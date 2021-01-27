What’s Trending with Scooter & Jac – The Rock Running For President?! Tokyo Olympics 2021, The Bachelorette Filming In Canada, Super Bowl ADDED More Talent

Dwayne The Rock Releases Trailer For New TV Show… Teases That He MAY Run For President In 2032?!

Young Rock tells the story of Johnson’s upbringing, spotlighting him at ages 10, 15, and 20 (played by Adrian Groulx, Bradley Constant, and Uli Latukefu). But in addition to narrating, the real Johnson will be playing himself in 2032, as the wrestler-turned-movie-star aims to add president to his title.. Watch the trailer below and see for yourself!

Young Rock premieres Feb. 16 on NBC.

The Bachelorette Will Film In CANADA Next Season

Looks like next season of The Bachelorette is going to follow the same format as last season! Meaning, instead of filming at Bachelor Mansion, the show is taking over an entire resort—which will allow cast and crew to remain in a quarantine bubble amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

This update comes courtesy of Reality Steve, who reports that next season of The Bachelorette will be filming in…Canada! Production is set to begin in March, and that “cast & crew, once they arrive in Canada, will quarantine and test for 2 weeks before production begins.”

Steve also says that “early speculation” indicates that the resort in question is Fairmont Jasper Lodge in Alberta, Canada.

Obviously, we won’t find out who the next Bachelorette is until the end of Matt James’ season, but Kelley Flanagan recently said she’d be down, so!

At This Point… The Tokyo Olympics Are Still Happening This Summer… Will That Change?

The Tokyo Olympics, set to begin July 23, are six months away. But with COVID-19 cases surging in Japan and around the world and vaccine supplies falling short, the Olympic torch is in danger of going unlit.

While the Games haven’t been canceled, reports suggest the Japanese government and public are uncomfortable with where things stand. The torch relay is slated to start in northern Japan on March 25, and a decision should come before that date.

More moderate critics have argued that the only way forward would be to hold the Games in an effective bubble without crowds, much like the NBA and NHL did to complete their 2019-20 seasons (albeit a vastly larger bubble). A bubble Olympics would protect television rights for broadcasters like NBC and Discovery, but it would be devastating for Japan.

According to a recent study by Japan’s Kansai University, holding the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics without spectators would cost the country an economic loss of $23 billion in forgone consumer and business spending and other economic stimulus effects.

Haruo Ozaki, chairman of Tokyo Medical Association, told local media on Jan. 22, “They must give up the idea of having the festivity of the century by inviting people from various countries.”

Looks Like The Kelly Clarkson Show Could be taking Over Ellen… Kelly reacts to this statement.. Shocked & Honoured

Ellen DeGeneres, 62, is struggling to hold on to her fan base following troubling accusations over her behavior. With just one year left on her existing deal, the multimillionaire host will enter talks about “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” next month. Her ratings have slipped 8 percent, according to official stats, and “The Kelly Clarkson Show” — which airs after “Ellen” in most syndication markets — could well take the “Ellen” show’s 3 p.m. slot if it comes to an end, claims TV insiders.

DeGeneres came under fire for her behavior behind the scenes last summer — and producers were forced to leave amid reports about their workplace conduct.

We’re told that NBC chiefs wooed pop star Clarkson, 38, for years before she launched her eponymous show — produced and distributed by NBCUniversal Domestic Television Distribution — in September 2019. It became the most-watched new daytime talk show in seven years, winning three Daytime Emmys last year, including one for Clarkson as best entertainment talk show host.

Last month, “The Kelly Clarkson Show” hit a season high — and matched DeGeneres’ numbers for the first time.

An Insider has since revealed that Kelly is “honoured” with The Kelly Clarkson Show’s high ratings.

“Kelly is always thinking outside the box, so it’s no surprise TV insiders are making their own predictions about what could happen if, and when, there comes a point that Ellen’s contract ends. But it would be totally premature to assume anything at this time,” said the source.

Poet Amanda Gorman Will Perform At The Super Bowl

Amanda Gorman, the famous poet who delivered a powerful speech at Joe Biden‘s inauguration earlier this month, has been tapped by the NFL to read another beautiful message at next week’s Super Bowl.

League officials made the announcement Wednesday… saying the 22-year-old has agreed to write and recite a poem honoring three pandemic heroes just before kickoff on Feb. 7.

The 3 honorees the NFL has selected for the big moment are all very special Americans… Trimaine Davis, a teacher; Suzie Dorner, a nurse; and James Martin, a Marine Corps veteran; have all been widely heralded for their roles in helping others during the height of COVID-19.You can watch her now famous speech from Joe Bidens Inauguration below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=whZqA0z61jY