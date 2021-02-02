What’s Trending with Scooter & Jac – Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga Releasing Another Album, Super Bowl After Show ft. Alecia Keys, Miley Cyrus & More, Dustin Diamond Passed Away

Tony Bennett Recorded a New Album With Lady Gaga Even As He Battled Alzheimer’s

Tony Bennett‘s family revealed that the legendary musician (94) has been battling Alzheimer’s for the last four years.

From 2018 to 2020, amid Bennett’s battle with Alzheimer’s, he joined forces with Gaga and recorded a follow-up album to their ultra-successful Cheek to Cheek, which dropped in 2014. The upcoming release of the project contributed to his family’s decision to publicly disclose Bennett’s Alzheimer’s diagnosis without his input, as he is no longer able to understand fully. The Bennett family wanted to inform the public why Bennett will not be able to participate in press surrounding the album.

“Singing is everything to him, everything. It has saved his life many times. Many times. Through divorces and things. If he ever stops singing, that’s when we’ll know.” – Susan Crow

The album with Bennett & Gaga will be out around Spring

Actor Evan Rachel Wood Accuses Marilyn Manson Of Abuse

Rocker Marilyn Manson was dropped by his record label on Monday after actor Evan Rachel Wood accused her ex-fiance of sexual and other physical abuse, alleging she was “manipulated into submission” during their relationship.

In the past, Evan Rachel Wood has spoken about the alleged abuse she was subjected to by an unnamed ex. In an Instagram post early Monday morning, she put a name to the allegations.

“The name of my abuser is Brian Warner, also known to the world as Marilyn Manson. He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years. I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission. I am done living in fear of retaliation, slander, or blackmail. I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him, before he ruins any more lives. I stand with the many victims who will no longer be silent.”

Manson has responded to the allegations saying they are a “horrible distortions of reality.”

The Weeknd Preps For 13 min, $7 Million Halftime Show With New Pepsi Commercial

The Weeknd is ready to take on Raymond James Stadium! Ahead of the Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show on Sunday in Tampa, Florida, the 30-year-old singer stars in a new Pepsi commercial to promote his highly-anticipated performance.

Titled “The Walk,” the spot features The Weeknd walking down the tunnel toward the halftime stage, as videos of his career up until this point play on the walls. As The Weeknd reaches the end of the tunnel, he takes a deep breath and makes his way to the field.

In an interview with Billboard last month, The Weeknd teased Sunday’s performance, after revealing that he put up $7 million of his own money to “make this halftime show be what he envisioned.”

Insiders said: “We’ve been really focusing on dialing in on the fans at home and making performances a cinematic experience, and we want to do that with the Super Bowl. Man, the whole thing is a surprise. I think there’s a lot of stuff happening in the show that people aren’t going to expect. And I it’s just going to be fun. It’s so perfect. We started creating this thing back in September. And the message of it really worked out. The world worked out for the message that The Weeknd wants to communicate in this performance. It’s really going to be just fun, you know? Just a little over 13 minutes to just enjoy yourself.”

Super Bowl LV, which will see the Tampa Bay Buccaneers go against the Kansas City Chiefs, airs live on CBS and CBS All Access on Sunday, Feb. 7. Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m. ET. Additionally, you can stream the game for free on CBSSports.com and on the CBS Sports app on your mobile device. In the meantime, stay tuned right here to ETonline.com for more exclusive Super Bowl coverage coming your way before game day!

Dustin Diamond, ‘Saved by the Bell’ Star, Dead At 44

Dustin Diamond, best known for playing the lovable Samuel “Screech” Powers on the hit NBC sitcom, “Saved by the Bell”, has died.

His team adds that he went through a great deal of turmoil in his life, but he was always “a humorous and high-spirited individual whose greatest passion was to make others laugh.” Dustin was 44. Dustin’s death comes just a couple weeks after completing his first round of chemo after he was diagnosed with stage 4 small cell carcinoma, which is commonly referred to as lung cancer. The cancer started somewhere in Dustin’s body and metastasized in his lungs. He was initially hospitalized in Florida in January after feeling pain all over his body and a general sense of unease. Unfortunately it turned out to be cancer. A rep for Dustin tells us he died Monday morning. His condition had greatly declined since last week, and he was taken off of breathing machines in an attempt to get him to hospice care. His GF was by his side when he passed away, and we’re told he did not suffer.

Noah Centineo to Star in New Netflix Movie About EVERYTHING That Has Happened With The GameStop Stock

Noah Centineo made famous after starring in Netflix’s To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, is headed to Wall Street. The 24-year-old actor is set to star in an upcoming Netflix movie focused on the surge in GameStop stock.

Oscar-winning screenwriter Mark Boal (The Hurt Locker, Zero Dark Thirty) will write the screenplay & the film will center on the ongoing battle between hedge funds and the amateur Reddit traders who caused GameStop stock to skyrocket to more than 1,700 percent last week through investing apps like Robinhood.

Last month, Redditors encouraged each other to buy stock in the beloved video game store, which drove up the price of the company’s stocks. Hedge fund companies were betting the stock would go down but then regular investors’ interest in the stocks caused prices to surged meaning hedge funds lost billions of dollars.

OF COURSE Hollywood is jumping on this story when we still don’t even know what the outcome will be. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Noah (@ncentineo)

Tiffany Haddish to Host Verizon’s Post-Super Bowl Concert Featuring Alicia Keys, Miley Cyrus, Eric Church & MORE!

The event will raise funds for small businesses and also feature Brittany Howard, Christina Aguilera, Eric Church, H.E.R., Luke Bryan and Miley Cyrus.