What’s Trending with Scooter & Jac – Taylor Swift Slams Netflix, Will Smith Ready To Run For President? Swifties Come For John Mayer

Taylor Swift Slams Netflix Show ‘Ginny & Georgia’ For “Lazy, Sexist” Joke

Taylor Swift has responded to a sexist joke about her in Netflix’s new series Ginny & Georgia. The series, which premiered on Netflix in late February, follows a young mother and her daughter as they navigate life in a fictional New England suburb. However, a controversial line used in the show that name-dropped Taylor Swift has finally been addressed by the Grammy Award-winning pop superstar.

Ginny & Georgia‘s portrayal of the complicated relationship between the fifteen-year-old Ginny (Antonia Gentry) and her 30-year-old single mother Georgia (Brianne Howey) explores various themes, dating being a central topic. In the final episode of season 1, Georgia was prodding a bit too deep into her daughter’s dating life. When an argument between the two commenced, Ginny clapped back by saying, “Why do you care? You go through men faster than Taylor Swift.”

Well Taylor Swift did NOT like that and responded on Twitter with this:

Hey Ginny & Georgia, 2010 called and it wants its lazy, deeply sexist joke back. How about we stop degrading hard working women by defining this horse shit as FuNnY. Also, @netflix after Miss Americana this outfit doesn’t look cute on you 💔 Happy Women’s History Month I guess pic.twitter.com/2X0jEOXIWp — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) March 1, 2021

There’s bene no response yet from Netflix or anyone associated with ‘Ginny & Georgia’

Alberta Fairmont offers 50% stays after “The Bachelorette” cancels shoot

One of Canada’s most beautiful luxury hotels is offering 50% off stays this spring, and it’s reportedly because The Bachelorette is no longer filming there.

Back in January, Daily Hive reported that the reality show had booked the entire hotel for nine weeks starting in February through to the end of April to shoot its 17th season. The hotel confirmed at the time it was busy with a private reservation.

But now that time block is available to book again on the hotel’s website — and at a steep discount…. 50% off!! Too bad we can’t travel right now…

Will Smith Interested In Running For Office….

‘Yo this here’s a story all about how Will Smiths life got flipped turned upside down, now I’d like to take am minute just right there and tell you how he became the Freshest President In The USA’

Will Smith has been promoting his new Netflix series ‘Amend: The Fight For Americ’a, which is streaming on Netflix, while also addressing the possibility of running for political office.

The 52-year-old actor appeared on the Pod Save America podcast, hosted by former Obama aides aides Jon Favreau, Jon Lovett, Dan Pfeiffer and Tommy Vietor, where he was asked about his political ambitions.

While The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star wouldn’t rule out a political career in the future, he doesn’t have any immediate plans. ‘I think for now I’ll let that office get cleaned up a little bit and then I’ll consider that at some point down the line,’ Smith revealed.

Nirvana releasing popular ‘Bleach’ Album as a Limited-Edition Blue Cassette

We are turning back time to the days of cassette’s because NIRVANA SAYS SO.

The Tapehead City description of the release reads as follows:

“Bleach” was the debut album from Nirvana released on June 15, 1989, by Sub Pop records. “Blew” was the first song on the album and one of the few songs Nirvana would continue to play on tour. “Blew” was also the 2nd to last song Nirvana ever played at their final show March 1st 1994. The Bleach version of “Blew” was accidentally recorded one step lower than the band had intended, which contributed to what Nirvana biographer Michael Azerrad called its “extraordinarily heavy sound.” Not realizing that they had already tuned to their favored Drop D tuning, the band tuned further down to Drop C on the first day of the sessions and recorded several songs in that tuning. As bassist Krist Novoselic recalled in a 2009 Seattle Times article, “we came back the next day and decided the idea wasn’t so hot, and we recorded over most of it with things tuned back up a little. In fact, ‘Blew,’ with that growly bass, is the only survivor of that experiment.”Novoselic also said that “Blew” was perhaps his favorite song on Bleach “because it has a groove, and again, it’s the sole survivor of the Doom Pop experiment. Kurt Cobain died 27 years ago at age 27 which means he’s been dead for as long as he’s been alive. A sad and eerie fact. In homage of Kurt, his songs and the day Nirvana played their final show we bring you the “BLEW” edition, exclusively available at Tapehead City!”

The cassette is set for a March 22 release.

Swifties are coming after John Mayer on Tik Tok

John Mayer joined TikTok Monday — and quickly found out how much bad blood there is between him and Taylor Swifts fans. The 43-year-old rocker got roasted by furious Swifties, who flooded his posts with comments denouncing him for loving and leaving Swift in 2009, when he was 32 and she was 13 years younger. Taylor Swift supposedly wrote a song about their relationship as well (below) and Swifties were using those lyrics against him.

“John don’t you think 19 was too young?” one person wrote. Another comment, which received over 30,000 likes, said: “You’re not safe here John.”

The anger flowed even though the “Your Body is a Wonderland” singer only posted a video with an innocuous, dad-style joke, in which he pretended he didn’t know how to “flip the camera” on his smartphone.

Later on Monday, Mayer posted a second video of himself on TikTok nodding in agreement, seemingly acknowledging the Swifties’ comments. He wrote over it, “POV: You’re berating me and I’m hearing you out.” He captioned it, “I’m here (for you).” The comments on that post were similar to his first video, with the top remark saying, “hello mr old man victim complex.”

Hilaria Baldwin & Alec Baldwin welcome surprise baby 6 months after announcing the birth of their son Eduardo

Almost six months after the Hilaria Baldwin gave birth to their fifth child together, Eduardo, she and her husband Alec shared a photo of her with their brood and a newborn baby…. They did not say HOW they welcomed this new baby because obviously it’s impossible for her to give birth AGAIN 6 months after giving birth, BUT don’t ask Alec Baldwin about it..

Hilaria didn’t allow comments, but Alec also shared the post, leading to a mixture of responses from fans.

One individual wrote, “Who’s the mother? She wasn’t pregnant. She gave birth six months ago.” This led the star of The Departed to respond, “you should shut the f–k up and mind your own business.”

BOOM! And we’ll do just that. Congrats to the family!