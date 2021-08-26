What’s Trending with Scooter & Jac – Ryan Reynolds Trolls Wife On Bday, Everything Coming To Netflix Canada September & MORE!

There Will Be Vaccination Clinics Outside Of Kanye West 3rd Listening Event
ABBA Is Releasing NEW MUSIC…. Adele, Rihanna, Drake.. WHERE YOU AT?!
As of Thursday morning, ABBA’s new official Twitter account dropped a bombshell; cryptically hyping an upcoming chance for them on a reunion “Voyage” of some mysterious sort.
This “Mamma Mia” of a big comeback tease is accompanied by a website for the mystery project, and the opportunity to “Register your interest to be the first in line to hear more about ABBA Voyage.”
All this dropped with the requisite Facebook, Twitter and Instagram links that group mates Agnetha Fältskog, Björn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson and Anni-Frid Lyngstad never dreamed of when ABBA launched in 1972.
Okay yeah we love ABBA, but we don’t need new music. Where is the new stuff from all the artists that have said they’re releasing new music?!
Ryan Reynolds Hilariously Trolls Wife Blake Lively On Her Birthday – Couple Goals –
To celebrate Blake Lively’s 34th birthday on Aug. 25, Ryan Reynolds once again proved that he’s mastered the art of trolling his wife of nine years. To mark the special occasion, pulled one of his classic trolling schemes and and instead decided to shout out a different A-lister: Mariah Carey.
He cheekily posted on Instagram Stories, “My favorite thing that’s ever happened on August 25.” Alongside the Canadian star’s caption was a side-by-side video of himself and Mariah singing along to her 1995 classic “Fantasy.”
Ryan Reynolds made a video of himself lip singing to the song which is featured in his new movie ‘Free Guy’ & Mariah saw it and decided to ‘duet’ it, and it just so happened to be on the same day as Blakes birthday. THIS is couple goals!!! Check out the video below!
Lil Nas X Calls Out The Double Standard Of Tony Hawk’s Blood-Infused Skateboard
In March, Lil Nas X came under fire by many conservatives for partnering with Nike to release a limited-edition line of Air Max 97s that contained a drop of human blood. The rapper, who is Black and openly gay, was heavily criticized for his Satan Shoes. Just this week, professional skateboarder and straight white man Tony Hawk released a limited-edition skateboard painted with his blood and sold out in minutes with little to no criticism. Lil Nas X noticed the vast difference in reactions to the two launches and is calling out those who previously criticized him and have been silent about Hawk’s new product.
Hawk recently partnered with Liquid Death Mountain Water and gave two vials of his blood, which have been mixed with paint used in 100 limited edition skateboards. The boards, which were priced at $500 each and came with a copy of a certificate authenticating the board, are advertised as being “infused with 100 percent real Tony Hawk.” Within an hour of becoming available, Liquid Death announced that the limited edition boards had sold out.
Lil Nas X is now calling out the trolls by saying:
now that tony hawk has released skateboards with his blood painted on them, and there was no public outrage, are y’all ready to admit y’all were never actually upset over the blood in the shoes? and maybe u were mad for some other reason?
— MONTERO 🦋 (@LilNasX) August 25, 2021
Monica Lewinsky Is A Producer Of ‘Impeachment: American Crime Story & Doesn’t Leave Anything Out
‘Impeachment: American Crime Story’ examines the national crisis that led to the first impeachment of a U.S. President in over a century through the eyes of the women at the center of the events: Monica Lewinsky, Linda Tripp and Paula Jones. All three were thrust into the public spotlight during a time of corrosive partisan rancor, shifting sexual politics and a changing media landscape.
The drama premieres Sept. 7, follows the infamous affair between then-White House intern Lewinsky (played by Beanie Feldstein) and former President Bill Clinton (Clive Owen) that ultimately led to his impeachment.
Lewinsky, serves as a producer on the show and recently told The Hollywood Reporter that she fought to include a certain scene that writer Sarah Burgess said she left out of her script for fear of “retraumatizing Monica.”
The infamous moment, in which Lewinsky flashes a sliver of her thong to Clinton, was featured in the Starr Report, the report from counsel Ken Starr that encompassed the findings of his investigation into the then-president.
“Listen, I would’ve loved to have been really selfish and said, ‘That’s great that you guys think we don’t have to show that, fantastic,’ but I’m incredibly experienced in understanding how people see this story. So, ultimately, I felt two things: One was that I shouldn’t get a pass because I’m a producer; and two, that it was unfair to the team and to the project because it would leave everybody vulnerable,” she added.
Elsewhere in the interview, Lewinsky noted that there was one part of the show she steered clear of giving notes on.
“The one area where I felt less comfortable weighing in for myriad obvious reasons was on the more personal scenes with the Clintons,” she said referring to the president and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, played by Edie Falco. “I just felt that that was better left to other people.”
Watch the trailer below!
Here’s Everything That’s Coming To Netflix Canada In SEPTEMBER
September 1
3 P’tits Cochons 2, Les
And Now for Something Completely Different
Cemetery Junction
Chicago Fire: Seasons 1-4
Driven
Edge of Tomorrow
Elizabethtown
Galaxy Quest
GoodFellas
Grease
How to Be a Cowboy
Into the Wild
Jack and Jill
Jurassic Park
Jurassic Park III
Jurassic World
Lost in Translation
Maid in Manhattan
Mom: Seasons 1-8
Mother!
Ouija
PAW Patrol: Season 8
Project X
Public Enemies
Rango
Sisters
Sixteen Candles
Step Brothers
Straight Outta Compton
Stretch
S.W.A.T.: Seasons 1-4
The Blue Lagoon
The Bone Collector
The Darkest Hour
The Dead Don’t Die
The Hardy Boys: Season 1
The Lego Movie
The Lost World: Jurassic Park
The Queen
The Shawshank Redemption
The Spiderwick Chronicles
Turbo
Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror
Villains
Yesterday
September 2
Afterlife of the Party
Double Jeopardy
Dumb and Dumber To
Q-Force
September 3
Dive Club
Money Heist Part 5: Volume 1
Sharkdog
Worth
September 6
Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space
September 7
Kid Cosmic: Season 2
Octonauts: Above & Beyond
On the Verge
Untold: Breaking Point
September 8
The Circle: Season 3
The Guide to the Perfect Family
Into the Night: Season 2
JJ+E
September 9
Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali
Homeland: Season 8
L.A.’s Finest: Season 2
The Women and the Murderer
September 10
Firedrake the Silver Dragon
Kate
Lucifer: The Final Season
Metal Shop Masters
Prey
September 11
Child’s Play
September 12
The Wolf of Wall Street
September 13
Code 8
Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space
September 14
A Story
Bots Space Adventure
Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 5
The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals: Season 2
You vs. Wild: Out Cold
September 15
Castle and Castle: Season 2
Coming to America
Nailed It!: Season 6
Nightbooks
Saved by the Bell: Seasons 1-9
Schumacher
Stardust
Too Hot To Handle Latino
September 16
Final Space: Season 3
He-Man and the Masters of the Universe
Murdoch Mysteries: Season 14
My Heroes Were Cowboys
Zombieland: Double Tap
September 17
Ankahi Kahaniya
Chicago Party Aunt
The Father Who Moves Mountains
Sex Education: Season 3
Squid Game
The Stronghold
September 20
Crawl
September 21
Doctor Sleep
Go! Go! Cory Carson: Chrissy Takes the Wheel
Love on the Spectrum: Season 2
September 22
Confessions of an Invisible Girl
Dear White People: Volume 4
Heartland: Season 14
The Ice Road
Intrusion
Jaguar
Monsters Inside: The 24 Faces of Billy Milligan
September 23
Je Suis Karl
September 24
Blood & Water: Season 2
Ganglands (Braqueurs)
Iron Man 2
Jailbirds New Orleans
Midnight Mass
My Little Pony: A New Generation
The Starling
Vendetta: Truth, Lies and The Mafia
September 27
Judy
September 28
Ada Twist, Scientist
Attack of the Hollywood Clichés!
September 29
The Chestnut Man
Friendzone
MeatEater: Season 10 Part 1
No One Gets Out Alive
Sounds Like Love
September 30
Grey’s Anatomy: Season 17
Love 101: Season 2
Luna Park