as of yet have no concrete plans from Warner Bros. to produce another Mortal Kombat movie.

Here was Reynolds response:

What do I do with casting rumors and wireless competitors upset that @usnews just named @Mintmobile 2021's best cell phone plan? Finish ‘em!! pic.twitter.com/RlAVA8iAzq — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) April 28, 2021

Who knows if he actually will, he’ll be the first big celeb tied to the gory movie

Bachelor Update – Rachel & Matt ALSO Clare & Dale… We Might Just Hear Wedding Bells

It’s been a minute but it appears these 2 couples may have found their way back to each other.

Bachelor fans watched Crawley and Moss, get engaged during a November 2020 episode of the ABC reality series. The pair fell for each other so quickly that they chose to exit after less than two weeks of filming. But by January the couple confirmed they had called it quits…. NOT FOR LONG

Clare shared a video to her Instagram Story on Monday, April 26, as she sipped on a juice box and ate saltine crackers. As she brought her pint-sized drink to her lips, a sparkly piece of jewelry on her ring finger drew attention… Are the two engaged again?! We’ve seen them out and about multiple times throughout the breakup, even posting each other on their stories.. I guess we’ll have to wait to see if there will really be a wedding..

AND OF COURSE

Fans watched James and Kirkconnell’s love story play out on season 25 of the ABC dating series, which premiered in January. The ABC Food Tours founder picked the graphic designer, 24, as the winner, giving her his final rose, but he didn’t propose.

While the season was still airing, Kirkconnell came under fire when racially charged actions from her past, including photos of her attending a plantation-themed sorority event in 2018, resurfaced. Despite her efforts to right her past wrongs, James called off their relationship the same month.

The TV personality announced the split on the After the Final rose special, which aired in March. James told his ex at the time that they had to end things so she could work on herself and learn from her mistakes.

FAST FORWARD TO TODAY, Matt James revealed that he is seeing ex Rachael Kirkconnell after sparking reconciliation rumors earlier this month during outings in New York and California. Here’s what he had to say:

“I’ve seen Rachael a handful of times, I’m not pursuing any relationships right now outside of that. I said I was going to focus on my relationship with her and that means focusing on it.”

Netflix ‘Play Something’ Button Starts Today

Netflix is officially rolling out its new “Play Something” feature today to all its users, adding a button across the streaming service’s UI to automatically suggest new shows and movies that you’ve never watched before.

The Play Something button will appear in several places on Netflix’s app, including underneath your profile when you log in, the left-side navigation bar, and in the tenth row of Netflix’s homepage.

The company has been testing the feature for months, under a variety of names (including “Shuffle Play”), but today marks its official worldwide debut for all Netflix users.

Netflix is stressing that the Play Something button isn’t just a “random” button that throws you to the metaphorical wolves of the streaming service’s nearly endless well of content. Rather, the feature uses your existing profile and taste in shows and movies to surface similar titles based on what kinds of things you already watch. The button will show a variety of algorithmically curated content, including entirely new shows and movies, series or films you’ve already started, or something on your watchlist.

Max Martin To Produce Coldplays NEW Song Which Means It’s Going To BE A BANGER

Coldplay have confirmed that their brand new single ‘Higher Power’ will be released on Friday 7th May 2021

Announcing the new track, Coldplay tweeted this afternoon: “‘Higher Power’ is a song that arrived on a little keyboard and a bathroom sink at the start of 2020. It was produced by Max Martin who is a true wonder of the universe.”

Swedish studio wizard Max Martin is one of the most successful pop songwriters and producers on the planet and counts Britney Spears’ ‘…Baby One More Time’, Backstreet Boys’ ‘I Want It That Way’, Katy Perry’s ‘Roar’, Justin Timberlake’s ‘Can’t Stop the Feeling!’ and The Weeknd’s ‘Blinding Lights’ amongst his many credits.

Coldplay began teasing new single ‘Higher Power’ last week when cryptic billboards around the world featuring the artwork pointed to a mysterious website called alienradio.fm. Fans caught on and were able to decode that new music is coming from the band! MAY 7th! WE CAN’T WAIT

Pete Davidson Saw Phoebe Dynevors Sexy Scenes In Bridgerton & Knew He Wanted To Date Her

We knew Pete Davidson had been charmed by Phoebe Dynevor, but what we didn’t realize was that he fell for her in the same way as the rest of us: by watching Bridgerton!

A Los Angeles pal of Pete’s spilled to UK paper The Mirror on Tuesday that the Saturday Night Live cast member became a big fan of the Netflix hit and was entranced by Daphne Bridgerton and her story:

“Pete just loved Bridgerton and just got totally tripped out by Phoebe. We all joked with him about the naughty scenes, and of course he confessed he found them hot. He binge watched the show and felt it was his destiny to meet her.”

Well there you go.. I guess he liked what he saw. HEY we’ve all been there, just most of us haven’t ended up dating the person we’ve been gushing over.. So good for you Pete!