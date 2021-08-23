What’s Trending with Scooter & Jac – Ryan Reynolds Team Levar Burton, Spider-Man Trailer Leaked & MORE!

Ryan Reynolds Has Backed Levar Burton To Be Jeopardy Host In The Best Way

Mike Richards (executive producer of Jeopardy!) was announced as the Jeopardy! host and then very quickly stepped down after backlash from a past podcast he did revealed some awful comments he made about women and races. Well now they are on the hunt for a new Jeopardy host once again and Ryan Reynolds has announced who he would pick..

Pretty consistently from 2013 to 2015 Deadpool would explode on Twitter with fans wanting me to play him. It was awkward because I agreed with them but the studio didn’t see it. Ultimately the fans won and the rest is glorious history. I’m forever grateful. Hi @levarburton — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) August 20, 2021

Reynolds tweeted that no one wanted him to play Deadpool, but when the internet spoke their mind, he got the roll. He finished the tweet of by saying “Hi Levar Burton” at the end, in the hopes to get the internet pushing for Burton to take the hosting gig! Could it work? I guess we’ll see..

Kanye & Drake Drama

Kanye West is responding to Drakes mention of him in a song through a group chat with other rappers, a screenshot of which Kanye reportedly posted to Instagram and then immediately deleted.

Here’s what it said:

As you may have noticed Kanye added Pusha T to the convo (another guys Drake has had beef with) before sending the text. And everyone is assuming D is Drake.

Here is the line that got Kanye all fired up, from Trippie Redd’s new song ft Drake ‘Betrayal’: “All these fools I’m beefin’ that I barely know,” Drake raps, “Forty-five, forty-four (Burned out), let it go / Ye ain’t changin’ s–t for me, it’s set in stone.” (West is 44 years old.)

Since all this Kanye has posted Drakes HOUSE location on social media.. And then deleted it, but shortly after drake took to Instagram and was just laughing on his Instagram stories.

Kanye West album ‘Donda’s’ is expected release date this Friday (August 27)… BUT We’ve heard that before.

Kylie Jenner Is Supposedly Pregnant With Baby Number Two!

Kylie Jenner is pregnant, expecting her second baby with Travis Scott.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder and Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum, is already mom to 3-year-old daughter Stormi, whom she shares with rapper Scott. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner)

Kylie Jenner has not yet posted anything about her new bundle of joy.

Jenner has long been open about her desire to expand her family further after welcoming her first child in February 2018. She told a fan in 2019, “I can’t wait to have more babies,” then in a January 2020 YouTube video, she said she sees herself “for sure having four kids” but doesn’t “have a timeline to this.”

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Trailer Leaked

The Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer has seemingly made it online..

A low-resolution clip of what appears to contain major spoilers for the Spider-Man No Way Home trailer is believed to have made its way onto social media. Whilst Sony has been quick to quash leaks, it hasn’t stopped those who watched the clip from posting spoilers online.

The film itself, alongside a number of actors rumored to be appearing in Spider-Man: No Way Home, has since been trending on Twitter, meaning that it might be worth setting up some of the advanced muting options that the platform has to offer or staying away entirely until the storm passes.

It’s not a great video obviously but if you want to see it below, you can!

The Queen Is Lawyering Up Against Megan & Harry

Things are starting to get ugly.. Queen Elizabeth is “getting lawyered up” in response to repeated attacks from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle..

A source said:

“There is a limit to how much will be accepted and the Queen and royal family can only be pushed so far. They are getting lawyered up. Harry and Meghan will be made aware and know repeated attacks will not be tolerated.”

Apparently a lot of this came from Megan and Harrys interview with Oprah when Markle said life with the royals left her not wanting to “be alive anymore.” The fact that, her saying that is making the royal family lawyer up.. UHM hello, it’s time to apologize and talk to your family, they’re already traumatize, don’t try and silence someone..

The queen’s team is considering sending legal warnings to Penguin Random House, which next year will publish Prince Harry’s memoir.

Guess we’ll have to wait and see what comes from all of this.

New Morning Show Season 2 Trailer

There’s a new trailer out for season 2 of The Morning Show, take a look below!

The show premieres Sep 17 on Apple TV