What’s Trending with Scooter & JacDolly Parton Got “A Dose Of Her Own Medicine”, Bachelor In Paradise Coming To Canada, Tom Brady Talks Super Bowl Celebration

Dolly Parton Got The Moderna Vaccine Which She Helped Fund – She Even Made A Fun Little Jingle About It

Last year, Dolly Parton donated $1 million to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, which worked with the drug maker Moderna to develop one of the first coronavirus vaccines to be authorized in the United States. The federal government eventually invested $1 billion in the creation and testing of the vaccine, but the leader of the research effort, Dr. Mark Denison, said that the singer’s donation had funded its critical early stages.

Check out the video she posted to Twitter yesterday!

Dolly gets a dose of her own medicine. @VUMChealth pic.twitter.com/38kJrDzLqC — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) March 2, 2021

Dr. Seuss Will No longer Be Publishing 6 Of His Books Due To Insensitive Imagery

Six Dr. Seuss books will no longer be published due to racist and insensitive imagery, the business behind his publishing catalogue said in a move that will affect such titles as If I Ran the Zoo and Scrambled Eggs Super!

Dr. Seuss Enterprises, which manages his publishing catalogue, says it made the move to protect and preserve the author’s legacy.

“These books portray people in ways that are hurtful and wrong,” the business said in a statement on Tuesday.

“Ceasing sales of these books is only part of our commitment and our broader plan to ensure Dr. Seuss Enterprises’ catalog represents and supports all communities and families.”

Tom Brady Talks About Celebrating Super Bowl Win Throwing The Lombardi From One Boat To Another

Tom Brady, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and seven-time Super Bowl champion seemed to be a little embarrassed while getting grilled by James Corden on his trophy-tossing boat party after the big game. Of course they had some good laughs about it and he even jokes about getting walked off the boat & the fact that his 8 year old daughter was the voice of reason that day.

Bachelor In Paradise Is Coming to CANADA – Bonfire’s & Starry Nights They Tease

Bachelor in Paradise is coming to Canada, and fans have the opportunity to find love on the show.

Producers have put out a casting call for single Canadians to take part in a “quintessentially Canadian” summer of love. It hasn’t revealed where filming will take place, but it will apparently involve a “love-nest” on the lake, bonfires, swimming, romantic canoe rides, and a starry night sky.

Bachelor in Paradise typically sees candidates who weren’t chosen by their show’s Bachelor or Bachelorette get a second shot at finding love with other runner-ups.

If you’re interested in applying you can do that HERE

Olivia Rodrigo Says Pete Davidson Is Her Celeb Crush After ‘Drivers License’ SNL Skit & I Hear Engagement Bells Already

Olivia Rodrigo has blown up in the past few weeks following her hit single ‘Drivers License’ & now she’s being featured EVERYWHERE including, SNL. A Saturday Night Live sketch centered around her hit song, “Driver’s License.”

The 18-year-old singer and High School Musical: The Musical – The Series star opened up about the sketch starring Bridgerton lead Regé-Jean Page and Rodrigo’s revealed her celebrity crush is of course, Pete Davidson. She said “I was absolutely floored. I was screaming,” she said of seeing the sketch for the first time. “I think being made fun of and parodied on SNL is the biggest compliment in the whole world, so that was so surreal.”

Pete starred in the SNL skit and is also notorious for his short lives whirlwind random relationships WHERE he hears a woman likes him… and then suddenly they’re dating. Ariana Grande was on SNL as a musical guest and met Davison, later revealing “she was going to marry that guy” – next thing you know they were dating, engaged & then broke up.

Then he moved on to Kate Beckinsale, which was just a whirlwind RANDOM relationship, and now… I feel we may see Pete & Olivia in the headlines together soon…

You can check out the skit below!! It’s actually quite funny