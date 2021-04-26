What’s Trending with Scooter & Jac – Oscars, Kim K Off The Market? Elon Musk Hosting SNL & MORE!

The Snooze Fest.. I Mean The Oscars Were On Last Night!! Here’s All The Winners & The Upsets Of The Night

The Oscars went without a host this year and were a little bit of a snooze fest. There were some great moments including Chloe Zhao winning Best Director, she was the second woman/first woman of color to win this award! And there were also some let down moments like the final award being best actor and Chadwick Boseman NOT winning…

Here were the big awards:

Best director

Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

David Fincher, Mank

Lee Isaac Chung, Minari

Chloé Zhao, Nomadland – WINNER

Best picture

The Father

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

Minari

Nomadland – WINNER

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best actress in a leading role

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Andra Day, The United States vs Billie Holiday

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand, Nomadland – WINNER

Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Best actor in a leading role

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins, The Father – WINNER

Gary Oldman, Mank

Steven Yeun, Minari

And of course here are a few of our favorite outfits from the night:

Kim Kardashian May Be Off The Market… After Forming A Close Relationship With CNN Reporter Van Jones

Last week following it was reported that:

“People are reaching out to Kim through mutual friends and people that she’s worked with to set her up with everyone from Royal Family members to A-list actors to athletes to billionaire CEOs”

Of course following the Divorce of Kim & Kanye… Well Sorry fellas she may be off the market.

CNN reporter, author and & Lawyer Van Jones may just be the next Kardashian boyfriend. Kim and Van have worked together on criminal-justice reform. They helped out a grandmother, Alice Johnson, in 2018 after she was jailed for life for being involved in a Memphis cocaine-trafficking organization.

I like this!! It seems like the right move for her given how much she has grown throughout her career.

Elon Musk Is Hosting SNL May 8th And People Aren’t Happy

SNL announced that Elon Musk will be hosting the show with musical guest Miley Cyrus, and here are what majority of the comments look like on the original post:

“But….why? Why SNL? Why? Did he pay you? 🙄”

“April fools day is over”

“I’ll pass on this one. I’ll tune into the Weekend News segment”

“Should have done Miley as guest and host tbh”

YES, AGREED, why can’t Miley be the host and musical guest?!

Elon Musks Talks Sending People To Mars “Lots Of People Will Probably Die”.. UHM WHAT?!

Musk made his prediction in an interview with Peter Diamandis, the founder and chairman of the X Prize Foundation for scientific discovery.

“You might die, it’s going to be uncomfortable and probably won’t have good food,” Musk said, adding that it will be an “arduous and dangerous journey where you may not come back alive.”

“Honestly, a bunch of people will probably die in the beginning,” he added, but insisted it would also be “a glorious adventure and it will be an amazing experience.”

It’s “not for everyone,” he said. “Volunteers only!”

Musk’s Space X has launched more than 100 rockets over the past decade. Several have ended up exploding or otherwise crashing. Musk has predicted a Mars landing by humans by 2026, with an eye toward a city of 1 million on the Red Planet.

Ryan Reynolds Reveals The Hilarious (Awful) Way To Get Your Kids To STOP Listening To Baby Shark

Ryan Reynolds is being his good old hilarious self once again and we LOVE HIM for it! HE took to Instagram to share how to get your child to STOP listening to Baby Shark (if you’re wondering what’s baby shark is, listen below! & I apologize in advanced)

Here is what Ryan says to do:

So basically traumatize your kid to never want to see a shark EVER again, and make it worse for his own kids. Their mom is the one that stars in the terrifying shark movie.. OH we love you Ryan. Check out the terrifying trailer below (also he’s kidding btw)