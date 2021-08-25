What’s Trending with Scooter & Jac – Tom Cruise’s Helicopter Landed In Families Backyard, Lorde Has Ditched Social Media & MORE!

Lorde Has Ditched Social Media.. But Her Assistant Hasn’t

Lorde has gotten rid of all social media and is cleansing herself from the apps BUT her assistant still has full access so she ain’t missing a beat. Apparently the only thing she still uses is a cooking app so that she can have recipes and make yummy food.. These celebrity cleanses always rub me the wrong way because man oh man I would love to do this but my job doesn’t allow me and unfortunately, I can’t afford to have an assistant to relay all that info to me. So here we are. Regardless though we love Lorde & you can watch her full interview below!

Tom Cruise Landed His Helicopter In A Families Backyard & They Loved It

Tom Cruise is currently shooting the seventh installment of “Mission Impossible” in the UK, was forced to make an emergency helicopter landing in a Warwickshire garden due to nearby Coventry Airport being shut down temporarily.

Although that turned into a great thing for Alisson Webb & her family, here’s what she said about the experience: “It turned out to be an incredible day, it was surreal, I still now can’t believe it happened.”

Webb and her family were told their field was needed for an anonymous “VIP who was running late.” It turned out to be Tom Cruise himself.

“I thought it would be kind of cool for the kids to see the helicopter land in the garden, Tom basically arrived and got out and it was like ‘Wow.’”

Apparently Cruise also allowed Webb’s children to take a ride in the chopper while he took care of business around town.

“He went straight over to the children for a chat, then came over and elbow-bumped us and said ‘thank you very much,’” she explained. “Then he said if the kids would like they could go up in the helicopter.”

What a cool experience!

Moms In Williamsburg Are On The Hunt For Channing Tatum

In a local mommy group text chain a group of mamas are on the hunt to find the Magic Mike Star. One mom sounded the alarm, saying, “Has anyone seen CHANNING TATUM is dating ZOË KRAVITZ and they’ve been seen around Williamsburg. My goal this week is to find them. WHO IS WITH ME?”

Then the group transitioned into the reconnaissance and intelligence phase of the operation, with someone reporting, “Someone told me she lives on South [BLEEP] Street. I think it’s best if we split up into teams and cover as much ground from Leonard to [BLEEP] Street,” said another.

“I see Zoë on my street ALL THE TIME. But not yet with Magic Mike.”

And then came a big break with a positive ID. “I saw them walking through McCarren Park! Almost threw my baby at them as a conversation starter.”

HAHA I’m sorry.. Almost through your child at them?! Oh this is getting crazy..

“OK, so shall we move all our [mommy group] meet-ups to McCarren this week,” responded another mom, sensibly.

Look out Channing, local mama’s are after you!

Drummer Of The Rolling Stones Charlie Watts Has Passed Away At 80

Charlie Watts, the iconic Rolling Stones drummer who helped anchor one of rock’s greatest rhythms sections and used his “day job” to support his enduring love of jazz, has died, according to his publicist. He was 80 years old.

Bernard Doherty said Tuesday that Watts “passed away peacefully in a London hospital earlier today surrounded by his family. Charlie was a cherished husband, father and grandfather and also as a member of The Rolling Stones one of the greatest drummers of his generation,”

Watts had announced he would not tour with the Stones in 2021 because of an undefined health issue.

We’re sending our love to his family and friends at this time.

New Reality TV Show With MAya Rudolph & Andy Samberg ‘Baking It’

The hilarious duo, Any Samberg and Maya Rudolph are going to be hosting a new reality TV show.

“Baking It” is a six-episode baking series in which eight teams of two talented home bakers join Rudolph (“Bless the Harts,” “Big Mouth”) and Samberg’s (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” “Palm Springs”) winter cabin for what is described as a “heartfelt and joyful celebration” to honor holiday traditions and indulge in excess.

Contestant duos will include spouses, siblings, best friends and more, who will work together to create outstanding savory and sweet creations for themed challenges with the hopes of winning a cash prize. Rudolph and Samberg will lead the festivities, also providing comedic commentary on the action. The bakers’ holiday treats will be judged by tough critics— four opinionated real-life grandmothers, who happen to be fantastic bakers themselves!

I LOVE this, mostly because grandmas will be the judges, but the whole thig together sound super feel good and hilarious!

The Baby From Nirvana’s “Nevermind” Album Art Is Suing For Child Sexual Exploitation 30 Years Later

The baby from Nirvana’s famous “Nevermind” album art is all grown up and now he’s suing the band for child sexual exploitation.