What’s Trending with Scooter & Jac – Remembering Kobe Bryant, Harry Potter TV Series? JLo Faces Backlash, Ben Afleck is Celibate?

Remembering Kobe Bryant, His Daughter Gianna and the 7 others we lost 1 year ago in a tragic helicopter accident.

Sunday morning just 12 months ago we received news that completely rocked the lives of so many around the world, legendary basketball star Kobe Bryant had died in a horrible helicopter crash. As news started to come in we also got word that on board was his daughter Gianna and 7 other passengers, who were on route to his daughters basketball game. Kobe may have been the only one on board known to majority of the plublic, it doesn’t diminish the other lives lost. Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna Bryant left behind 3 daughters & wife/mom Vanessa Bryant. Head coach of Giannas basketball team team John Altobelli, his wife Keri Altobelli and their 13-year-old daughter Alyssa Altobelli who played on the team, they all leave leaving behind 2 more children/siblings. Sarah Chester and her daughter who was also on the team, Payton Chester, they left behind 2 sons/brothers and a husband/ dad. Christina Mauser was an assistant coach, leaving behind 3 kids and her husband. Ara Zobayan, who of course was the pilot of the helicopter.

Kobe would always take a helicopter not only to his games but to his daughters basketball games as well to save time so that he didn’t have to sit in LA traffic and to spend more time with his family. He was known as an 18-time NBA All Star’, Five NBA titles, two Olympic gold medals, an Oscar for his animated short Dear Basketball & SO much more made it very clear that what he wanted to be remembered as was a Girl Dad. He had 4 daughters and wore it proudly, always fighting for equality in women’s sports.

‘Harry Potter’ Live-Action TV Series Reportedly In The Works

A live-action “Harry Potter” series is reportedly in the early stages of development for HBO Max. Warner Bros. is said to be “engaged in multiple conversations with potential writers exploring various ideas” from J.K. Rowling’s creation. Warner Bros. and Rowling control the rights to the franchise.

The discussions were said to only be in the preliminary stages, no writers or talent are currently linked to the project. When contacted for comment, both HBO Max and Warner Bros. denied TV adaptation discussions to THR. “There are no Harry Potter series in development at the studio or on the streaming platform,” they reaffirmed to the outlet.

The world of “Harry Potter” is one of the film studio’s top properties with eight films in the main franchise and two ”Fantastic Beasts” spinoffs, with another currently in production and two more expected in the future.

Jennifer Lopez celebrates 20 years of ‘J.Lo’ album & faces criticism over the new #LoveDontCostAThingChallenge she started over the weekend

Jennifer Lopez’s 2001 album J.Lo is one of her best albums to date, and it just turned 20 years old on January 23. The album is packed with hits, including “I’m Real” and the classic single “Love Don’t Cost a Thing.”. Even J.Lo herself knows how iconic the song is, she recreated an updated version of the “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” video on a beach. J.Lo specifically re-created the scenes on the beach where she discards her possessions and most of her clothes. This time around, she even threw her bracelet into the sand…. THEN CAME THE CHALLENGE.

She tweeted “Can’t wait to see your renditions” of what she’s calling the #LoveDontCostAThingChallenge. And lots of people are saying “REALLY JLO?”

Basically the consensus between all of us “regular” people is…. “Uhh, I’m not sure throwing my most expensive possessions in the sand is the best move for me right now, financially.”

Billie Eilish paid $35 for 1 box of Froot Loops and thought that was NORMAL

The pandemic opened up the floodgates for online shopping, but it also opened up Billie Eilish to realistic prices of food versus how much she thought it costs. The 19-year-old singer told Vanity Fair in her latest cover story that adulting has introduced her to pragmatic prices after she “grew up with no money.” Now, stardom has catapulted her into tremendous wealth, from selling multiplatinum records to selling out arena tours. She went on to say “It’s a really weird position I’m in. I feel kind of stupid because I’m like, I don’t know how much Froot Loops are. I tried to order one box of Froot Loops and I was like, Oh yeah, sure. It’s $35. I didn’t know that that’s expensive,” she said while raising her eyebrows… And of course she was shocked and probably happy to see 70 mini boxes of Froot Loops show up at her doorstep…. OH TO BE A CELBRITY View this post on Instagram A post shared by BILLIE EILISH (@billieeilish)

Ben Afleck is taking the celibacy root following his breakup with Ana De Armas

Ana De Armas broke up with Ben Afleck following nearly a year of dating, after meeting on the set of an erotic thriller called Deep Water.

Sources close to the actor say that Ben accepts he would be better off being single for a while, “Unless there’s some miracle and Ana comes back asking for another chance. He is really focused on prioritizing himself and his kids rather than relationships, and his friends have been joking about him taking an oath of celibacy. Whether or not he can stay single for long remains to be seen.”