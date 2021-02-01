What’s Trending with Scooter & Jac – SNL Highlights, Justin Timberlake Has New Album Coming, Is Celebrity Boxing Going To Become A Thing?!

John Krasinski Started SNL’s FIRST Episode Of 2021 Off By Sharing A Kiss With Pete Davidson & Creating His Own ‘The Office’ Theme Song And We Loved Every Second Of It

John Krasinski hosted SNL’s first episode of the new year with musical guest Machine Gun Kelly and it was a GOOD ONE!

Check out the highlights below!!

Justin Timberlake OFFICIALLY Announced A New Album Is In The Works!

Justin Timberlake posted a video to Instagram with Timbaland back in September that got fans all excited. He posted a video of the two of them listening to never heard before music with the caption “Back together again”…

Well it was confirmed yesterday on Jimmy Fallon that JT is in fact working on a new album!! We don’t know when it will be released but we know its coming and that’s enough for now!! Check out the announcement & full interview below!

What Did It Take To Get Julia Roberts on FRIENDS? Matthew Perry Writting Her A Paper On Quantum Physics… We’re Confused About It Too…

Although FRIENDS was one of the most popular shows on TV, superstar Julia Roberts still had to be convinced to appear on the show..

Executive producer of FRIENDS, Kevin Bright said: “Matthew asked her to be on the show. She wrote back to him, ‘Write me a paper on quantum physics and I’ll do it.’”

“My understanding is that Matthew went away and wrote a paper and faxed it to her the next day,” he went on to say.

This wasn’t only the start of her joining the hit series for 2 episodes it was also the start of a short lived romance between Perry and Roberts

“There was a lot of flirting over faxing. She was giving him these questionnaires like, ‘Why should I go out with you?’ And everyone in the writers room helped him explain to her why. He could do pretty well without us, but there was no question we were on Team Matthew and trying to make it happen for him,”. Unfortunately that relationship didn’t work out but I’d say career wise they’re both doing pretty alright.

Is Celebrity Boxing The New Thing? Apparently 50 Cent is DOWN & ready to fight Flyod Mayweather

50 Cent says there’s one guy he’d love to punch in the face — Floyd Mayweather — but he doesn’t think Floyd would ever agree to throw down. 50 and Floyd used to be super tight, but they’ve had SEVERAL falling outs over the years and it seems like the relationship is still fractured.

So, when 50 appeared on V-103’s “The Morning Culture” show Friday and was asked who he’d like to square off against in a celebrity boxing match, it wasn’t too shocking when the rapper dropped Floyd’s name.

“I’d fight Floyd,” 50 Cent said … adding, “I don’t think I can make weight though.”

50 pointed out Floyd usually fights around 150 lbs — and the 45-year-old rapper says there’s just no way he can slim down to match Floyd’s weight.

50 claims the last time he dropped to 150, “I looked like a homeless person.”

So safe to say the feud isn’t over and we may see a boxing max between two ex bestfriends..

Cheetos Released Their Super Bowl commercial starring Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis & Shaggy and we LOVE IT!

The Super Bowl is coming up this weekend.. but more importantly, the Super Bowl commercials are being released!! We’ve got our first look at what we can expect from this years commercials and so far they look SO GOOD! Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis & Shaggy have team up with Cheetos to put a fun spin on Shaggys 2000 hit “It Wasn’t Me”. Check it out below!