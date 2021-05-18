What’s Trending with Scooter & Jac – Oprah & Prince Harry Debut First Trailer For New Series, School Of Rock Love Story & MORE!

Oprah Winfrey & Prince Harry Present ‘The Me You Can’t See’ First Trailer

James Gunn gets daily death threats from ‘Suicide Squad’ super fans

Director James Gunn has revealed that he receives death threats “every single day” about the fate of the characters in his upcoming sequel to 2016’s critically lambasted “Suicide Squad.”

The filmmaker’s new DC Comics flick — randomly titled “The Suicide Squad” — is set to premiere in theaters an on HBO Max on Aug. 6 — and die-hard superfans have strong opinions about it.

“This morning on IG: ‘This is a threat. If you kill (character name redacted) I will hatecrime you.’ Every. Single. Day,” Gunn posted on Twitter, sharing an interview he did with the popular fan site Den of Geek.

In the conversation, Gunn also revealed a major character will die: “The first thing I had to do was ignore the potential blowback from killing a character. And it really had to do with the structure of the story, especially when we get into the main part of the film with the primary characters,” he told the outlet. “It’s all in relationship to the story that I would kill anyone who the story saw fit to kill. I’m working for the story. I’m just the servant of the story. So whatever the story says is what I’m going to do, no matter what the repercussions are for anything.”

2 Of The Students In ‘School Of Rock’ Are Now Dating In Real Life!!!

A viral TikTok post has reminded fans that two of the stars of School of Rock are a couple in real life. Caitlin Hale and Angelo Massagli played the roles of Marta and Frankie, respectively – two of the students in Dewey Finn’s (Jack Black) class in the hit 2003 film.

Fans will remember that Marta took on the role of one of the backing vocalists in the class rock band, while Frankie was part of the security team. However, a widely-shared TikTok post has pointed out the fact that the pair are dating in real life, having gone strong from what appears to be 2018. The couple has also shared numerous pictures together on their respective Instagram pages.

Two years ago, Hale – who is now an OB-GYN ultrasound technologist – and Massagli reunited with a number of their fellow School of Rock co-stars for dinner and drinks, joining Brian Falduto (Billy), James Hosey (Marco), Becca Brown (Katie), Zachary Infante (Gordon) and Aleisha Lanae Allen (Alicia)… This is probably where they rekindled, oh what a love story.

Ariana Grande Marries Dalton Gomez in ‘Tiny and Intimate’ Wedding… They’ve Been Together A Year & A Half.. Too Soon?

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez have tied the knot! “They got married,” Grande’s rep confirms.y. “It was tiny and intimate — less than 20 people. The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn’t be happier.”

TMZ was first to report that the ceremony occurred at the couple’s home in Montecito, California. “Both Ari and Dalton love Montecito. They spend a lot of time there,” a source tells PEOPLE. “It seems only natural that they would get married at Ari’s beautiful and historic house.” Grande, 27, announced her engagement to Gomez, a 25-year-old real estate agent, in December when she posted a photo of her ring along with the caption, “Forever n then some.” They started dating in January 2020 and spent the pandemic social distancing at her L.A. home. “They couldn’t be happier, they’re just so excited. This is a happy time for them, both sets of parents are thrilled,” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande)

John Mulaney In A Relationship with Olivia Munn Following Divorce Earlier This Month… Too Soon?

Fans spent early 2021 speculating about the state of John’s marriage following his time in rehab. And although fans had been thinking divorce was on the horizon, it wasn’t until May that the couple confirmed that they had split. “John will not have any further comment as he continues to focus on his recovery and getting back to work,” his rep said in a statement to Page Six, which first reported the news.

Comedian John Mulaney — who Page Six revealed only three days ago was divorcing his wife of six years, Anna Marie Tendler — is already off the market and dating actress Olivia Munn, a source confirms to Page Six. A source told People that the new couple are taking it slow. And that they reportedly met at church in Los Angeles.

Munn, 40, tweeted her support for the former “SNL” writer in December when he entered rehab after struggling with alcohol and drug abuse, saying, “Sending SO MUCH love and support to John Mulaney. You got this.” …. Hmmm so when did it really begin…

Justin Hartley Is Married AGAIN Following Divorce From Chrishell Stause (finalized in February).. Too Soon?

This Is Us‘ Justin Hartley and Sofia Pernas Are Married”recently” tied the knot.