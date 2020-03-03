White Rock Mayor invites Metro Vancouver leaders to take the Polar Plunge

White Rock Mayor Darryl Walker is inviting other Metro Vancouver leaders to ‘take the plunge’ and participate in the Vancouver Polar Plunge for Special Olympics B.C. on March 7.

The event, which raises funds for the Special Olympics and helps to support year-round sport, youth and health programs for individuals with disabilities, takes place at 10 a.m. in the west end of Kitsilano Beach, Vancouver.

The event includes a colourful costume contest, law enforcement operation vehicles on display, and prizes and giveaways. Plungers can register as a team or as individuals. Register for the Polar Plunge at www.specialolympics.ca/BC

Quote

Mayor Darryl Walker

“I am bringing the 2020 Vancouver Polar Plunge for Special Olympics B.C. to the attention of the Mayors, Chief and Director (Electoral Area A) of Metro Vancouver.

I ask that you join me and Clint Morrison, an active and passionate community advocate for Special Olympics B.C., in building greater awareness around this event by encouraging or challenging individual or team participation in your communities, or by pledging a plunger.”

