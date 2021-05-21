What’s Trending with Scooter & Jac – Tragically Hip Released A New Album, Cher Biopic In The Works, Sex And The City Reboot

Tragically Hip Released A New Album ‘Saskadelphia’

The Canadian born band says they recently discovered six unreleased tracks, mostly from studio sessions for their 1991 album Road Apples and released them under the album name Saskadelphia, a nod to the original working title of their chart-topping third album, which included Little Bones and Long Time Running.

Saskadelphia includes lead single Ouch, a gritty bar-room fireball with the late Gord Downie growling lyrics against a wall of guitars, and Crack, among the band’s most effervescent rock tracks.

Cher Biopic Is Coming AND WE CAN’T WAIT

Cher is ready to turn back time with a biopic — just in time for her 75th birthday Thursday.

The Oscar winner celebrated her three-quarter-century landmark by enthusiastically announcing that a movie about her life is on the way.

“Ok Universal is doing biopic with my friends Judy Craymer, Gary Goetzman producing,” she tweeted Wednesday night, noting that they worked on previous projects including “Mamma Mia” — in which Cher co-starred and sang — as well as 2018’s “A Star Is Born” adaptation, “Forrest Gump” and the Cher-starring 1987 drama “Suspect.”

The “Believe” singer added that her friend and Oscar winner Eric Roth — who also worked on “A Star Is Born” and “Forrest Gump” — will write the script.

On Thursday, she also hinted that she has yet another surprise in store that is “WAAAAAYYY COOL” and “4 MY AGE ITS A MIRACLE.”

WHAT IS IT?! We’ll have to wait to find out

Sex And The City Producers Reveal WHO You WILL And WON’T See In The Revival

The new “Sex and the City” revival, “And Just Like That” has been all the talk recently in regards to who will be on screen and who will not.. Well we have some good news…

Chris Noth, John Corbett and David Eigenberg (Mr. Big, Aidan Shaw and Steve Brady) are all signed on to reprise their roles.A senior production source confirmed that “viewers will definitely see Big, Aidan and Steve” in the HBO Max series.The source also revealed that infamous costume designer Patricia Field, who styled Carrie’s iconic looks, will not be returning to the reboot but will be replaced by stylist Molly Rogers.

The most upsetting loss to the show however is Kim Cattrall, who will not be returning to her iconic role as Samantha Jones, reportedly due to a falling out with the other leading ladies. Samantha’s wild sex stories and snappy comebacks will leave a big gap in the show, but producers plan to replace her with not one character, but three women of color.

Sara Ramirez has been the first new member to be cast and will play Che Diaz, whom a press release described as “a nonbinary, queer stand-up comedian who hosts a podcast on which Carrie Bradshaw is regularly featured.”

Martha Stewart Dating Advice

Nearly a year after her smoldering poolside selfie broke the internet, ageless bombshell Martha Stewart has revealed how to make the ultimate “thirst trap” snap: by looking hot and, of course, having a competent photo editor.

“Just look good and pose with a provocative look on your face,” she said of the not-so-secret recipe for her sweltering selfie, which currently boasts more than 240,000 likes on Instagram. Indeed, the viral pic in question, which Stewart posted in July for her 1.4 million followers, depicts the scintillating senior puckering her lips alluringly at the camera from the side of her pool while sporting a skimpy navy swimsuit.

The retail guru says internet clout-seekers can post similarly titillating pics by having “someone edit your picture real well.” “A lot of the girls that you think are just naturally amazing are highly edited online. There are wizards at editing that can make you look great.”

However, Stewart’s advice seems to contradict the aforementioned photo, which she claims was completely unaltered.

Drew Barrymore Reveals She Accidentally Sent A video Of Herself Getting Dressed To A 16 Year Old

Drew Barrymore was left wishing there was an undo button on her phone when she accidentally sent a racy clip to a teenage boy. The talk show host, 46, spilled all the juicy details during a game of “Did the Crime, Sip the Wine” on “The Drew Barrymore Show” on Thursday.

“My best friend happens to be Cameron Diaz and I sent her a video of me getting dressed,” she said. “I sent it, it turns out, to a 16-year-old boy named Matthew.” Barrymore said the nice boy pledged not to leak it online, claiming that he wrote to her, “I have your video, but I promise I won’t put it out anywhere.” The “Charlie’s Angel” star said the mixup happened because she and Diaz, 48, “get dressed in front of each other all the time.” While some audience members were shocked by Barrymore’s reveal, guest Julianne Hough commented, “I love that story.”

Watch the full interview below!