What’s Trending with Scooter & Jac – P!NK Offers Relationship Advice, Tiger King Tour, Prince Harry Spills All In Podcast & MORE!

P!NK Has Some Great Relationship Advice To Make Your Love Last!

For People‘s new cover story, P!nk opened up about the ups and downs of her 15-year marriage to husband Carey Hart.

The couple raised a glass to their 15th anniversary in January this year after tying the knot in 2006, five years after meeting at the Summer X Games in 2001. They also briefly separated in 2008. The couple have always kept it real about the turbulent but beautiful marriage, but in her latest interview, she further discusses how couples counseling and individual therapy have been monumental tools in keeping their relationship afloat.

“I am a huge proponent of counseling in general. We both have therapy, individually, and we do couples counseling,” she says. “Long-term relationships are not easy. It is much easier to stay in the solid days and jump from relationship to relationship, because then you don’t have to fix the problems that keep recurring. You have to end up fixing yourself; you can’t fix the other person.”

Although she explains how the two have “really grown up together,” she also believes people can’t be expected to grow at the same pace as the other. She notes that at the beginning of relationships, it’s easy to look at your significant other as “your entire world,” but that narrow scope prevents you from pursuing your own passions and time for yourself. “Now we expect less of each other, and that allows us to give each other more somehow,” P!nk adds.

Friends Reunion Teaser & Release Date Are OUT!

The Friends Reunion is HAPPENING!!!

And there will be many guest stars including David Beckham, Justin Bieber, BTS, James Corden, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Lady Gaga, Elliott Gould, Kit Harington, Larry Hankin, Mindy Kaling, Thomas Lennon, Christina Pickles, Tom Selleck (Richard!!!), James Michael Tyler (Gunther!!!), Maggie Wheeler (Janice!!!), Reese Witherspoon, and Malala Yousafzai.

Friends: The Reunion premieres in two weeks, on Thursday, May 27 on HBO Max! Check out the teaser below!

Prince Harry Talks Nude Photos, Leaving The Royal Family & Mental Health On ‘Armchair Expert’ Podcast

Prince Harry is an open book these days!

The Sussexes’ interview with Oprah marked a new era for America’s favorite ex-royals. Meghan Markle and her husband are now pursuing their own passions without worrying about protocol. For Harry, that includes another Oprah team-up, a new AppleTV+ series about mental health called The Me You Can’t See.

Harry was on Dax Sheppard’s ‘Armchair Expert’ Podcast and touched on some big moments in his life including growing up in the royal family:

“I think the biggest issue for me was that being born into it you inherit the risk that comes with it — you inherit every element of it without choice. And because of the way that the UK media are, they feel an ownership over you, literally — like a full-on ownership — and then they give the impression to some, well most, of their readers that that is the case. But I think it’s a really dangerous place to be if you don’t have a choice. But then of course people, quite rightly, will turn around and go, ‘So what if you didn’t have a choice? It was privilege.’”

Check out the full article here

The Cast Of Tiger King Is Going On Tour… But Their Missing The 3 Main People..

Back in the beginning of the pandemic, in the before time when everyone thought this would only last two weeks Tiger King swept the planet as people used their newfound free time to binge some Netflix.

Over a year later, with lockdown still in place across the province, Tiger King is coming back to Toronto whether people want it to or not! Tiger King Uncaged has announced that it will be coming to Canada.

Included in the event is a 60-70 minute moderated discussion that will include never before seen videos, photos, and no holds barred stories followed up by a question and answer segment with the audience.

BUT Carol Baskin & Joe Exotic WILL NOT be there…. I’m sorry then who are we going to see?!