What’s Trending With Scooter & Jac – Taylor Swift Released A New Song, Kanye West Documentary Coming Our Way, will.i.am Is Selling Face Masks

will.i.am Made A $300 Mask..

The Black Eyed Peas member announced this week he is teaming up with Honeywell to launch XUPERMASK, a $299 mask with a ton of bells and whistles.

In addition to dual three-speed fans and HEPA filters, a type of mechanical air filter, it features Bluetooth connectivity, LED day glow lights, noise canceling audio and microphone capabilities, seven hours of battery life and a magnetic earbud docking system. It also comes with adjustable straps.

The XUPERMASK was designed by will.i.am, Honeywell and Jose Fernandez, the designer behind Elon Musk’s SpaceX suits….

Joss Whedon Is Being Called Out For How He Treated Gal Godot While Filming Justice League

Apparently Joss Whedon who was the director of the first released Justice League told Gal Godot to shut up during filming of the movie when she tried to suggest a small change to her characters lines. An unnamed source said that Gadot had concerns with the revised version of Justice League, including “issues about her character being more aggressive than her character in Wonder Woman.”

Other unnamed sources said the biggest clash between Whedon and Gadot was when the director allegedly made the actress record lines she didn’t like and threatened to harm Gadot’s career if she didn’t comply. He also reportedly disparaged Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins.

It doesn’t stop there, Whedon was also apparently “bragging that he had it out with Gal” after one of their clashes

He told her he’s the writer and she’s going to shut up and say the lines and he can make her look incredibly stupid in this movie, the witness said.

An additional source said that Gadot and Jenkins went to battle against Whedon and met with then-Warner chairman Kevin Tsujihara about the ongoing issues.

Taylor Swift Released A New Song From The Vault ‘Mr. Perfectly Fine’

Taylor Swift released another song from ‘The Vault’ ‘Mr. Perfectly Fine’ written back in 2008, recorded in 2021 and we LOVE IT! This song is off the ‘Fearless Album’ (Taylor’s Edition) which will be out April 11th!

Apparently Majority Of People LIKE The Idea Of Celebs Running For Office… Cue Dwayne The Rock Johnson

Over the past few months, Hollywood actors Matthew McConaughey and Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson have shown keen interest in joining politics and taking up leadership positions in their new roles. This report from Piplsay delves into the public opinion around the latest political activism trend by Hollywood celebrities… And apparently people like the idea of a celeb as a leader:

58% of Americans would support Matthew McConaughey and Dwayne Johnson’s run for political office

63% of Americans believe Hollywood stars can make good politicians with the right attitude and support staff

30% of Americans would like to see Angelina Jolie run for president, while 22% would prefer Tom Hanks

Kanye West Documentary Sold To Netflix For $30 Mil

We are going to see raw footage of Kanye West from WAY back in the day, to today!

There’s a documentary is the work of Clarence ‘Coodie’ Simmons and Chike Ozah who worked with Kanye on the 2003 Through The Wire video. Simmons is said to have been filming Kanye since the late 1990s. The documentary will reportedly include the early years of the rapper’s career in Chicago, the death of his mother Donda West, his foray into the fashion industry and his 2020 presidential run. The as-yet untitled documentary is slated to premiere on Netflix later this year.

Oscars Selling 30 second $2 million commercial breaks

Despite the apparent lack of interest from viewers, ABC is reportedly asking for $2 million dollars to air a single 30-second commercial at this year’s Oscars.

The biggest night in film is typically huge for ad dollars with the 2020 Academy Awards raking in nearly $130 million. Last year’s Oscars, which occurred shortly before the pandemic lockdowns, hit an all time ratings low of only 23.6million – down 6million from the previous year. Over the last year awards show viewership =has taken a nose dive and the Academy Awards are expected to be no different. Earlier in the year the Grammys telecast, had 8.8million total viewers, dropping 10million from last January. Before that the Golden Globes which was hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, dropped 60% from the previous year….

It’s not looking to good for award shows, it’ll be interesting to see how much comes in for the Oscars this year.. You can watch them April 25!