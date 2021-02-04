What’s Trending with Scooter & Jac – The Weeknd Explains Bandages, Mayweather DOWN To Fight 50 Cent, Taylor Swift Sued, Chrissy Teigen Twitter Drama

The Weeknd FINALLY Tells Us What The Bandages On His Face Mean:

The Weeknd has finally revealed the meaning behind his mysterious medical-inspired yearlong getup for his album After Hours. Since he began promoting his album, the star has worn an outfit complete with a red blazer, black leather gloves and, most notably, the Grammy-winner sported artificial bruising on his face to major events and red carpets. The Weeknd then kicked things up a notch when he wore a fully bandaged face to the 2020 American Music Awards. Here’s what The Weeknd had to say: “The significance of the entire head bandages is reflecting on the absurd culture of Hollywood celebrity and people manipulating themselves for superficial reasons to please and be validated,” he told Variety ahead of his Super Bowl halftime performance (which airs live on Sunday). “It’s all a progression and we watch the character’s storyline hit heightened levels of danger and absurdity as his tale goes on. I suppose you could take that being attractive isn’t important to me but a compelling narrative is,” In his most recent music video ‘Save Your Tears’ you may remember his face look like this: It will be interesting to see what he looks at the Super Bowl

Floyd Mayweather Is DOWN To Fight 50 Cent

Floyd Mayweather says he’s DOWN to fight 50 Cent saying “Get in line and I’ll beat your ass at the end of 2021.”

50 Cent who went on V-103’s “ The Morning Culture ” last week and said the only person that could get him in the ring is Floyd cause he’d love to punch him in the face. 50 also expressed concern that Floyd is too small and wouldn’t agree to a catchweight, since Floyd usually fights at 150 lbs and Mr. Cent is closer to 180.

New Jeopardy! Interim Host Lineup Has Been Released.. One Name Has People Confused…

Jeopardy! has announced another handful of celebs who will take a turn hosting the popular TV show after the legendary host Alex Trebek passed away. As a part of each guest host’s appearance, a donation will be made to a charity of their choice. The amount donated will equal the cumulative winnings of the contestants that compete during the weeks they serve as guest host.

Jeopardy!’s Greatest of All Time and consulting producer Ken Jennings is currently acting as host. His run will be followed by Executive Producer Mike Richards stepping behind the podium. Katie Couric, Aaron Rodgers, Bill Whitaker and Mayim Bialik will also serve as guest hosts for charity throughout the season. WELL they’ve announced who is to follow after that and it includes

Anderson Cooper, Savannah Guthrie, Dr. Sanjay Gupta and Dr. Mehmet Oz…….

The announcement of Dr.Oz threw many people off and really for one specific reason.. He has a long history of peddling pseudoscience and misinformation that really could not be more at odds with the quiz show..

Interesting choice Jeopardy!…

Taylor Swift Is Being Sued By ‘Evermore Park’

A theme park in Utah has filed a lawsuit against Taylor Swift that accuses her of trademark infringement. Evermore Parks said in its suit filed Tuesday that the title of Swift’s 2020 album “Evermore” violates the park’s trademark rights.

Swift’s lawyers said the allegations are “baseless” and they refused to comply with a cease and desist letter the park sent to Swift on Dec. 18. They added that the singer-songwriter styled her new album “in a way that is entirely distinct” from the park’s esthetic. For example, here is how the park welcomes you on their website:

“Evermore is a world of play for all ages, immersed in a fantasy European hamlet of imagination. Choose to join the Knights, Blackheart Hunters, or Rangers of the Red Fletch on guild quests! Engage with baby dragons. Create fanciful music with dwarves and faeries. Or just sit back and enjoy savory food and treats as the world unfolds around you. “

Evermore Park was created in 2018 and features costumed actors and performers. In court documents, CEO Ken Bretschneider said that after Swift’s album was released on Dec. 11, search results for the theme park dropped on Google in favour of the album…..

Yeah but I’m pretty sure people know the difference between a Taylor Swift album & and adventure park… GUESS We’ll have to wait and see what happens

Chrissy Teigen Mentions “Gross” $13,000 Bottle Of Wine She Bought And Twitter AIN’T HAVING IT!

The superstar drew the ire of Twitter on Wednesday after reminiscing about the time she and John Legend accidentally dropped $13k on a bottle of wine, and ended up responding to the backlash after going viral because of it.

“what’s the most expensive thing you’ve eaten that you thought sucked?”

The 35-year-old then shared her own experience, about a time she and her Grammy-winning hubby ordered some vino their waiter recommended, unaware that it cost about the same as a down payment on a home. She continued:

“one time john and I were at a restaurant and the waiter recommended a nice Cabernet. We got the bill and it was 13,000 dollars. HOW DO U CASUALLY RECOMMEND THAT WINE. we didn’t even finish it and it had been cleared!!!”

people responded with

“13,000 dollars would absolutely change my life right now… and y’all spent it in one go on WINE. I know it’s not y’all’s fault you’re rich – but boy I am not happy with this economic system, and boy are these tweets tone deaf” “Maybe the waiter figured you wouldn’t mind spending 0.0173% of your net worth on a bottle of wine.” “I don’t think I have ever had 13 thousand dollars at one time, but great story Chrissy!”

Chrissy responded with

“hey, not everything I say on my twitter is going to be relatable to you because it is my life and my twitter and my stories. I see your tweets, I get your jokes, you are so funny, yes, you really nailed me”

she also had some on her side

“Chrissy Teigan is a celebrity is a clearly has financial resources beyond our wildest dreams. That’s not a secret. I would be more perturbed if she acted like she was poor when she’s clearly not. She just shared an experience she had, not trying to hurt anyone’s feelings” “@chrissyteigen is not responsible for you being angry you can’t afford a $13k bottle of wine. Her story is funny. She is not responsible for your personal situations and what you can/cannot afford.” “Never thought I’ll be defending Chrissy Teigen on Twitter. But why are people complaining she spent $13k of her own money on wine?! … You don’t have to relate. Many people in Africa and South Asia can’t relate to you spending $1000 on an iPhone.”

What side are YOU on?!