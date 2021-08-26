What’s Trending with Scooter & Jac – Ryan Reynolds Trolls Wife On Bday, Everything Coming To Netflix Canada September & MORE!

Kanye West isn’t requiring people to be vaccinated or test negative for COVID-19 to enjoy his “Donda” event in Chicago.. Yes is the 3rd one.. No we don’t think the album is actually coming out this Friday. BUT the good news, fans can get vaccinated on site!

A spokesperson for Soldier Field, the football stadium where Kanye is hosting his next listening party for his upcoming album, says there will be more than 1,500 doses on hand for Kanye fans who want to roll up their sleeves.

The doses are split between the two-shot Pfizer and one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccines. For anyone getting their first shot of Pfizer, which just got full FDA approval, we’re told officials from the Chicago Department of Health will be on-site to help set up appointments for the second dose.

Not here for the album still not being out but I am here for the vaccines!!

ABBA Is Releasing NEW MUSIC…. Adele, Rihanna, Drake.. WHERE YOU AT?!

As of Thursday morning, ABBA’s new official Twitter account dropped a bombshell; cryptically hyping an upcoming chance for them on a reunion “Voyage” of some mysterious sort.

This “Mamma Mia” of a big comeback tease is accompanied by a website for the mystery project, and the opportunity to “Register your interest to be the first in line to hear more about ABBA Voyage.”

All this dropped with the requisite Facebook, Twitter and Instagram links that group mates Agnetha Fältskog, Björn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson and Anni-Frid Lyngstad never dreamed of when ABBA launched in 1972.

Okay yeah we love ABBA, but we don’t need new music. Where is the new stuff from all the artists that have said they’re releasing new music?!

Ryan Reynolds Hilariously Trolls Wife Blake Lively On Her Birthday – Couple Goals –

To celebrate Blake Lively’s 34th birthday on Aug. 25, Ryan Reynolds once again proved that he’s mastered the art of trolling his wife of nine years. To mark the special occasion, pulled one of his classic trolling schemes and and instead decided to shout out a different A-lister: Mariah Carey.

He cheekily posted on Instagram Stories, “My favorite thing that’s ever happened on August 25.” Alongside the Canadian star’s caption was a side-by-side video of himself and Mariah singing along to her 1995 classic “Fantasy.”

Ryan Reynolds made a video of himself lip singing to the song which is featured in his new movie ‘Free Guy’ & Mariah saw it and decided to ‘duet’ it, and it just so happened to be on the same day as Blakes birthday. THIS is couple goals!!! Check out the video below!

Lil Nas X Calls Out The Double Standard Of Tony Hawk’s Blood-Infused Skateboard

In March, Lil Nas X came under fire by many conservatives for partnering with Nike to release a limited-edition line of Air Max 97s that contained a drop of human blood. The rapper, who is Black and openly gay, was heavily criticized for his Satan Shoes. Just this week, professional skateboarder and straight white man Tony Hawk released a limited-edition skateboard painted with his blood and sold out in minutes with little to no criticism. Lil Nas X noticed the vast difference in reactions to the two launches and is calling out those who previously criticized him and have been silent about Hawk’s new product.

Hawk recently partnered with Liquid Death Mountain Water and gave two vials of his blood, which have been mixed with paint used in 100 limited edition skateboards. The boards, which were priced at $500 each and came with a copy of a certificate authenticating the board, are advertised as being “infused with 100 percent real Tony Hawk.” Within an hour of becoming available, Liquid Death announced that the limited edition boards had sold out.

Lil Nas X is now calling out the trolls by saying:

now that tony hawk has released skateboards with his blood painted on them, and there was no public outrage, are y’all ready to admit y’all were never actually upset over the blood in the shoes? and maybe u were mad for some other reason? — MONTERO 🦋 (@LilNasX) August 25, 2021

Monica Lewinsky Is A Producer Of ‘Impeachment: American Crime Story & Doesn’t Leave Anything Out

‘Impeachment: American Crime Story’ examines the national crisis that led to the first impeachment of a U.S. President in over a century through the eyes of the women at the center of the events: Monica Lewinsky, Linda Tripp and Paula Jones. All three were thrust into the public spotlight during a time of corrosive partisan rancor, shifting sexual politics and a changing media landscape.

The drama premieres Sept. 7, follows the infamous affair between then-White House intern Lewinsky (played by Beanie Feldstein) and former President Bill Clinton (Clive Owen) that ultimately led to his impeachment.

Lewinsky, serves as a producer on the show and recently told The Hollywood Reporter that she fought to include a certain scene that writer Sarah Burgess said she left out of her script for fear of “retraumatizing Monica.”

The infamous moment, in which Lewinsky flashes a sliver of her thong to Clinton, was featured in the Starr Report, the report from counsel Ken Starr that encompassed the findings of his investigation into the then-president.