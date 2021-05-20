What’s Trending with Scooter & Jac – The Friend’s Reunion Trailer Brings Concern Over James Corden & Matthew Perry, First Bisexual Bachelorette Announced In Australia & MORE!

The ‘Friends: The Reunion’ Trailer Is Out & Fans Are MAD That James Corden Is Involved & Worried For Matthew Perry

If you haven’t seen the ‘Friends: The Reunion’ trailer yet, here it is:

Of course all FRIENDS fans are beyond excited to see the cast back together again BUT not many were pumped to find out James Corden would be the one interviewing them…

Fans pointed out that there are so many other notable celebs, Brad Pitt, Paul Rudd, Reese Witherspoon and Bruce Willis for instance, who had roles on the show and would have made way more sense to host. BUT for some reason, they went with Corden.

Here are some of the messages fans were posting on social media:

Fans also noticed in an interview seperate from the trailer, Matthew Perry who played Chandler, appeared to be slurring his words and unable to keep his head up.

In the video he is sitting with Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer, some fans felt worried because of his past with addiction. You can watch the interview below!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3EbbIfRWEJs

The HBO Special will air on May 27

The Bachelorette Australia Casts First Openly Bisexual Lead to Meet Male and Female Suitors

The Bachelorette Australia will feature an openly bisexual lead for the first time ever.

Australia’s Channel 10 announced on Wednesday, May 19 that the dating series will star Brooke Blurton, who is openly bisexual and whose season will include a cast of both male and female contestants for her to date. The show is currently casting participants for Brooke’s season, and a premiere date has yet to be announced.

This marks the first time globally that the franchise will have a mixed-gender cast for The Bachelor or The Bachelorette.

“I am not too sure if Australia is ready for it—I certainly am,” Brooke told The Daily Telegraph on May 19. “If it makes people feel uncomfortable in any way, I really challenge them to think about why it does.”

It’s taken long enough for them to diversify the Bachelor/Bachelorette’s but it is nice to see that it’s finally happening now.

Kourtney Kardashians New Boyfriend Travis Barker Apparently Hooked Up With Sister Kim Kardashian YEARS Ago While He Was Married To Shanna Moakler…. Wait What?!

Shanna Moakler, Travis Barkers ex wife, is speaking out about this whole love quadrangle situation!

Shanna’s ex-husband Travis Barker is now happily in love with Kourtney Kardashian after being family friends for years. Although in years past, he had been upfront about his crush on her sister Kim Kardashian.

Except apparently it was more than just a crush, as Shanna claimed she divorced the drummer for having an affair with Kim — which her daughter Alabama Barker exposed on Instagram amid a feud with her mom.

Well no Shanna is giving her side of the story to Us Weekly

The former pageant queen confirmed to the outlet:

“I divorced my ex because, I saw them — I caught them having an affair.”

She claimed she was “never” friends with the reality family for that reason, and that the Blink-182 star was “100 percent” lying about not hooking up with the SKIMS founder. She explained the infidelity was the final straw that led her to sign divorce papers in 2008 after years of her on-and-off relationship with Travis.

Then Shanna said:

“Someone sent me all their [text] conversations and I’m also close friends with people who were there, while things were happening.”

She added:

“He had already had an affair with Paris Hilton. And … at the time Kim was Paris’ closet organizer, they were best friends. And he started using [Kim] as a model for [his clothing company], Famous Stars and Straps.”

She recalled asking her husband “not to use” the future KUWTK star as a model because of her connection to the hotel heiress, admitting:

“We were working on our marriage and trying to heal through that affair, that infidelity, [but] he continued to [work with her]. And then I received all the text messages and the other third parties kind of let me know. It’s something I was well aware of.”

THIS IS ALL REALLY WEIRD.. If in fact Kim & Travis have hooked up before, then I’m sure Kourtney knows and doesn’t have a problem. And if in fact Travis and his ex were together when him and Kim hooked up that is awful, but I would love to hear all sides of the story…

Harry Supposedly Revealing A Lot More About Royal Family & Upbringing In New Series With Oprah

Prince Harry is set to drop more “truth bombs” in his new mental health docu-series with Oprah Winfrey. The Duke of Sussex has teamed up with Winfrey for “The Me You Can’t See,” which premieres on AppleTV+ on Friday.

One insider said: “One of the episodes is very personal … deeply.”

Last week, Harry, 36, told Dax Shepard on his podcast how his father, Prince Charles, had passed on a cycle of “genetic pain” following his own troubled childhood. He had previously told Winfrey that his father and brother, Prince William, were “trapped” in their roles.

While upset, royal sources who know William and his wife, Kate Middleton, told us he is being supported by his wife’s large family, adding: “William is dreadfully hurt, he’s an elegant man who lives for his job, his country and his family.”

Check out the Trailer for ‘The Me You Can’t See’ below!

Jennifer Lopez Is ‘LOVING’ The Attention She’s Getting Because Of Ben Affleck!

A source for Entertainment Tonight confirmed:

“Jen is loving the attention she has been getting from Ben.”

Considering he was writing her “longing” love letters right when her relationship with A-Rod was on the decline, we can see how the Let’s Get Loud singer would be wooed! The insider added:

“Jen and Ben didn’t get along at the end of their relationship years ago. But once their hurt feelings subsided, they were friendly for many years. … Now that they’ve fully reconnected, they are having fun together and care about each other a great deal.”

Still, even though they’ve already made the biggest celebrity couple news of the year, sources have said they’re taking things “slow.” An Us Weekly source reported:

“Right now they’re going with the flow and making plans to meet up as often as possible, but there’s still some discussing to do before they officially go public. It was Ben’s idea to go to Montana, a place he absolutely loves, and they had a wonderful time there just snuggling up and being together without any pressure.”

We’re glad they had an intimate getaway, but let’s be real, that trip was pretty public… even if it wasn’t “official.” But the confidant explained: