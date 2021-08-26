What’s Trending with Scooter & Jac – Ryan Reynolds Trolls Wife On Bday, Everything Coming To Netflix Canada September & MORE!

There Will Be Vaccination Clinics Outside Of Kanye West 3rd Listening Event

Kanye West isn’t requiring people to be vaccinated or test negative for COVID-19 to enjoy his “Donda” event in Chicago.. Yes is the 3rd one.. No we don’t think the album is actually coming out this Friday. BUT the good news, fans can get vaccinated on site!

A spokesperson for Soldier Field, the football stadium where Kanye is hosting his next listening party for his upcoming album, says there will be more than 1,500 doses on hand for Kanye fans who want to roll up their sleeves.

The doses are split between the two-shot Pfizer and one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccines. For anyone getting their first shot of Pfizer, which just got full FDA approval, we’re told officials from the Chicago Department of Health will be on-site to help set up appointments for the second dose.

Not here for the album still not being out but I am here for the vaccines!!

ABBA Is Releasing NEW MUSIC…. Adele, Rihanna, Drake.. WHERE YOU AT?!

As of Thursday morning, ABBA’s new official Twitter account dropped a bombshell; cryptically hyping an upcoming chance for them on a reunion “Voyage” of some mysterious sort.

This “Mamma Mia” of a big comeback tease is accompanied by a website for the mystery project, and the opportunity to “Register your interest to be the first in line to hear more about ABBA Voyage.”

All this dropped with the requisite Facebook, Twitter and Instagram links that group mates Agnetha Fältskog, Björn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson and Anni-Frid Lyngstad never dreamed of when ABBA launched in 1972.

Okay yeah we love ABBA, but we don’t need new music. Where is the new stuff from all the artists that have said they’re releasing new music?!

Ryan Reynolds Hilariously Trolls Wife Blake Lively On Her Birthday – Couple Goals –

To celebrate Blake Lively’s 34th birthday on Aug. 25, Ryan Reynolds once again proved that he’s mastered the art of trolling his wife of nine years. To mark the special occasion, pulled one of his classic trolling schemes and and instead decided to shout out a different A-lister: Mariah Carey.

He cheekily posted on Instagram Stories, “My favorite thing that’s ever happened on August 25.” Alongside the Canadian star’s caption was a side-by-side video of himself and Mariah singing along to her 1995 classic “Fantasy.”

Ryan Reynolds made a video of himself  lip singing to the song which is featured in his new movie ‘Free Guy’ & Mariah saw it and decided to ‘duet’ it, and it just so happened to be on the same day as Blakes birthday. THIS is couple goals!!! Check out the video below!

Lil Nas X Calls Out The Double Standard Of Tony Hawk’s Blood-Infused Skateboard

In March, Lil Nas X came under fire by many conservatives for partnering with Nike to release a limited-edition line of Air Max 97s that contained a drop of human blood. The rapper, who is Black and openly gay, was heavily criticized for his Satan Shoes. Just this week, professional skateboarder and straight white man Tony Hawk released a limited-edition skateboard painted with his blood and sold out in minutes with little to no criticism. Lil Nas X noticed the vast difference in reactions to the two launches and is calling out those who previously criticized him and have been silent about Hawk’s new product.

Hawk recently partnered with Liquid Death Mountain Water and gave two vials of his blood, which have been mixed with paint used in 100 limited edition skateboards. The boards, which were priced at $500 each and came with a copy of a certificate authenticating the board, are advertised as being “infused with 100 percent real Tony Hawk.” Within an hour of becoming available, Liquid Death announced that the limited edition boards had sold out.

Lil Nas X is now calling out the trolls by saying:

Monica Lewinsky Is A Producer Of ‘Impeachment: American Crime Story & Doesn’t Leave Anything Out

‘Impeachment: American Crime Story’ examines the national crisis that led to the first impeachment of a U.S. President in over a century through the eyes of the women at the center of the events: Monica Lewinsky, Linda Tripp and Paula Jones. All three were thrust into the public spotlight during a time of corrosive partisan rancor, shifting sexual politics and a changing media landscape.

The drama premieres Sept. 7, follows the infamous affair between then-White House intern Lewinsky (played by Beanie Feldstein) and former President Bill Clinton (Clive Owen) that ultimately led to his impeachment.

Lewinsky, serves as a producer on the show and recently told The Hollywood Reporter that she fought to include a certain scene that writer Sarah Burgess said she left out of her script for fear of “retraumatizing Monica.”

The infamous moment, in which Lewinsky flashes a sliver of her thong to Clinton, was featured in the Starr Report, the report from counsel Ken Starr that encompassed the findings of his investigation into the then-president.

“Listen, I would’ve loved to have been really selfish and said, ‘That’s great that you guys think we don’t have to show that, fantastic,’ but I’m incredibly experienced in understanding how people see this story. So, ultimately, I felt two things: One was that I shouldn’t get a pass because I’m a producer; and two, that it was unfair to the team and to the project because it would leave everybody vulnerable,” she added.

Elsewhere in the interview, Lewinsky noted that there was one part of the show she steered clear of giving notes on.

“The one area where I felt less comfortable weighing in for myriad obvious reasons was on the more personal scenes with the Clintons,” she said referring to the president and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, played by Edie Falco. “I just felt that that was better left to other people.”

Watch the trailer below!

Here’s Everything That’s Coming To Netflix Canada In SEPTEMBER

September 1

3 P’tits Cochons 2, Les
And Now for Something Completely Different
Cemetery Junction
Chicago Fire: Seasons 1-4
Driven
Edge of Tomorrow
Elizabethtown
Galaxy Quest
GoodFellas
Grease
How to Be a Cowboy
Into the Wild
Jack and Jill
Jurassic Park
Jurassic Park III
Jurassic World
Lost in Translation
Maid in Manhattan
Mom: Seasons 1-8
Mother!
Ouija
PAW Patrol: Season 8
Project X
Public Enemies
Rango
Sisters
Sixteen Candles
Step Brothers
Straight Outta Compton
Stretch
S.W.A.T.: Seasons 1-4
The Blue Lagoon
The Bone Collector
The Darkest Hour
The Dead Don’t Die
The Hardy Boys: Season 1
The Lego Movie
The Lost World: Jurassic Park
The Queen
The Shawshank Redemption
The Spiderwick Chronicles
Turbo
Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror
Villains
Yesterday

September 2

Afterlife of the Party
Double Jeopardy
Dumb and Dumber To
Q-Force
September 3
Dive Club
Money Heist Part 5: Volume 1
Sharkdog
Worth

September 6

Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space

September 7

Kid Cosmic: Season 2
Octonauts: Above & Beyond
On the Verge
Untold: Breaking Point

September 8

The Circle: Season 3
The Guide to the Perfect Family
Into the Night: Season 2
JJ+E

September 9

Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali
Homeland: Season 8
L.A.’s Finest: Season 2
The Women and the Murderer

September 10

Firedrake the Silver Dragon
Kate
Lucifer: The Final Season
Metal Shop Masters
Prey

September 11

Child’s Play

September 12

The Wolf of Wall Street

September 13

Code 8
Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space

September 14

A Story
Bots Space Adventure
Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 5
The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals: Season 2
You vs. Wild: Out Cold

September 15

Castle and Castle: Season 2
Coming to America
Nailed It!: Season 6
Nightbooks
Saved by the Bell: Seasons 1-9
Schumacher
Stardust
Too Hot To Handle Latino

September 16

Final Space: Season 3
He-Man and the Masters of the Universe
Murdoch Mysteries: Season 14
My Heroes Were Cowboys
Zombieland: Double Tap

September 17

Ankahi Kahaniya
Chicago Party Aunt
The Father Who Moves Mountains
Sex Education: Season 3
Squid Game
The Stronghold

September 20

Crawl

September 21

Doctor Sleep
Go! Go! Cory Carson: Chrissy Takes the Wheel
Love on the Spectrum: Season 2

September 22

Confessions of an Invisible Girl
Dear White People: Volume 4
Heartland: Season 14
The Ice Road
Intrusion
Jaguar
Monsters Inside: The 24 Faces of Billy Milligan

September 23

Je Suis Karl

September 24

Blood & Water: Season 2
Ganglands (Braqueurs)
Iron Man 2
Jailbirds New Orleans
Midnight Mass
My Little Pony: A New Generation
The Starling
Vendetta: Truth, Lies and The Mafia

September 27

Judy

September 28

Ada Twist, Scientist
Attack of the Hollywood Clichés!

September 29

The Chestnut Man
Friendzone
MeatEater: Season 10 Part 1
No One Gets Out Alive
Sounds Like Love

September 30

Grey’s Anatomy: Season 17
Love 101: Season 2
Luna Park

