What’s Trending with Scooter & Jac – THE BACHELOR UPDATE, J-ROD UPDATE, The Talk Is On Hiatus & Zack Snyder’s Justice League Reviews Are IN!

The Bachelor Finale & After The Final Rose Ceremony RECAP

Matt James chose Rachael Kirkconnell during the Monday, March 15, finale of The Bachelor, but when it came time for the After the Final Rose special, the pair revealed they had split.

Kirkconnell, 24, and James, 29, returned home to find out that her racially charged Instagram photos from 2018 had resurfaced and sparked a ton of backlash among Bachelor Nation. Which ultimately led Matt to end their relationship, with the hope that Rachel would educate herself without him. Emmanuel Acho hosted the ‘After The Final Rose Ceremony’ in place of Chris Harrison and did a great job navigating the conversation and covering the current racism going on in the world and in the Bachelor specifically.

Here is the final look at the season finale of The Bachelor, when Matt gives Rachel his final rose.

Of course following that is when the drama took place, and here is Rachel and Emmanuel talking for the first time since the pictures of her attending an antebellum plantation themed party in 2018 came to light

Matt and Rachel talk for the first time since their breakup

The next Bachelorette… Or BACHELORETTES have been announced…

‘The Talk’ Is On Hiatus after Sharon Osbourne and Sheryl Underwood’s heated debate

the CBS daytime talk show has gone on a brief hiatus following a heated debate last week between co-hosts Sharon Osbourne and Sheryl Underwood regarding Osbourne’s support of her longtime friend, Piers Morgan. In a programming email “The Talk” noted that they would be re-airing some old episodes Monday and Tuesday instead of their live shows.

It all started on the show last week after Underwood questioned Osbourne’s support for Morgan, who stormed off the set and left his job on ITV’s “Good Morning Britain” in the wake of allegations that comments he made following Prince Harry and Meghan’s interview with Oprah Winfrey were rooted in racism. Osbourne later tweeted an apology saying she “panicked,” “felt blindsided” and then “got defensive” during her exchange with Underwood.

CBS released a statement on Friday which read “We are committed to a diverse, inclusive and respectful workplace. All matters related to the Wednesday episode of ‘The Talk’ are currently under internal review.”

You can watch some of the awkward discussion below!

Jlo & A Rod Update – They’re Together In The Dominican

The Jlo & ARod drama continues, many fans are revisiting the moment not too long ago when Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy said she and ARod were DMing but she couldn’t talk about it on her TV show because she signed an NDA… WAS THIS TRUE?! WAS THIS A REASON FOR THEIR ALMOST BREAKUP? We don’t know.. but what we do know is that right now ARod has flown to the Dominican Republic to be with his fiancé JLo & posted a photo to Instagram saying: “New week. New day. Onward, upward.”

This is a good sign, hopefully the two are able to get through whatever it was that led to the almost breakup, and end up walking down the aisle soon

Reviews of Zack Snyder’s Justice League ARE IN!

Film critics have given their verdicts on Zach Snyder’s reworked cut of Justice League, with most saying it is an improvement on the 2017 original. The US director stood down from the DC Comics superhero movie due to a family tragedy. Joss Whedon took over, but his final edit was widely panned. The plot sees Batman (Ben Affleck) and Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) assemble a team of superheroes to save the world.

Variety said Snyder’s restored version succeeds as a “majestic… new movie”. THAT’S 4 HOURS LONG – Check out the trailer below Zack Snyder’s Justice League is available Friday at midnight on HBO Max!

Elliot Page Is On The Cover Of TIME Talking About Life After Coming Out As Transgender

Elliot Page has shared what life has been like after coming out as transgender last year, in a cover story for Time magazine.

The Oscar-nominated Canadian actor, 34, said spending time in quarantine during the pandemic helped him fully accept his gender identity. He also said he’s looking forward to the future and returning to acting. “I’m really excited to act, now that I’m fully who I am, in this body,” Page said in the interview, published online Tuesday. “No matter the challenges and difficult moments of this, nothing amounts to getting to feel how I feel now.”

He said while growing up in Halifax in the 1990s, there were “no examples,” or role models to help anyone identifying as queer, transgender or non-binary to see who they are and what they’re feeling “reflected back to them.”

You can read the full article HERE