What’s Trending with Scooter & Jac – Super Bowl Streaker Made BANK, Tom Holland Talks Spiderman 3, Framing Britney Spears Documentary Has Viewers Angry

Super Bowl Streaker Bet On Himself To Streak And Made $370,000!

Yuri Andrade, the man who broke onto the field while wearing a pink thong bathing suit, says he came up with the idea for the stunt after seeing a prop bet that offered GREAT ODDS if someone actually ran onto the field during the SB55.

Bottom line … Andrade says he walked away with $370,000 in profit!! Andrade explained the whole thing during an interview saying the gambling website Bovada offered +750 odds ($100 bet pays $750) so he decided to take matters into his own hands. He called up everyone he knew and had them BET on someone storming the field — then he got tickets to the game and recruited a buddy to serve as a decoy. Andrade says once security was distracted by his pal — he ran onto the field… and the rest is history. The 31-year-old says he also sent someone to Vegas to make the prop bet at a sportsbook there — but he didn’t identify which book took the action. A rep for the betting site Bovada says they have launched an investigation into the claims

Keith Urban & Nicole Kidman Almost Got Into A Physical Altercation With Someone At The Opera

Cops were called to the Sydney Opera House in January after Nicole Kidman and her husband Keith Urban went to see The Merry Widow — and got into it with another audience member!

The 53-year-old actress and 53-year-old musician got some heat from an upset theatergoer who was offended by their standing ovation and applause after the show ended. Apparently, Urban stood up at the end of the show and was followed by the Big Little Lies star, her mom Janelle Ann Kidman, and the rest of the audience.

An audience member sitting behind the duo found the move offensive and allegedly exchanged words with Urban, who tried to explain that his gestures were signs of appreciation for the show, and continued to clap. The audience member proceeded to swat the Academy Award winning actress with his program.

Urban responded to the alleged swatting by ordering his security to escort the couple and Kidman’s mom out of the audience, while Opera House security were summoned to seize the aggravated attendee. Following the incident, Urban accused the man of assaulting his wife after he “swatted” Nicole. Police were called and were told a 53-year-old man and a 67-year-old man were both attending the entertainment centre when an argument broke out. Officers spoke to both men and no further action was taken.”

Kim K Gave Leftover Photoshoot Flowers To Health Care Workers… Thank you?

Kim had a photoshoot earlier this week for an upcoming project, with an abundance of gorgeous flowers provided by celeb florist Jeff Leatham.

Instead of just tossing the flowers out after the shoot was over, we’re told they whipped up dozens of bouquets and delivered them to frontline workers at the USC Verdugo Hills Hospital … along with a thank-you note…. Now of course, this is nice, but does it make it a little tacky that Kim was just going to throw out these flowers so she sent them to front line workers? They’re working so hard right now what they probably want is food or money or A BREAK! The “used flowers” idea just doesn’t sit right with me..

Framing Britney Spears Documentary Has Viewers ‘Angry’

Framing Britney Spears, a documentary about Britney Spears — from her rise to fame to the conservatorship she is now under — is making headlines and drawing reactions from viewers, including fellow celebrities and artists.

The New York Times documentary “Framing Britney Spears,” which premiered February 5, explains the rise of the “Free Britney” movement. While the movement was started by fans, it has expanded from people concerned with her conservatorship to viewers, including celebrities, who are concerned with the way Spears has been treated in the media and allegedly treated by those close to her.

After watching the documentary, some Twitter users said they were “uncomfortable,” others said the documentary made them “angry”.

You can watch the documentary HERE

Tom Holland Talks Spiderman 3 & How He Wants To Be James Bond One Day

Spider-Man actor Tom Holland has suggested that Marvel Studios has been “tricking” him over the last few years. He is notorious for spilling secrets about past films, OF COURSE they’re going to lie to him.

In conversation with Esquire, the 24-year-old added that he thinks Marvel is even keeping back details of the next Spider-Man film from him, sharing: “I honestly have no idea what this film is about and I’m eight weeks into shooting it.” But he did go on to say that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield will be returning for Spider-Man 3, saying

“No, no, they will not be appearing in this film, Unless they have hidden the most massive piece of information from me, which I think is too big of a secret for them to keep from me. But as of yet, no. It’ll be a continuation of the Spider-Man movies that we’ve been making.”

So WHO really knows!!! Holland also went on to say that he would not hesitate to replace Daniel Craig as the next 007 in the iconic James Bond spy films.

“I mean, ultimately, as a young British lad who loves cinema, I’d love to be James Bond, so, you know, I’m just putting that out there. I look pretty good in a suit. I’d be like a really short James Bond.”

The Weeknd’s Music Sales Increased 385% After The Super Bowl!

The Weeknd performed during the halftime show at the Super Bowl this year and even though the performance itself didn’t blow us out of the water, that doesn’t mean we don’t still love him! Us along with the rest of the world apparently.. The Weeknd’s music sales increased 385% in the wake of his Super Bowl halftime show on Feb. 7, according to initial reports to MRC Data. On the day of the big game, The Weeknd’s collective songs and albums across his entire catalog sold 36,500 copies — up 385% compared to 7,500 sold on Feb. 6

WOW!!!

You can check out his full performance below!

I can’t feel my face when I’m with youuuuuuuu! K it was catchy…